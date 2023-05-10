Superhero movies get a lot of flack from critics and fans for several warranted and unwarranted reasons. However, one of the genre's main criticisms is how uninspired and safe their posters are. Floating heads are constant, with crowded collages showcasing the main characters without revealing anything about the film's essence or purpose.

However, not all superhero movie posters are boring. In fact, a few are outright genius, easily standing out amidst a sea of convention. Whether by using different styles or stepping outside the box, these posters represent the best of the best and rank as the most memorable of the 21st century.

10 'Suicide Squad' (2016)

David Ayer's 2016 mess Suicide Squad is among the most disappointing movies ever, the perfect example of a terrible movie with a stellar marketing campaign. From the trailers to the soundtrack and the communication, Suicide Squad had one of the best marketing campaigns of any superhero movie.

The posters for the film were perfect, capturing the chaotic vibe the film supposedly aimed for. This particular poster is the best: simple and to the point yet colorful, striking, and subversive. It does everything a great poster should, representing the film's style and conveying its vibe without showing too much about the plot or revealing any of its surprises.

9 'Thor: Ragnarok' (2017)

Taika Waititi's Thor: Ragnarok was the boost of life and color that the overly-dramatic Thor franchise desperately needed. Introducing comedy and chaos into a series that was never sure what it wanted to be was a stroke of genius, resulting in a wild ride that turned Thor into one of the MCU's best characters.

The film's poster was also an interesting take on the MCU's traditional formula. It features the characters, floating-head style, but at least it introduces some much-needed dynamism by playing with the formation. Having Hulk, Thor, and Hela with their arms spread is an interesting choice that not many appreciated, but it was an effective way of adding an extra kinetic touch to the poster.

8 'Birds Of Prey' (2020)

The fantabulous emancipation of one Harley Quinn wasn't as successful as many hoped. Birds of Prey made a string of questionable choices that diminished some fans' enjoyment of the film, but at least it scored an A+ with its marketing campaign.

Birds of Prey embraced Harley's trademark brand of colorful lunacy with a marketing effort celebrating her uniquely chaotic mind. The posters were explosions of color, featuring Harley in all her disorderly glory. This one is the best, a fun interpretation of Harley's topsy-turvy way of seeing things. Birds of Prey is like taking a trip into Harley's wild mind, and this poster is a near-perfect representation of that idea. Hopefully, Margot Robbie will return to the DCEU because Harley and the Birds of Prey deserve another shot under the spotlight.

7 'The Suicide Squad' (2021)

It's not an overstatement to say James Gunn's The Suicide Squad is the best film in the DCEU. Subversive, intelligent, and with a strong political stance, The Suicide Squad is a massive improvement compared to its dreadful predecessor and a testament to Gunn's ability to find beauty and humor in the darkest situations.

The marketing campaign highlighted the film's ruthless nature and references to classic war movies like The Dirty Dozen, which this poster honors. Featuring screaming in rage while heading into battle and a hilariously simple tagline — BOOM — this poster is a genius way of selling the film's main themes. The Suicide Squad is a brilliant superhero movie that isn't afraid to blend genres, and this poster proves it beautifully.

6 'Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse' (2018)

Sony's animated masterpiece Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse finally puts Miles Morales front and center in a story that honors the legacy of those who came before and after him. The film is an original, beautifully animated, and complex interpretation of the superhero genre, embracing all its possibilities while actively challenging its conventions.

However, Into the Spider-Verse opted for a refreshingly simple poster, and it was the right choice. Miles is the poster's star, high above New York City, turning around to face the viewer and reaching out as if inviting them for the ride. The poster is dynamic, exciting, and instantly memorable; in short, it's everything Into the Spider-Verse is and a masterclass in film communication.

5 'Wonder Woman 1984' (2020)

The long-awaited sequel to the incredible Wonder Woman was ultimately a letdown. Wonder Woman 1984 had interesting ideas, but the execution was lacking, and some of its narrative choices were outright puzzling. However, the film was a love letter to the 80s, starting with the bright marketing campaign.

This poster is a stroke of genius. With a splashy, psychedelic colorful background that makes Gal Gadot's golden armor stand out even more, the poster is simple but exceptionally effective, conveying the 80s vibe the film had in spades. And while Wonder Woman 1984 was among the worst films in the DCEU, its poster game was incredible, starting with this one that's the closest thing a film poster can get to being actual art.

4 'Spider-Man 3' (2007)

Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy dominated the 2000s thanks to its humor, charm, and incredible action sequences. The last entry, 2007's Spider-Man 3, is the weakest in the group, thanks to an overabundance of villains and some puzzling casting choices. However, the posters featuring Spidey in his black symbiote suit were undeniably awesome.

This poster is arguably the best of the bunch. Featuring the black suit in a building's reflection while Spidey swings across New York, the poster is amazing yet simple, lacking the crowded elements that make many of today's posters seem so run-of-the-mill. The symbiote suit was key in selling Spider-Man 3, and while it isn't the star of this poster, it still commands the viewer's attention, hinting at its presence without revealing too much.

3 'Deadpool' (2016)

Deadpool gave a masterclass in marketing. Embracing its foul-mouthed character's now-infamous disruptive behavior, the film opted for an inflammatory and instantly memorable communication campaign that turned the film into the must-see cinematic event of 2016.

Each of the film's posters is incredible, perfectly capturing Deadpool's chaotic qualities. However, this particular poster is a doozy, so ballsy and eye-popping that it puts almost all other superhero posters to shame. Much like the Merc with a Mouth himself, some will love it, others will despise it, but no one will ignore it. The upcoming Deadpool 3 will surely bring more of this provocative quality to its marketing campaign, and it honestly can't come fast enough.

2 'Logan' (2017)

A neo-Western masquerading as a superhero movie, James Mangold's Logan is a masterpiece of both genres. The film features Hugh Jackman's last appearance as the title character, providing a tragic but fitting send-off to one of the new millennium's most iconic comic book characters.

The posters for the movie were understated but striking. Most showcased Logan's face and frame, including this beautiful piece that shows him walking towards the viewer with a stunning sunset as the background. The poster perfectly captures the film's Western influences and melancholy tone, hinting at Logan's fate without revealing anything about the story. It's ideal for a film meant to finish a series and one of the most memorable posters of the 21st century.

1 'The Dark Knight' (2008)

Christopher Nolan changed the superhero genre forever with his Dark Knight trilogy, presenting a hyper-realistic and grounded approach to comic book adaptations. The trilogy's highlight is the middle film, 2008's The Dark Knight, a brilliant crime film featuring an unforgettable villainous turn by the late Heath Ledger.

The film's poster is simple -- perhaps too simple. However, there's admirable brilliance in its simplicity, with a flaming bat-signal burning behind Christian Bale's stoic Batman. The poster is somewhat underwhelming compared to the film's brilliant teaser campaign centering around the Joker's now-iconic "Why so serious?" line. However, it's still a memorable and worthy representation of one of the best superhero movies ever made.

