We’re arguably living in the Golden Age of Superhero Movies. In the years following the releases of the 2008 films Iron Man and The Incredible Hulk, we’ve seen some of the best superhero content in decades. When The Avengers made its mark in 2012, people fell in love with how the superhero team overcame their conflict and eventually formed strong bonds with one another. However, a team’s relationship is much more complicated when they are literally family, causing unique situations and drama that truly compels an audience. From Marvel, DC, Pixar, and more, here are the best crime-fighting squads who are far more than just a team.

The Parrs — The Incredibles

Possibly the most notable crime-fighting family are the Parrs from 2004's The Incredibles. The film follows Bob (Craig T. Nelson) and Helen (Holly Hunter), a super-powered husband and wife who wish to leave their crime-fighting past behind to raise their three kids. However, when Bob is sucked into the glamour of hero work once again, the whole family contributes each of their powers to fight against a supervillain who threatens the future of all supers. The film lends itself to refined emotional moments, as Bob and Helen must find a way to protect the world while protecting their kids, and the children must unearth their powers amidst their budding adolescence.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

These super-powered brothers emerged in 1984 and quickly became a global phenomenon, with many comics, several television shows, and six feature films based off the franchise. The story begins when four baby turtles are exposed to radiation, slowly giving them human-like capabilities. After the brothers are adopted and taught ninjutsu by the mutant rat Splinter, they become New York City’s local superheroes. But what makes them truly special is their diverse personalities, repartee, and arguments that encapsulate their sibling dynamic and teenage angst. Splinter, as both their master and father, trains them as ninja and raises them as teenagers, giving the mutant family more realistic elements than one might expect.

The Fantastic Four

The Fantastic Four consists of the couple Reed Richards and Sue Storm, along with Sue’s younger brother, Johnny, and their companion Ben Grimm. Though only three out of the four are literal family, Ben and Reed are former college roommates and have been best friends for many years. They are not only bonded by the space accident that lent them their abilities but also by the relationship they cultivated long before they donned the infamous blue suits. In fact, many give the Fantastic Four the honorific “First Family,” as they were the first comic in Marvel’s Silver Age and, of course, a real family.

The Tennysons — Ben 10

The Cartoon Network phenomenon Ben 10 follows a young child named Ben, who acquires the power of the Omnitrix, a device that allows him to transform into 10 different monsters. This franchise has been adapted into several cartoons, video games, and even two live-action films. A significant aspect appreciated by many, however, is the relationship between the cousins, Ben and Gwen, and their grandpa, Max. Ben and Gwen have a spiteful relationship at first, and their rivalry was always at the forefront of the show. But fans were able to watch their respect for each other grow as they became teenagers, with Max acting as a mediator between the two. Since Max is an experienced former member of the Plumbers (a space law enforcement agency) and Gwen acquires magic powers of her own, they assist Ben in taking down various alien and supernatural forces. But before any of this, they were simply a family on summer vacation in Max’s RV, and that feeling of solidarity and adventure is never lost.

The Shazam Family

There have been many conceptions of the Shazam Family throughout the years, as they were originally called the Marvel Family before DC Comics changed the name for legal reasons. In the original, Billy Batson and Mary are twins, while recently they have been portrayed as foster siblings. However, one aspect remains that keeps this group unique: they are all children who have the power to transform into adult superheroes. Related by blood or not, this group of foster siblings overcomes their separate pasts to form a new family and a better future. It is refreshing to see children live out their superhero dreams, as the older versions of themselves still retain a sense of childlike innocence.

The Maximoffs — WandaVision

In WandaVision, the scene in Episode 9 where Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen), Vision (Paul Bettany), Billy, and Tommy convene to face the S.W.O.R.D military was inspired by an iconic moment from The Incredibles. Though we have not seen much of the Maximoffs on screen, the scene is a blast to watch, especially when Billy paralyzes the soldiers while Tommy swipes away their guns with ease. After seeing Wanda’s unbridled passion for her children in Multiverse of Madness, it is evident that their bond as a family is far more important than any battle. Also, let’s not forget an iconic part of this scene when Wanda says, “Boys, handle the military. Mommy will be right back.” What better quote to describe their dynamic?

The Strongholds — Sky High

In the classic Disney film Sky High, Will Stronghold (Michael Angarano) is the son of the strongest, most revered heroes in the world, The Commander (Kurt Russell) and Jetstream (Kelly Preston). Though Will is born with his mother and father’s flight and super strength abilities, respectively, Will is initially unsure if he has any powers at all. Still, his parents are supportive, loving, and want to him succeed. Though Commander desperately wants Will to have superpowers, Jetstream convinces him that although they may not be the greatest family of superheroes, they can still be “the greatest family the world has ever known.”

The West-Allens — The Flash

In The Flash (2014), Barry Allen and his wife Iris West are visited by their two children, Bart and Nora, from the future. Bart is known as Impulse, while Nora is given the nickname XS by future Iris. The banter between the siblings, amplified by Nora’s careful, considerate nature conflicting with Bart’s impulsivity, serves to make their dynamic more realistic. Together, they seek to end the speedster war and take down Godspeed. In the season finale, Barry and Nora tenderly renew their vows while their children are there to watch.

The Hargreeveses

The Umbrella Academy begins with a group of seven children who were adopted by the enigmatic Sir Reginald Hargreeves. Each child possesses a unique ability, with Number Five having the power to time travel and Rumor able to manipulate reality, for example. Hargreeves trains them to become a team of superheroes known as the Umbrella Academy, but after Hargreeves’ death, they must band together to figure out the mystery behind the world’s imminent apocalypse. The show is just as eccentric as its characters, and the relationships between the siblings are complex, to say the least, from the tension between Viktor and Luther, Diego and Klaus, and even Allison and Luther’s…relationship. Their mystifying powers make this family’s dynamic all the more tumultuous.