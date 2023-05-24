There's nothing like a great movie musical score. The likes of John Williams and Hans Zimmer have proved throughout their careers that the music of a film can often be crucial to constructing an atmospheric tone, boosting a scene's emotional power, and simply making the experience all the more memorable overall.

The superhero genre has been host to some outstanding scores that stand out among others in the genre. Whether it's an old classic like the music of Batman, or a modern masterpiece like that of The Avengers, these scores have stuck in people's minds for quite some time and will likely stay that way.

10 'Unbreakable' (2000) by James Newton Howard

Image via Buena Vista Pictures

Even after decades of the genre's boom, Unbreakable remains one of the most unique superhero movies ever made. It stars Bruce Willis as David Dunn, an ordinary man who makes an extraordinary discovery when he's unharmed by a train accident that kills all his fellow passengers.

James Newton Howard was the mind behind the music of Unbreakable, and the result is a score as creative and distinctive as the film itself. It perfectly captures the mysterious mood of the story, mixing in some emotional and heroic elements that capture the movie's tone beautifully.

9 'X2: X-Men United' (2003) by John Ottman

Image via 20th Century Studios

Arguably, 2000's X-Men put the superhero genre on the map, showing that these could be serious films with compelling characters and exciting set pieces. Its sequel, X2: X-Men United, is considered by many to be the best entry in the whole franchise.

The main theme of this film is one of the most iconic main themes of any superhero movie — and that's only one of the many thrilling songs that make up this excellent score. John Ottman, who also edited X2, was the composer who penned this score. It remains easily the most memorable and fun of the series.

8 'Black Panther' (2018) by Ludwig Göransson

Image via Marvel Studios

Over the last few years, Ludwig Göransson has proved to be one of the most exciting new voices in the movie music industry, having landed jobs as big as Tenet, The Mandalorian, and — of course — Black Panther, arguably his strongest work to date.

The music of Ryan Coogler's Oscar-nominated film is unlike anything the genre had ever sounded like before. Wakanda is the kind of fictional place that everyone would love to visit, and that's largely thanks to the captivating soundscape that Göransson associated it with. The score blends elements of traditional African music with more superhero-y sounds, and it's a delight to hear from start to finish.

7 'Man of Steel' (2013) by Hans Zimmer

Image Via Warner Bros.

There are many things you can reasonably criticize about Zack Snyder's DCEU, but one thing you can't deny is that it had amazing music. The one that started it all, Man of Steel, tried its hand at reinventing the conic character of Superman. Hans Zimmer was up to the challenge.

Zimmer doesn't need anything that sounds too elaborate to capture the essence of Superman, while also conveying the heightened sense of grittiness of Snyder's version of the hero. Triumphant yet mysterious, it's a beautiful score that only someone as brilliant as Zimmer could have composed.

6 'The Avengers' (2012) by Alan Silvestri

Image via Marvel Studios

Alan Silvestri has composed the scores of some of cinema's most popular classics, making him one of the highest-grossing composers at the worldwide box office. He also did a phenomenal job with The Avengers, the first movie to show how big the MCU could get.

In a franchise with a common problem of below-average scores, Silvestri came up with one that could confidently join the ranks of the most fun and iconic in the genre. It's a real roller coaster of a score that finds the perfect balance between thrills and emotion.

5 'Spider-Man 2' (2004) by Danny Elfman

Image via Sony

The great Danny Elfman is an astonishingly versatile artist and musician, and he shows this in one of his best works: Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 2. Each entry in Raimi's trilogy has excellent music, but you can't do better than the one typically praised as the best of the trilogy.

Elfman nails it all: the romance, the heroism, the big emotion, and the menacing yet sympathetic nature of Doc Ock. The composer gorgeously expands upon the first installment's themes and complexity, delivering a piece of art that feels more mature, awe-inspiring, and fuller of that unique Spider-Man energy.

4 'The Dark Knight' (2008) by Hans Zimmer and James Newton Howard

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Widely praised as the best movie in the superhero genre and one of the best action thrillers ever made, Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight is one of those rare sequels that are better than the original, and that also applies to the music.

Only a duo as outstanding as Hans Zimmer and James Newton Howard could pull off something as impressive as the score of The Dark Knight. With just a few notes, the composers are capable of making all of the movie's thrilling set pieces even more powerful and exciting and boosting the emotional aspects of its more restrained scenes.

3 'Batman' (1989) by Danny Elfman

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

There is an inimitable magic in a solid, year-spanning director-composer collaboration, and few are as strong and creatively fruitful as that between Tim Burton and Danny Elfman. The two have collaborated on numerous cult classics, perhaps chief among which is 1989's Batman.

Burton's movie revolutionized the way the public saw Batman. It's only fitting that Elfman defined not only what a Batman movie should sound like but any superhero movie of that style. The influences of the musician's bombastic, Gothic score can still be heard across the genre to this day, but there's nothing like the original.

2 'The Batman' (2022) by Michael Giacchino

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Michael Giacchino has been building an increasingly popular career in film scoring for years. He was no stranger to the superhero genre when he came on board The Batman, which resulted in the best work of his career and the best superhero movie score of modern times.

The film shows a Bruce Wayne that has not yet learned to discern where Batman ends, and he begins, and Giacchino's score brilliantly reflects that. The music has a lingering sense of hope for Wayne's soul and Gotham's future without ever sacrificing the sound of grit and mystery of the crime-ridden hellscape that the Batman operates in.

1 'Superman: The Movie' (1978) by John Williams

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Superman: The Movie isn't just the pinnacle of the genre and the ultimate Superman adaptation: It's even counted among the best movies of the '70s. It's only fitting, then, that its composer should be who's almost universally agreed to be the best of all time: The legendary John Williams.

The score of Superman requires no introduction: It's what comes to many people's minds when they think about the superhero genre. It was Williams who defined the sound of the genre, with a score that captures everything a superhero movie could ever hope to be: It's triumphant, romantic, heroic, and awfully catchy.

