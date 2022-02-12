The big game night is a whole family affair. Even if someone has no clue who the two playing football teams are, odds are the Hollywood-budgeted commercials will still catch their eye. The Halftime show too but as for the commercials, when they’re good, they’re a great time. The national commercials and the game itself had humble beginnings. In 1967, NBC and CBS were the networks that aired the game, where a 30-second spot was charged at $42,000 to fill. By 1984, that cost jumped up to $525,000. All this time later, the ads have continued to be upping the game, no pun intended.

Bill Murray might have been seen in Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021), but he even returned to a time-looping Pennsylvania in a Groundhog’s Day “mini” sequel. An ad for an apparent Crocodile Dundee reboot didn’t only bring enjoyment, it aimed to specifically help Australia. Sure, these ads might have been about a Jeep Gladiator or to boost tourism, but many successfully brought back the same actors in their iconic roles. These homages to beloved movies capitalized on nostalgia and still made it fun. What might this year bring?

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

As a teen, Ferris got his friends to take it upon themselves to find the excitement that life can hold, even if they really should have been in school. Directed and written by John Hughes, this became the ultimate daydream for high schoolers. Because of it, the movie turned into a classic within the teen genre. Back in 2012, Matthew Broderick returned to the role, well, sort of.

Honda CR-V gave audiences “Matthew’s Day Off,” full of beach visits and Chinatown festivities. Even the band Yello and their single, “Oh Yeah,” got included. Matthew was all grown up and easily slipped back into Ferris’ shoes. Although Jennifer Grey, Mia Sara and Alan Ruck were missing out, Ruck later got his callback in a Dominos ad with Joe Keery, the latter who did a soft remake of the neighborhood sprint seen at the end of Ferris Bueller's Day Off.

Edward Scissorhands

Tim Burton’s pastel-colored gothic romance revolved around Johnny Depp's human-size science experiment facing a world that despises differences and his innocent affections for Winona Ryder's Kim. The fairytale-like score from Danny Elfman added its own layers of fascination to this strange 90s movie. Along came Cadillac to give a new look at the world Burton created. Winona Ryder even returned in her role, as did Elfman's score.

Never mind how it was possible, Kim had a son, Edgar, played by Timothée Chalamet. It must be tough to live with such sharp blades for hands, to help, he tried out the new hands-free, electric Cadillac LYRIQ. In recreating Burton's world, director David Shane and his crew did their research. The creative team continued the tradition of using simple effects like in the original, with Shane describing, "[P]rop people threw dog hair up into a fan as Edward frantically worked his scissors in front of the camera.” To spot this homage, pay close attention to a scene in a sandwich shop where Edgar works.

Wayne’s World

Penelope Spheeris directed this SNL sketch that got expanded into a feature film, starring Dana Carvey and Mike Myers as hosts to a public-access TV show. Of the many moments, the opening karaoke car ride to, “Bohemian Rhapsody," helped it become an important part of pop culture of the 1990s. Queen might have created the musical treasure, Wayne’s World helped re-popularize it.

Unlike some entries on this list, there was an official sequel. Unfortunately for die-hard fans, there was just not a third installment to complete a trilogy. So to appease those who might have missed Carvey and Myers sharing the screen together, it only made sense the two reunited in this ad which helped sell Uber Eats, wearing their out-of-date wigs too.

Home Alone

There are many Christmas movies that have lived on past its theatrical release to become classics. Home Alone is certainly on that list. Macaulay Culkin returned to the house where it all began, reenacting several key scenes he once performed as a kid for the holiday ad, “Home Alone Again," for Google Assistant. It all came together with the use of John Williams’ score.

In keeping the yuletide season alive well into the new year, Google Assistant made another attempt for the nostalgia of Home Alone. This time, the spotlight was on Joe Pesci and 2019 certainly ended up being to be a big year for the actor. Director Martin Scorsese got Pesci to return to acting with The Irishman, while Google Assistant got him to sit down to offer his own warm commentary on Culkin’s ad. As brooding as some of his criminal roles can be, Pesci was always an actor with range. Just don’t ever tell him he’s “funny.”

Crocodile Dundee

Back in the ‘80s, Paul Hogan took on the role of Mick Dundee who was interviewed by a reporter that got so taken with the crocodile hunter, she invited him back to the Big Apple. The original Crocodile Dundee film had a specific goal in mind in becoming an Australian commercial success for a mainstream American audience. It exceeded expectations, ending up as “one of the most successful non-Hollywood films of all time.” In 2018, the "Land Down Under" got even more lucky.

With Australians Chris Hemsworth, Margot Robbie, and the trio filled out with Danny McBride, this acting team was put together to help boost Australia’s tourism campaign. They explored the various landscapes a tourist would enjoy upon visiting, from a winery, the outback, and fine dining by the Sydney Opera House. Hogan, himself, even got in on the fun with a cameo.

The Shining

It would seem the psychological horror film directed by Stanley Kubrick will always give nightmares to the pop culture psyche. Doctor Sleep acted as an actual sequel to both Stephen King’s original book and the Kubrick adaptation. Ready Player One had its character jump into a VR-created simulation that staggeringly replicated the scenes within the Overlook Hotel.

Then along came this 2020 ad. Famous scenes were uncannily recreated, with Bryan Cranston as the twins and taking over as Jack Nicholson’s unhinged writer. As Cranston swings his ax and breaks into the bathroom, it's all to get actress Tracee Ellis Ross to try out the new Mountain Dew Zero Sugar. It’s utterly deranged, including “New MTN Dew Zero Sugar. As good as the original, maybe even better?” being typed out over and over, with green sloshing soda flooding out of the elevators to close out the mad sweetness.

Groundhog’s Day

If there’s any obvious recurring element beyond nostalgia, it’s that music plays just as an important part. Sonny & Cher’s “I Got You Babe,” endlessly woke up TV weatherman Phil Connors (Bill Murray) to start the same day again. Not even death could stop the time loop. Leaving out the morbid part, this national commercial had a rare opportunity. In what hadn't happened in over 50 years, it would air on both a Sunday and on Groundhog's Day. Fiat Chrysler CMO Olivier Francois reached out to Murray and everything fell in its right place.

No matter what the role is, Murray is always game. Having done this way too many times already, Murray is once again Connors who steals little Punxsutawney Phil as his scene partner to test out the Jeep Gladiator. The best part might be, when denied access to a hotel room, Murray fixes an “emotional support animal” vest on the little guy. It does the trick.

