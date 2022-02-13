Tonight, Sunday, February 13, the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams are going head-to-head at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Whether you're a longtime Bengals fan who can't believe that this is the first time in thirty years that they might have a shot at taking home a Super Bowl LVI ring or you're rooting for the Los Angeles Rams to win on their home turf, you're probably also excited about the other big part of Super Bowl Sunday. And no, I'm not talking about the halftime show which is headlined by Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar, with American Sign Language performances by deaf rappers Sean Forbes and Warren Snipe. I'm talking about Super Bowl Commercials. The thing that keeps everyone entertained whether they're excited about the Super Bowl or the superb owls.

Super Bowl LV had a lot of hilarious commercials last year but based on the commercials that have already dropped for this year, it looks like Super Bowl 2022 might have its own fair share of humorous commercials to talk about around the water cooler... or over Slack on Monday. Below, we have rounded up the best commercials of Super Bowl 2022. Be sure to watch them all, so you can decide which one is your own personal favorite.

Budweiser (Chloé Zhao)

It's not Super Bowl Sunday without the Budweiser Clydesdales and this year the company enlisted Oscar winner Chloé Zhao to make all of us cry with "A Clydesdale’s Journey." This one really tugs at the heartstrings and plays upon the special relationship between dogs and horses and the people who are lucky enough to have them in their lives.

Expedia (Ewan McGregor)

The verdict is still out on whether we'll get a trailer tonight for Ewan McGregor's upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+, but he did grace our screens with his lovely Scottish accent to talk to us about all of the stuff that we might regret not buying or the places that we'll regret not traveling to. Expedia knows exactly what they're doing with this commercial by striking right at the hearts of travel lovers who have been cooped up in their homes for almost three years. McGregor is no stranger to exploring either, having motorcycled around the globe in his documentaries Long Way Round, Long Way Down, and Long Way Up.

Rakuten (Hannah Waddingham)

Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham trades football for poker in the high-stakes Super Bowl commercial for Rakuten, which sees her trying her hand at playing a villain who is worthy of the James Bond franchise. Complete with relying on the advice of a cat named Leonardo. The spot also features a cameo from "The World's First Podcast" hosts Erin and Sara Foster, who own a shop called Favorite Daughter that is available to shop at on the Rakuten app.

General Motors (Mike Myers, Seth Green, Rob Lowe, and Mindy Sterling)

Speaking of evil villains, Mike Myers makes an unexpected return to his iconic Dr. Evil role in a ridiculously funny commercial for General Motors. Before Dr. Evil can take over the world, he has to save it from climate change by reducing tailpipe emissions and their carbon footprint. In addition to Myers, Seth Green, Rob Lowe, and Mindy Sterling appear as their own iconic Austin Powers characters.

Squarespace (Zendaya & Edgar Wright)

Be prepared to get this tongue twister stuck in your head after you watch this Edgar Wright-directed commercial starring Zendaya. Since Squarespace is an oft-used point of sale system, it's no surprise that they decided to riff on the classic nursery rhyme “Sally sells seashells by the seashore." Unfortunately, Sally (Zendaya) is not having any luck selling her seashells down by the seashore, as explained by narrator André 3000. But her seashell sales start to increase after she starts selling her seashells on a Squarespace website.

Hellmann's Mayo (Pete Davidson & Jerod Mayo)

Everyone's boyfriend Pete Davidson is here to remind you that he is very hittable. The Hellmann's commercial is all about tackling food waste, but it also features former NFL star Jerod Mayo tackling Pete Davidson. I'm not entirely certain what message that is supposed to send, but Davidson never has shied away from self-deprecating humor. The commercial has a noble message, but we all know a fourth-quarter commercial isn't going to prevent the insane amounts of food waste that happens at Super Bowl parties around the country.

Amazon Alexa (Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost)

Pete Davidson isn't the only SNL funnyman getting in on the Super Bowl action this year. Colin Jost appears in an Amazon Alexa commercial with his real-life wife and Marvel superhero Scarlett Johansson. For a prime game day commercial spot, Amazon has no problem poking fun at its somewhat invasive and Black Mirror-esque smart home system that seems like it can read your mind. In the commercial, Jost and Johansson imagine a world where all of their sweet little moments are overshadowed by Alexa's intrusive thoughts. It's funny, if not a little too on the nose with Amazon's virtual assistant turned always listening AI system.

Nissan (Eugene Levy, Brie Larson, Danai Gurira, and Dave Bautista)

Scarlett Johansson isn't the only Marvel leading lady to make an appearance in a Super Bowl commercial tonight. Captain Marvel herself Brie Larson appears in a Nissan ad alongside fellow Marvel badasses Danai Gurira and Dave Bautisa, and Schitt's Creek's Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara. The commercial brings some Fast and the Furious style action with thrilling drives, high-flying rooftop stunts, and plenty of things exploding. And of course, it all leads to a standing ovation for the cast of Thrill Driver at their glamorous premiere at the Orpheum.

