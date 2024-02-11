The Big Picture Super Bowl commercials are just as fun and chaotic as ever, with epic crossovers and callbacks to past ads.

With the Kansas City Chiefs facing off against the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday, February 11, all eyes will be on the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Will the Chiefs clinch a victory for the second year in a row — making it their fourth victory overall — or will the 49ers claim the title from the reigning champions? While we wait to find out — and wait to see if Taylor Swift will be making an appearance — the best commercials set to air during the big game have already dropped online. While this year's crop doesn't feature hundreds of Adam Drivers or Ben Affleck discovering the joy of working in food service, the 2024 crop of commercials are every bit as fun and chaotic.

As fun as the Super Bowl is for football fans, the show has long since drawn in a wider audience through the killer halftime show performance, which will be performed by Usher this year, and the star-studded commercials that air throughout. This year, advertisers have pulled out all the stops, bringing in legendary directors, epic crossovers, long-awaited reunions, and even callbacks to commercials from Super Bowls past. Be sure to check back throughout the game to see the latest Super Bowl commercials.

Paramount+ (Patrick Stewart, Peppa Pig & Drew Barrymore)

So Patrick Stewart, Drew Barrymore, Hey Arnold and Peppa Pig are trapped on a snowy mountainside with Jeff Probst, Tua Tagovailoa, and Knuckles, and...no this is not a delirious dream someone had after eating too many hot wings and too much 7-layer dip while watching the Super Bowl. It's Paramount+'s latest TV spot, airing during the big game, and which features Stewart putting poor Arnold's "football head" to the test by throwing a "Hail Arnold." Paramount often throws their most popular characters together for these Mt. Paramount spots, and they never fail to disappoint, if only for how random the assortment of characters are.

Squarespace (Martin Scorsese)

Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon might have netted the director another Academy Award nomination, but now he can add another title to his long list of accomplishments: Super Bowl commercial director. Following last year's Adam Driver extravaganza, Squarespace is continuing their trend of out-there concepts for their Super Bowl spots, this time having Scorsese stage an alien invasion of Earth. Squarespace also released a sweet "behind-the-scenes" look at the commercial's creation, featuring Scorsese and his daughter, and TikTok partner-in-crime Francesca.

E.L.F. ('Suits' Cast, Judge Judy)

With the surprising success Suits found with a new audience over the last year — a surprise success that led to an upcoming spin-off set in LA — it's no surprise whatsoever that the cast of USA's legal drama would find a way to reunite. A new Super Bowl spot for e.l.f. Cosmetics sees Gina Torres facing off against Rick Hoffman in court, with Sarah Rafferty eagerly documenting the proceedings for Judge Judy. Or rather, Judge Beauty. While Torres, Hoffman and Rafferty aren't explicitly playing their Suits characters, there's something intensely satisfying about watching Jessica Pearson wipe the floor with Louis Litt.

Uber Eats (Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer Victoria & David Beckham)

You ever find yourself remembering something completely useless — an advertising jingle from your childhood, more factoids about your favorite franchise than anyone could reasonably need — and wonder what you had to forget in order to remember that? Uber Eats asks the same question with their hilarious new spot: what do people have to forget in order to remember everything you can order off the delivery app? If you're David and Victoria Beckham, that means forgetting the name of the band that elevated Victoria to stardom. For Jennifer Aniston that means completely forgetting who David Schwimmer is. Though who knows, maybe Aniston is just a secret Rachel/Joey fan too.

Pringles (Chris Pratt)

Chiefs or 49ers is not the only pressing question on everyone's mind this Super Bowl Sunday. At least not according to this new spot from Pringles, which features The Terminal List star Chris Pratt asking the truly all-important question: how do you like to eat your Pringles? Saddle or Cowboy Hat? As for how I like to eat Pringles? Team Duck Lips all the way.

BIC (Snoop Dogg, Martha Stewart & Willie Nelson)

What do Willie Nelson, Snoop Dogg, and his surprise bestie Martha Stewart all have in common? They all like to spark up...BIC's new EZ Reach lighter of course! Why, where did you think I was going with that? BIC thought along the same lines when it brought the three of them together for this Super Bowl spot that definitely beats around the weed...I mean, bush, of its central joke.

Michelob Ultra (Dan Marino, Lionel Messi & Jason Sudeikis)

The Super Bowl is the biggest night of the year for football fans, and Michelob Ultra is celebrating that with a series of fun, laid-back, beachside spots, including one featuring legendary quarterback Dan Marino. But what about fans of the other football, the one some of us call soccer? Michelob Ultra also released three more spots featuring a couple of the biggest names in that sport, namely Lionel Messi and...Jason Sudeikis? Alright, maybe the latter isn't exactly a famous soccer player, but after three seasons starring on AppleTV+'s Ted Lasso, he's more than earned the association with the Beautiful Game.

TurboTax (Quinta Brunson)

Tax season is still several weeks away, but it's never too early to start thinking about it, even on Super Bowl Sunday. But tax season isn't the only upcoming season TurboTax's new spot — directed by Taika Waititi — has us thinking about, as their "Super Bowl File" ad features Quinta Brunson, whose hit series Abbott Elementary just returned for a third season on ABC.

Oreo (Kris Jenner)

Flipping a coin is so outdated. Instead, Oreo suggests a new way to split the difference on tough decisions by "twisting on it." This bright new Super Bowl spot shows people throughout history making tough decisions — for better or worse — by twisting an Oreo to see which side the frosting ends up on. The Trojan Horse? They twisted on it. Roswell? Twisted on it. Even Kris Jenner decided to sign her family up for Keeping Up With the Kardashians based on the power of the Oreo cookie.

Bud Light (Post Malone, Peyton Manning & Dana White)

Be careful what you wish for — unless of course your wishes are being granted by the Bud Light Genie. This fun spot follows three friends making increasingly outlandish wishes in order to have the best night out ever, and features appearances from Post Malone, Peyton Manning, and Dana White, as figments of their elaborate wishes.

Etsy

The biggest gift-giving season may be over, but Etsy knows the stress of finding the perfect present is a year-round dilemma. Though their "Thank You, France" commercial doesn't feature any big names — unless you count Lady Liberty in her pre-oxidized days — it's still a pretty funny take on how America might try to repay a gift as big as the Statue of Liberty. And let's be real, who doesn't get excited over a cheese plate?

Budweiser

Sometimes, the only star-power you need in a Super Bowl commercial is the homegrown variety, as is the case with Budweiser's "Old School Delivery" spot. When a small town's Budweiser shipment is delayed thanks to a snowstorm, it's the Budweiser Clydesdales to the rescue, along with real-life Budweiser wholesaler Fred Dana. As part of their Super Bowl promotions, the Clydesdales also made appearances around Las Vegas in the lead-up to the big game.

