Superheroes may come in all shapes and sizes, but they all share a few things in common. Chief among them are parental figures — particularly moms. A superhero's parents can be a source of inspiration to them, as seen in Ms. Marvel. Or their tragic deaths can jumpstart the hero's journey (read: every Batman story ever.) And nine times out of ten, the biggest paternal figure in the hero's life turns out to be his mother. But sometimes the mothers aren't content to sit on the sidelines - they'll help the heroes out, whether it's through some carefully deployed advice or even joining their sons on the battlefield.

Rosemary Harris as Aunt May in Sam Raimi's 'Spider-Man' trilogy

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Though Peter Parker decides to become Spider-Man after the death of his Uncle Ben, it's arguably his Aunt May who serves as the guiding force in his life. Sam Raimi understood this better than most, and made sure that Rosemary Harris had a prominent role in his Spider-Man trilogy. Harris embodies May's kind heart and strong sense of will; she correctly guesses that her nephew is in love with Mary Jane Watson (Kirsten Dunst) and urges him to do the right thing. A key example comes during Spider-Man 2, where May tells Peter what she thinks a hero is. "I believe there's a hero in all of us, that keeps us honest, gives us strength, makes us noble, and finally allows us to die with pride," she says, instilling Peter with the confidence to continue being Spider-Man after losing his powers.

Diane Lane as Martha Kent in 'Man of Steel' (2013)

A large part of what makes Clark Kent Superman is the fact that he was taken in by Jonathan and Martha Kent. The kindly Smallville couple raised Clark and instilled the values that he would later adopt as the Man of Tomorrow, and Diane Lane understood that better than most. Lane brought a human element to Man of Steel, starting from her very first scene as Martha Kent. When a young Clark is overwhelmed by his Kryptonian abilities, Martha manages to calm him down by having him focus on her voice. And when General Zod (Michael Shannon) threatens her, Martha defiantly replies "Go to hell". It's not hard to see where Clark inherited his resolve from.

Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne in 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' (2018)

Image via Marvel Studios

Michelle Pfeiffer is no stranger to the world of superheroes. After all, who could forget her turn as Catwoman in Batman Returns? But she went over to the side of the angels - or rather, the wasps - in Ant-Man and the Wasp. Pfeiffer plays Janet van Dyne, aka the original Wasp - the husband of Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and mother of Hope (Evangelline Lilly). She was thought dead during a mission, but in reality she was trapped in the subatomic Quantum Realm and a large part of the film focuses on Hank's efforts to get her back. This results in a touching moment where Janet reunites with Hank, and the two make a home on the beach (quite literally, as Hank uses his shrinking technology to grow a new house.) Her role continues as a major part of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The film explores her time in the Quantum Realm and her connection to Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), a relationship with repercussions that will continue reverberating throughout the MCU's phase 5.

Holly Hunter as Elastigirl in 'The Incredibles' (2004)

Reed Richards and Sue Storm. Clark Kent and Lois Lane. Mary Jane Watson and Peter Parker. Many comics and comic-book based film and television shows have shown superheroes in happy marriages, but The Incredibles takes it a step further and shows the work that goes into a marriage - especially a superpowered one. Though the film begins with Helen Parr (Holly Hunter) happily marrying Bob Parr/Mr. Incredible (Craig T. Nelson), fate soon forces them to hang up their costumes. And while Helen embraces raising their family, Bob feels stuck without a purpose - which leads him into a trap from former fan turned supervillain Syndrome (Jason Lee). Writer/director Brad Bird isn't content to have Helen sit on the sidelines - with her skills and elastic powers, she's more than a match for Syndrome's forces. Not to mention Hunter's performance, which leads to one of The Incredibles' most iconic lines: "Leave the saving of the world to the men? I don't think so!"

Luna Lauren Velez as Rio Morales in 'Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse' (2018)

Image via Sony

There are many things that separate Miles Morales from Peter Parker. Chief among them is the fact that the young Spider-Man still has his parents to look up to, especially his mom Rio. Though Luna Lauren Velez only has a handful of scenes as Rio in Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, she imparts an important lesson to her son: "Our family doesn't run from problems, Miles." Miles takes this advice to heart in the end, as he embraces the mantle of Spider-Man to save his fellow web-slingers. And it looks as though the bond between mother and son will continue to be explored in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse; the first trailer even features yet another heartwarming speech from Rio.

Linda Cardenelli as Laura Barton in 'Avengers Age of Ultron' (2015)

The biggest surprise of Avengers: Age of Ultron came around the film's halfway point, where Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) was revealed to have a family. But even more surprising is the role that his wife Laura (Linda Cardenelli) plays. In the same way that the Avenging Archer serves as the bedrock for his team, Laura offers sage advice. She tells Clint that the team needs him to pull together to battle Ultron (James Spader) and also serves a similar purpose in the Hawkeye series. While Clint is trying to get home for Christmas, Laura occasionally offers him words of advice as well as updates on their three children. And she even has a tie to Marvel Comics canon: she was S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent 19 - the same designation that belonged to Hawkeye's wife Mockingbird in the comics!

Angela Bassett as Ramonda in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' (2022)

Image via Marvel Studios

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever deals with the theme of loss throughout its run, and nowhere is that more perfectly embodied than with Angela Bassett's performance. She shows strength as she leads the nation of Wakanda as Queen Ramonda. She shows anger when she believes that her daughter Shuri (Letitia Wright) might be dead - leading to one of the film's best performances. But that same performance is laced with the sorrow of losing a son, and the fear of losing the only family she has. Even though Ramonda gives her life trying to protect Riri Williams (Dominque Thorne) from the wrath of Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejia), she still acts as a guiding force in Shuri's life. It's no wonder Bassett has been nominated for multiple awards: her performance contains multitudes.

Nicole Kidman as Atlanna in 'Aquaman' (2018)

I stated before that most superhero origins kick off in tragedy. Said tragedy often involves the death of a family member, usually a parent - but Aquaman wonderfully subverts this. The prologue reveals that the Queen of Atlantis Atlanna (Nicole Kidman) was stranded on land, where she met Tom Curry (Temuera Morrison). The two fell in love but Atlanna was forced to return to the ocean. Presumed dead, it's revealed that she survived in a hidden sea under the Earth. And she is able to put a stop to her son Orm (Patrick Wilson) waging war on the surface world, even comforting him as she's taken away. As Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) eloquently puts it, his parents' love saved the world.

Rene Russo as Frigga in 'Avengers: Endgame' (2019)

Image via Marvel Studios

Another powerful hero who draws inspiration from his mother is Chris Hemsworth's Thor. But Frigga (Rene Russo) loves all her children equally, which leads to some of the better parts of Thor: The Dark World. Prior to her death at the hands of Malekith (Christopher Eccleston), Frigga comforts Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and tells him that no matter what she's done, she loves him. During the Avengers' time travel quest in Avengers: Endgame, Thor is able to reunite with Frigga. She tells him that failure doesn't define him, helping to lift five years' worth of guilt off his shoulders. And this leads to one of the film's best moments, where Thor learns he's still worthy of his hammer Mjlonïr.