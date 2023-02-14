The Super Bowl LVII ended with a victory for the Kansas City Chiefs and included a memorable halftime show by Rihanna. Like every year, multiple studios took advantage of the event's large audience and premiered trailers for their most anticipated upcoming projects.

RELATED: Movie Trailers That Lied To Us

From highly-awaited and long-delayed superhero movies like The Flashand Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 to the next chapters in now-iconic franchises like Indiana Jones and Transformers, these movies got showcased during the Super Bowl. And while every trailer brought out the big guns, some were definitely more exciting and memorable than others.

9 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'

In theaters on June 30, 2023

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny hit the Super Bowl with not a trailer but a TV spot. It features the first look at Mads Mikkelsen, with Harrison Ford's Jones asking him if he's "still a Nazi," a moment destined to become an internet meme. Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Helena Shaw also makes a small appearance while jumping from a plane with Jones in what will surely be one of the film's many action set pieces.

There isn't much to this clip. Fans briefly see a clip of John Rhys-Davies' Sellah, and the now-iconic notes of John Williams' score do a lot to incite fans' excitement. Ultimately, this clip is somewhat disappointing, revealing nothing about the upcoming film but a few minor details. Still, the film is fourth months away, and there will be at least another full trailer in the coming months, meaning this was only meant to be a small appetizer before the piece de resistance.

8 '65'

In theaters on March 10, 2023

Image via Sony

Like Indy, 65 came with a TV spot rather than a trailer. The film stars Adam Driver as Mills, a pilot stranded on Earth 65 million years ago. Fighting against dinosaurs and other dangerous creatures, Mills must protect a young girl named Koa and fight to survive while awaiting rescue.

The film's premise sells itself, but the TV spot confusingly chooses to leave out the dinosaurs save for a few glimpses at the end. However, 65 features an intriguing premise and Adam Driver as the lead, meaning audiences will surely give it a chance, with or without a thirty-second ad to encourage them. Still, being present at the year's most important sporting event in the US can't harm.

7 'Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts'

In theaters on June 9, 2023

The Transformers franchise refuses to die and is actually doing a good job at staying alive. Its upcoming seventh film, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, will take place in the 90s and follow a pair of archeologists joining forces with an ex-military electronics specialist for a globe-trotting adventure alongside the Autobots.

The forty-second clip features the film's lead, Anthony Ramos, and gives a sneak peek at Mirage, the new Autobot companion voiced by Pete Davidson. The Transformers franchise has always stood out thanks to its impressive visual effects, and Rise of the Beasts doesn't seem to be the exception; the clip features more of the fast-paced, over-the-top VFX and realistic CGI characters fans have come to expect. Throw in a few beasts and monsters, and the clip does what it's supposed to do, turning the film into one of the most anticipated for fans of maximalist action.

6 'Creed III'

In theaters on March 3, 2023

Image via Warner Bros

The Creed series is the gift that keeps on giving. For its third entry, star Michael B. Jordan branches out and sits behind the director's chair to bring another exciting and gripping tale of glory. The film has Jonathan Majors to help, making Creed III one of the spring's hottest tickets.

The fifty-second clip featured at the Super Bowl is pretty good. Making excellent use of The Fugees' now-iconic tune "Ready or Not," the clip heightens the rivalry between Majors and Jordan's characters and features montages of their training, a crucial and beloved part of any Rocky movie. The clip doesn't need to reveal any more information, especially so close to the release date; instead, it allows what's already been said to do the heavy lifting.

5 'Scream VI'

In theaters on March 10, 2023

Image via Paramount Pictures

After the success of 2022's Scream, Scream VI looks to be the franchise's biggest entry so far. Reuniting a cast of veteran and new actors, the film will take the bloody action to New York City, giving itself more space to be loud, gory, and thrilling.

The fifty-second spot does a great job portraying the film's intensity and suggesting a larger story fitting its new setting. Scream has always been a female-centric franchise, and the women in Scream VI all get a moment to shine, including Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Hayden Panettiere and Courteney Cox. Like most slasher films, Screams VI uses extensive footage of a major scene, giving fans a small taste of what's to come.

4 'Fast X'

In theaters on May 19, 2023

By now, the Fast & Furious saga is a well-oiled machine. Every movie features a new rival, played by whomever famous action star isn't part of the series yet, hunting Dom and his family; Fast X sees Jason Momoa take over the bad guy role and brings back every previously rehabilitated bad guy, including John Cena and Jason Statham.

The one-minute trailer is bonkers, as fans of the saga have come to expect. It has explosions, footage of Charlize Theron and Michelle Rodriguez fighting, and a few shots of the series' newest addition, Brie Larson. The icing on the cake is Dom Toretto driving his car down a dam while an explosion destroys it. Fast & Furious now caters exclusively to its fans – and considering it has millions of them, it's doing a perfect job.

3 'Air'

In theaters on April 5, 2023

Image via Amazon Studios

Air already features a compelling enough premise – the movie follows Sonny Vaccaro's efforts to sing Michael Jordan to Nike and create a partnership that would revolutionize the business. However, when adding Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Viola Davis, it becomes near-irresistible and a real contender to rank among the all-time best basketball movies.

The one-minute spot does a great job selling the movie. It features plenty of scenes with Damon, Affleck and Davis, mentions Jordan's name, and includes a few of the "this is a terrible idea" lines that are so prevalent in real-life stories. However, the clip also makes sure to come across as a love letter to Jordan and his influence on sports and pop culture, which will undoubtedly go a long way in putting butts in theater seats.

2 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

In theaters on May 5, 2023

Image via Marvel

Time to face the music. James Gunn and the Guardians of the Galaxy return for one last ride in the highly-awaited Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The film will place the band of misfits against the High Evolutionary and feature the debut of Adam Warlock.

Like the previous trailer, this one is all about the feels. Every Guardian gets a chance to shine, plus there are some genuinely funny MCU moments scattered throughout, and the unsubtle suggestion that more than one character won't make it out alive. Adding the excellent use of Rainbow's 1979 hit "Since You Been Gone" and a few key scenes meant to up the hype, and this trailer might be one of the best in Marvel history.

1 'The Flash'

In theaters on June 16, 2023

Image via Warner Bros

After years of waiting and plenty of controversies, The Flash finally gave fans a clear view of its plot. The film sees Barry "destroying the universe" by erasing meta-humans from existence, thus allowing General Zod to wreak havoc on Earth.

The full trailer goes for nearly three minutes, featuring multiple shots from Michael Keaton's long-awaited return as Batman and the first look at Sasha Calle's Supergirl. It also showcases several action scenes and even a brief appearance by Ben Affleck's Bruce Wayne. The Flash undoubtedly won the night, delivering on everything it promised and more and hinting at a major multiversal clash that will potentially be DC's biggest movie to date.

NEXT: Watch Every Movie Trailer That Aired During the Super Bowl