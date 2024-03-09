Just as 1982 and 2009 can both be pointed to as being unusually good years for the science fiction genre, so too can 2008 be singled out as a game-changing one for the comic book movie/superhero genres. It was the year when the Marvel Cinematic Universe officially started and the year perhaps the best-ever Batman movie was released, after all, but 2008 had more to offer than just that dynamic duo of blockbusters.

There were a variety of movies that year based on comic books and/or centering around superheroes, with the following titles being some of the most noteworthy examples. Admittedly, not all of these movies on their own are fantastic (some are, of course), but all go to show 2008 as a year when things shifted in the world of film; perhaps it’s even possible to call it the year that superhero movies unequivocally went mainstream.

1 'The Dark Knight'

Director: Christopher Nolan

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

However you want to define The Dark Knight, it qualifies as an all-timer. It seriously delivers as an action movie, it works well as a genuinely great crime film, and it’s also home to one of the best villains in cinema history. That villain is the Joker, as portrayed by Heath Ledger, with The Dark Knight revolving around Bruce Wayne/Batman facing moral dilemma after moral dilemma when the Joker sets his sights on causing chaos in Gotham.

Christopher Nolan’s accomplishments as a filmmaker go beyond his Dark Knight trilogy, of course, but this middle chapter of that trilogy will always remain one of his best single films. It was a movie that pushed the superhero genre forward in a meaningful way, and is gritty, intense, exciting, and emotional in a way that few superhero/comic book movies have even come close to matching in the years since 2008.

Watch on Max

2 'Iron Man'

Director: Jon Favreau

Image via Marvel Studios

The movie that started it all, when it comes to the modern-day cinematic behemoth that is the MCU, Iron Man is rather quaint in hindsight, but nevertheless one of the most culturally significant superhero movies ever. The titular character was never a hugely popular one outside comic book readers, but this film and Robert Downey Jr.'s lead performance inevitably made Tony Stark/Iron Man a household name.

Tony Stark begins Iron Man as a self-centered billionaire, and ends the movie still a little pompous and arrogant, but also someone who's a hero, in his own way. Tony Stark/Iron Man ended up being the beating heart of the first three phases of the MCU, and the series - as well as its domination over pop culture throughout the 2010s - wouldn't have ever been the same if it wasn't for this 2008 movie knocking it out of the park.

Watch on Disney+

3 'Hellboy II: The Golden Army'

Director: Guillermo del Toro

Image via Universal Pictures

Guillermo del Toro is undoubtedly one of the GOATs when it comes to directing superhero movies, and his superhero movies don’t even rank among the best films he’s made throughout his career. He’s simply that good of a filmmaker that his B-tier movies are still a great deal better than the best most directors ever manage, as while his comic book films can’t quite live up to say Pan’s Labyrinth or The Shape of Water, they’re still pretty great.

He made the best Blade movie so far with Blade II, did a solid Hellboy movie in 2004, and then made a significantly improved sequel to the latter in 2008, with Hellboy II: The Golden Army. Given the year it was released, it did get overshadowed by other films like the aforementioned The Dark Knight and Iron Man, but it’s a genuinely very good fantasy/superhero/action movie overall, and can easily stand as one of the best movies of its kind released during the 2000s – it’s definitely underrated!

Rent on Apple TV

4 'Speed Racer'

Directors: Lilly Wachowski, Lana Wachowski

Image via Warner Bros.

If you want to get technical, Speed Racer is based on a manga series rather than a comic book series or a graphic novel, but given mangas are effectively the Japanese equivalents of comic books, then Speed Racer still counts as a (sort of) comic book movie. And, given a great many mangas are adapted to anime, Speed Racer effectively feels something like an anime film in live-action.

There’s a ton of computer-generated imagery alongside the genuine live-action elements, with the Wachowskis continuing to experiment with ambitious special effects in this film, just like they did with the Matrix series. And while Speed Racer might not be quite as good, it is more than solid for what it is, and it’s understandable why it’s built up a solid fanbase and become a cult classic in the years since its release.

Rent on Apple TV

5 'The Incredible Hulk'

Director: Louis Leterrier

Image via Universal Studios

Awkwardly sitting as the second movie in the MCU, The Incredible Hulk can’t quite call itself an incredible superhero movie, but it is significant in standing alongside Iron Man as a film that hinted towards a grand future. Iron Man did a better job of that, and has held up better as a film, but The Incredible Hulk nevertheless does feature a cameo from Robert Downey Jr., and also features other characters who’ve shown up in films/shows since, like Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth) and Thaddeus Ross (originally played by William Hurt).

Of course, Edward Norton was unceremoniously recast following this film, with Mark Ruffalo playing the titular character/Bruce Banner ever since, but The Incredible Hulk is officially the second film in the MCU. It’s one of the less celebrated entries in the long-running franchise, sure, but it did provide hints of the wide-reaching world-building to come.

