As the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles gear up to face off against each other at the State Farm Stadium for Super Bowl LVII, some of the best—and funniest—commercials have already landed online ahead of the fun and games on February 12th. Last year, as the Cincinnati Bengals brought home the win, studios and beloved brands teamed up on some truly hilarious commercials, but the 2023 slate may just take the cake. After all, did the Super Bowl commercials have Miles Teller dancing, plural Adam Drivers, or familiar faces eating snacking and Breaking Bad? No!

Whether you're excited to see who will bring home the Super Bowl LVII ring this year or just waiting to watch Rihanna kill it during the halftime show, Super Bowl commercials always make the day that much better. Sometimes they'll make you cry, sometimes they'll make you laugh, and—on more than one occasion—they'll leave you scratching your head and wondering how they got greenlit. Be sure to check back throughout the week and during the game to see the latest Super Bowl commercials, as most of these trailers are just teasing what's to come.

Image via YouTube

RELATED: 'The Family Stallone' Reality Series Revealed in Paramount+ Super Bowl Commercial

Squarespace (Adam Driver)

There are many different versions of Adam Driver, and we're not just talking about the duality of Kylo Ren and Ben Solo. For Squarespace, Adam Driver suited up—Duplicity style—and the internet lost their minds as a myriad of Adam Drivers wandered around on the set of the commercial. And this is just the teaser! Who knows what the company will roll out for its actual commercial during the Super Bowl.

Bud Light (Miles Teller)

Bud Light was smart to latch onto the success of Top Gun: Maverick by employing Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Teller for their Super Bowl commercial. While Keleigh waits on hold, Miles puts on his best Risky Business impression and dances around the room to the synth-infused wait music. Naturally, Keleigh joins in and they sip an ice-cold Bud Light while they wait.

Rakuten (Alicia Silverstone)

Alicia Silverstone's Cher—yes, of Clueless fame—returns to class in Rakuten's "Big Game" commercial. It's almost as if no time has passed since she donned the yellow plaid and became a fashion and pop culture icon. Emma is cool and all that, but Clueless remains one of the best adaptations of Jane Austen's beloved novel. Silverstone had a lot to say about reprising the role, especially considering how perfectly suited Rakuten's brand is to Cher's interest. In a quote, she said:

“I think most of us would agree that ‘Cher’ is one of film history’s most iconic shoppers, so when Rakuten approached me to reprise the role for their Super Bowl spot, I thought it was a great idea. Cher was always figuring out how to get what she wanted in the most clever ways, so I think Rakuten would really appeal to her – getting cash back for doing her favorite activity. I imagine her running to her dad to boast about how much she saved and declaring ‘as If’ when asked if she ever shopped without using Rakuten.”

Budweiser (Kevin Bacon)

With Kevin Bacon narrating, Budweiser is tapping into the "six degrees of Kevin Bacon" trend by playing on the fact that everyone is just a six-pack of Bud away from each other. It will be interesting to see if this teaser morphs into a larger commercial during the game that actually features the actor. While Budweiser has had plenty of commercials over the years, this one is a marked departure from the heartstring-tugging Clydesdales.

Michelob Ultra (Serena Williams & Brian Cox)

Succession fans this one is for you. In a colorful riff on Caddyshack, Succession's patriarch Brian Cox and tennis legend Serena Williams play a tense round of golf in Michelob Ultra's commercial. This particular ad had a number of similarly colorful teasers that played online, in the lead-up to the big game day, that all fed into the full-length commercial.

Avocados From Mexico (Anna Faris)

Say what you will about millennials and avocado toast, but Avocados from Mexico was pretty smart to bring in Anna Faris for their Super Bowl commercial. While the teaser is just a tease for what's to come, it seems like the brand is leaning into the Garden of Eden vibes with her long, carefully placed hair and discovering an avocado and a shady forest.

Pringles (Meghan Trainor)

If you've spent any amount of time on TikTok this year, you've probably heard Meghan Trainor's new song approximately five million times. Good news! You get to hear it again at the Super Bowl. In the Pringles commercial, the singer uses her little iPhone tripod to film a TikTok while snacking on some cheddar Pringles. With this being just the teaser, there's no doubt that the chip brand plans to utilize more of the singer's TikTok star power to entertain.

Pop Corners (Breaking Bad)

This Breaking Bad reunion was teased at the beginning of the year at a rather unfortunate time, but now that things have improved—we can fully enjoy seeing Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jessie Pinkman (Aaron Paul) snack on some Popcorners. There have been a few teasers dropped ahead of the Super Bowl for this ad, and each one of them is enough to reignite another rewatch of the series.

Pepsi Zero (Ben Stiller & Steve Martin)

Pepsi Zero Sugar brought in two comedic heavyweights for their Super Bowl ad. Ben Stiller and Steve Martin introduce themselves to the audience, even though they certainly don't have to, and exchange barbs about acting, comedy, and the fact that they're maybe not actually acting in the commercial? And, just to keep on brand with the slightly outdated discourse, Martin calls Stiller a "nepo baby." It's all in good fun, of course!

M&M's (Maya Rudolph)

Maya Rudolph's Super Bowl commercial is either a genius marketing move or an epic fail for M&M's. The candy brand found itself embroiled in some controversy recently, which prompted them to announce Rudolph as their new spokesperson, which begs the question... Did they already have this commercial on tap to roll out for the game, or did they rush to bring her in to calm tensions during one of the most-watched events of the year? Either way, we're not saying Ma&Ya's.

General Motors (Will Ferrell)

This teaser feels a little outdated, seeing as the Squid Game craze came and went last year and especially now that the streamer is in some hot water with their poorly conceived reality television series which is being called "inhumane" after contestants required medical attention. We'll just have to wait and see what Will Ferrell and General Motors have cooked up with Netflix for the full-length commercial when it drops on game day.

Experian (John Cena)

John Cena is a very "happy guy" in Experian's musical commercial. On a studio lot somewhere, Cena and a cheery troop of dancers make their way down the perfect street, singing about paying rent and having a really great day. It's a short little ad and an oddly fun one. Somehow, this commercial feels inspired by the opening credits of Peacemaker.

Crown Royal (Dave Grohl)

Dave Grohl is learning something new in Crown Royal's very short teaser, which must connect to a longer Super Bowl commercial. Until then, we'll be left to wonder why Grohl is listing off things like "peanut butter," "Hawaiian pizza," and "batteries." Is it a shopping list or are all of these seemingly random objects connected somehow? And how does it connect to Crown Royal?

Heineken (Paul Rudd)

With Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania coming out soon, it isn't that much of a surprise to see that Heineken has teamed up with Paul Rudd to deliver a game day commercial. This one dropped last month, right in time for Dry January, and we thought it was pretty fun to see Rudd deliver his Scott Lang charm in the ad—even though Anton was judging him!

Stick with Collider for all of your latest news, including all the must-watch Super Bowl commercials from 2023.