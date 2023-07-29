The superhero movie genre has evolved significantly since Superman: The Movie first hit theaters in the summer of 1978. Once thought of as nothing more than a doomed enterprise, comic book-inspired movies about caped crusaders have taken over Hollywood and monopolized the future of the Hollywood entertainment industry.

Modern superhero movies often snatch up truly talented actors to star in the future of their franchises; in fact, there’s an increasingly select group of actors that have yet to appear in a comic book movie at some point within their career. These are the greatest superhero movie performances of all-time, ranked.

10 Angela Bassett, 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' (2022)

Angela Bassett is one of the best actresses alive, and the fact that she has never won a competitive Oscar shows how deeply neglectful award shows have been in honoring her work. First nominated for What’s Love Got To Do With It back in 1996, Bassett received a second nomination later on in her career for her second performance as Queen Ramonda in 2022’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

While Wakanda Forever is a bit of a mixed bag that spends a lot of time fulfilling connections to the larger Marvel universe, Bassett becoming the first Marvel actor nominated is a significant achievement.

9 Brandon Lee, 'The Crow' (1994)

Brandon Lee’s performance as the titular masked vigilante The Crow is a role steeped in tragedy; Lee was tragically killed during the making of the R-Rated superhero film due to an on-set accident, and as a result, the film itself serves as a haunted swan song to his unique career.

Eric Draven himself is also a hero haunted by personal tragedy, and Lee brings out the empathetic side of the character in the earlier scenes. That didn’t make him any less terrifying when Draven turned his wrath on the men who brutalized his wife.

8 Mark Hamill, 'Batman: Mask of the Phantasm' (1993)

Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill, reinvented his career in the 1990s when he stepped away from science fiction blockbusters to begin voicing animated characters. While Hamill’s resume of voice over performances is more than impressive, there was no character in his filmography that was quite as significant as the Joker in Batman: The Animated Series.

Hamill reprised his role as the Crown Prince of Crime in 1993’s Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, the first animated Batman movie to actually be released in theaters. His performance was just as anarchic, malevolent, and hilarious as ever.

7 Robert Downey Jr., 'Iron Man' (2008)

There wouldn’t be a Marvel Cinematic Universe without Iron Man, and Jon Favreau’s superhero origin story wouldn’t have launched the most successful comic book franchise of all-time if it wasn’t for Robert Downey Jr.’s extraordinary performance as Tony Stark, a role he made his own by adding his own an authentic sense of personality.

While his casting was a risk given his off-screen conflicts, Downey Jr. silenced his doubters and introduced a funnier, more modern type of hero that became incredibly unique within the comic book movie landscape.

6 Samuel L. Jackson, 'Unbreakable' (2000)

M. Night Shyamalan’s Unbreakable may start off as a drama that happens to discuss concepts relevant to comic books and superheroes, but as is perusal for Shyamalan, a major third act twist forces the viewer to look back at the rest of the film from a whole new perspective.

Samuel L. Jackson may be best known for playing confident, authoritative characters like the MCU’s Nick Fury, but his performance as the insane conspiracy theorist Elijah Price (who takes on the moniker “Mr. Glass”) is a subtle examination of how trauma can lead to radicalism.

5 Hugh Jackman, 'X-Men' (2000)

While 1998’s Blade was an R-Rated hit, it was 2000’s X-Men that established the mix of action, humor, emotion, and an appropriate amount of world-building that became the formula for the future of the genre. At the center of Bryan Singer’s original film is Hugh Jackman’s debut as Logan, a character that he’s still playing over two decades later.

While the character is one he would deepen over the course of the franchise, Jackman’s performance in the first X-Men is a remarkable example of a movie star being born in an instant.

4 Michelle Pfeiffer, 'Batman Returns' (1992)

With all due respect to Anne Hathaway and Zoe Kravitz, Michelle Pfeiffer is Catwoman. No actress has been able to capture Selina Kyle’s transformation from a mousey secretary to a seductive, dangerous femme fatale quite like Pfeiffer did in Tim Burton’s all-time Christmas classic Batman Returns.

Pfeiffer’s version of Catwoman isn’t dissimilar from any of Burton’s other “monsters;” she’s an outcast, neglected by society who decides to take ownership over her life and reap vengeance on those that wronged her. If it was possible to be both empowering and blood-curdling, Pfeiffer pulled it off.

3 Patrick Stewart, 'Logan' (2017)

While Sir Patrick Stewart had been playing the character of Charles Xavier for just as long as Jackman had played Wolverine, he never brought the character down to Earth in such a haunting way like he did in James Mangold’s Logan. In a future where society has turned on mutants once again, Stewart brought to life a new version of “Professor X” that struggles with dementia and epilepsy.

Xavier has always been a character whose greatest superpower is his mind, and Stewart showed how heartbreaking it would be for him to lose control of that.

2 Christopher Reeve, 'Superman' (1978)

Superhero movies exist today because of Richard Donner’s Superman: The Movie. Christopher Reeve had the difficult task of bringing to life a character who already seemed corny and out-of-touch compared to the science fiction heroes of the time, but he transformed the Man of Tomorrow into a goofy, awkward, and cheekily self-serious sweetheart who was every bit as heroic as his name suggested.

What Reeves and Margot Kidder do as Clark Kent and Lois Lane feels lifted straight out of a 1930s screwball comedy; they’re perfect for each other, but circumstances prevent them from ever getting to adequately express that.

1 Heath Ledger, 'The Dark Knight' (2008)

Heath Ledger’s performance as the Joker doesn’t just rank as the all-time greatest comic book villain, but one of the best movie villains period. The initial backlash that Ledger’s casting prompted from some comic book fans stands in pale comparison to the Oscar winning performance he gave; Ledger’s Joker looms over every subsequent adaptation of the character, and even tops the incredible work that both Hamill and Jack Nicholson did before him.

Like The Crow, Ledger’s performance in The Dark Knight is also tragically his swan song. There’s no better representation of one of the most unique actors of the generation’s talents than a character so wildly unpredictable.