Watch on Disney+

6 'Hancock'

Director: Peter Berg

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Hancock is a deeply strange movie, especially when watched today, feeling like a tonal nightmare of a movie that goes from being a breezy and comedic look at a roguish superhero to something much more serious in its second half. Will Smith plays that anti-superhero well, and the movie is at its best when it sticks to being funny; it definitely falters once it reveals a large and dramatic plot twist.

But to see this kind of approach being taken to the superhero genre as early as 2008 demonstrates that audiences had become accustomed to examples of the genre playing itself straight. After all, it’s harder to parody something that viewers aren’t themselves already intimately familiar with, and while Hancock isn’t entirely a parody of superhero movies, it does feel like it’s not-so-gently mocking the genre’s conventions during its better moments.

Rent on Apple TV

7 'Wanted'

Director: Timur Bekmambetov

Image via Universal Pictures

Seeing as it’s based on a comic book series that’s not about superheroes exactly, it’s hard to call Wanted a superhero movie, but it is technically a comic book movie. And “comic book movie” and “superhero movie” are terms that are sometimes used interchangeably (see anything written above for examples), so for now, Wanted can count itself among the superhero/comic book movies of 2008.

To its credit, it does also feature bullets that can be curved, which is kind of superhuman, as far as abilities are concerned. But essentially, Wanted is about a young man who joins an underground society of assassins, and deals with the complications that picking such a lifestyle entertains. Also, Wanted is notable for pre-dating that whole Barbenheimer phenomenon by being released alongside a mismatched movie 15 years before it was cool: WALL-E (both coming out on June 27, 2008).

Rent on Apple TV

8 'Jumper'

Director: Doug Liman

Image via 20th Century Fox

It's ironic that the poster for Jumper shows the desert landscape of Egypt, given lead actor Hayden Christensen delivered a well-known quote about not liking sand in a certain George Lucas movie set a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. Actually, Jumper is something of a Star Wars prequel trilogy reunion, given Samuel L. Jackson - who played Mace Windu in the prequel trilogy - is also featured here, as an antagonist who's opposed to the titular Jumpers.

Jumper has a great premise that it doesn't entirely live up to, following one young man who essentially has the superpower of being able to teleport anywhere in the world at any time. He clashes with a group of people led by Jackson's character, as they don't believe any of the so-called Jumpers should be able to do a Van Halen and Jump. It's not a particularly well-remembered movie by any means, but it was moderately successful, and another movie from 2008 that centered on people with wild, impressive abilities.

Rent on Apple TV

9 'The Spirit'

Director: Frank Miller

Image via Lionsgate

Frank Miller’s most noteworthy and celebrated contribution to cinema remains 2005’s Sin City, but three years on from that film (which he co-directed with Robert Rodriguez), he also did the more divisive The Spirit. It retains the sort of style and mood inherent in Sin City, though this time revolves around a cop who comes back from the dead as the titular Spirit, and then proceeds to continue fighting crime.

Like Jumper and Iron Man, The Spirit also has Nick Fury himself – Samuel L. Jackson – appearing in the film, as does a soon-to-be Black Widow: Scarlett Johansson. The Spirit wasn’t well-received by any means, but it is interesting and visually distinctive, and those who liked Sin City probably ought to give it a shot on the off-chance that they find themselves also liking elements within this film, which is a spiritual successor of sorts.

The Spirit Release Date December 25, 2008 Director Frank Miller Cast Jaime King , Gabriel Macht , Dan Gerrity , Arthur the Cat , Kimberly Cox , Brian Lucero Runtime 108

Watch on Hulu

10 'Superhero Movie'

Director: Craig Mazin

Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Inexplicably written and directed by Craig Mazin – the man who’d go on to write the acclaimed HBO miniseries Chernobyl – Superhero Movie is one of those Movie movies that were all the rage in the years following Scary Movie. At least the titles tell you exactly what to expect right from the get-go: fairly lazy and not particularly clever jokes made at the expense of a certain genre or type of movie.

And that’s exactly what you get with Superhero Movie: a parody of superhero movies. It’s not a good movie, and it’s not even really a good parody, but, like Hancock, it shows that superhero movies had become mainstream enough to warrant more irreverent takes on the genre. For better or worse, once such a genre is big enough to get parodies making fun of it, it’s a sign that said genre has well and truly established itself as one that’s here to stay.

Superhero Movie Release Date March 27, 2008 Director Craig Mazin Cast Drake Bell , Sara Paxton , Christopher McDonald , Leslie Nielsen , Kevin Hart , Marion Ross Runtime 85

Watch on Roku

NEXT: Every Denis Villeneuve Sci-Fi Movie, Ranked