Lays Potato Chips (Seth Rogen & Paul Rudd)

Keeping with the theme of Marvel's superheroes, Paul Rudd appears alongside his pal, and frequent co-star, Seth Rogen. Seriously, these two have been in a lot of movies together including The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Knocked Up, This Is The End, and Sausage Party. Not that Rudd has seen any of them, apparently.

In the commercial, Rudd plays the officiant of Rogen's wedding to the creepy demon ghost Janet who lives in the house that Rogen bought, apparently with a bag of Lays in hand. It's a quirky commercial that riffs on a lot of movie tropes and relies solely on the well-known friendship between the dynamic duo.

Uber (Don't) Eats (Jennifer Coolidge, Trevor Noah, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Nicholas Braun)

Uber Eats is venturing out in a new direction that isn't entirely edible, and they have enlisted Jennifer Coolidge, Trevor Noah, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Nicholas Braun to let folks know that you shouldn't eat deodorant, diapers, kitty litter, or dish soap just because it was delivered by Uber Eats. It's a kind of silly commercial that utilizes the overused "Oh No" sound from TikTok that is so 2021.

In case the message of the commercial gets lost in translation, Uber Eats is now doing grocery delivery, in addition to underpaying their gig working Uber Eats drivers.

Booking.com (Idris Elba)

Expedia isn't the only travel agency tapping into the combo of star power and a captive Super Bowl audience. Idris Elba appears as the new Booking.com spokesman in a commercial that appeals to anyone looking for their next big vacation, whether that's to somewhere cold or somewhere warm. Booking.com milked this commercial all week, sharing a bunch of short clips and humorous "practice" sessions on YouTube, while just genuinely having a good time with the devilishly charming and too-handsome Elba.

BMW USA (Arnold Schwarzenegger & Salma Hayek)

Arnold Schwarzenegger teased his Super Bowl commercial a few weeks ago with a pretty impressive poster of him as Zeus, and now we finally know what that was all about. In the teaser trailer, Zeus just wants his Macchiato, even if the barista can't get his name right. Something electric is brewing at BMW and they decided to blend the daily grind of ordering coffee with their new and improved electric car line. In the much longer version of the commercial, Zeus and Hera (Salma Hayek) retire from Olympus, but everyone in the mortal world wants Zeus to give them a little zap with his electrical problems. It's a real hashtag god problems, apparently.

Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda (Guy Fieri)

Guy Fieri is taking us to Flavortown, or rather the Land of Loud Flavors, in Bud Light's commercial for their hard soda. In the commercial, three unsuspecting Super Bowl party goers get transported to the Land of Loud Flavors where peroxide blond hair reigns supreme and Fieri is the ruler of all the flavors loud and otherwise. This is another one that feels pulled straight out of TikTok, where fellow internet nerds have a weird obsession with the Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives host.

Busch Light (Kenny G)

Whenever you crack open a Busch Light, the mountains start singing, and unsurprisingly their lyrics are set to the sound of Kenny G's infamous clarinet. The mountains of Busch Light are alive with the sounds of Kenny G and the scenic design of this commercial is definitely inspired by that meme of the cat howling into the horizon.

Planet Fitness (Lindsay Lohan, Will Shatner, and Danny Trejo)

I think I speak for all of us when I say, it's great to see Lindsay Lohan at a point in her life where she can make jokes about trading DUIs for DIYs, but who could have imagined it would happen in a Planet Fitness Super Bowl commercial. In the commercial which is narrated by William Shatner, Lohan plays a round of Jeopardy! inspired by her life and decorates Danny Trejo's ankle monitor. For some reason, Planet Fitness is taking all the credit for her new and improved lifestyle, which is certainly a choice.

Verizon (Jim Carrey)

While most people are desperately waiting for the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 trailer, which stars Jim Carrey, Verizon knew to play upon some sweet, sweet nostalgia by enlisting Carrey to revive the 1996 dark comedy The Cable Guy, which also starred Jim Carrey as the eponymous cable guy, Ernie “Chip” Douglas. It's an unexpected blast from the past, but a delightfully fun way to promote Verizon's 5G Internet service. ​​​​​​​

PepsiCo (Peyton & Eli Manning)

It's not a Super Bowl game day without a commercial featuring Peyton Manning and this time he's accompanied by his younger brother Eli Manning, as well as Jerome Bettis, Terry Bradshaw, and Victor Cruz as they embark on a road trip to Super Bow LVI in a tricked out school bus with all of their favorite Pepsi drinks and Frito-Lay snacks. It's a commercial that will definitely give any football fan the munchies.

