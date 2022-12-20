It's a difficult task to rank superhero movies for those of a certain age, those of us that remember vividly a time when the cinematic landscape simply didn't have many if any, superhero movies at all. Superman, nothing, nothing, nothing, Superman II, nothing, Batman... you get the point. To have superhero films come out now on a regular basis, with far better special effects than we could ever have dreamed of, gives one an appreciation for these films that can't readily be understood by those who have never known a time when there wasn't at least one DC or Marvel property in the local theaters. Difficult? Yes. Impossible? Nope. To have an appreciation for the journey to get here is one thing, but what comes of the end result is something entirely different. And so, we set our sights on the superhero movies of 2022, acknowledging how awesome it is to have a number of movies to make such a list while admitting there is a discernible range in quality, counting down to the best of 2022 from the lowest film on the rung...

10. Morbius

... Morbius. An interesting choice of a character to build a film around, given that Morbius isn't exactly a household name like Spider-Man, but the character does have a rich, comic book history that could have made for a really great, unique film. Could have. The movie that follows Dr. Michael Morbius' (Jared Leto) ill-fated experiments to cure himself and Milo (Matt Smith) of a rare blood disease, leading to them becoming living vampires, is not good. It's ironic, then, that it would be the only film on the list to get a second theatrical release, with Sony completely missing the point of the "It's Morbin Time" memes as an embracement of the film as a "so bad it's good" adventure. That said, the likelihood of it getting there over time is high, so it's still a win!

9. Samaritan

Sylvester Stallone is no stranger to superhero films, with a cameo in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 as Ravager Stakar Ogord and the voice of King Shark in The Suicide Squad. Even his iconic characters Rocky and Rambo skew awfully close to being superheroes themselves. So, appearing as a recluse that a neighborhood boy believes (rightly... or wrongly) is a superhero, one who was thought to have been killed twenty-five years ago, in Samaritan had promise. It didn't quite hit its potential, but nevertheless, it is entertaining, with a great twist of an ending.

8. Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder is arguably the most divisive film on the list. Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher is one of the better villains to arise out of the MCU, the action scenes are top-notch, and Chris Hemsworth is entirely comfortable with his character in this fourth solo outing for Thor. The divisiveness arises from Taika Waititi's creative decisions for the film, most notably doubling down on the comedic elements introduced in Thor: Ragnarok. Some highly enjoyed the whimsy, while others felt it was too much, sacrificing the story for laughs. Love it, hate it, but if you haven't, do see it.

7. Werewolf by Night

Technically not a movie - it's the first Marvel Studios Special Presentation - we'll say it's close enough (as is the second Special Presentation, which is still to come on this list). Five monster hunters are called to Bloodstone Manor to compete against one another to become the new leader of the group and wield the powerful Bloodstone. One of the monster hunters is a monster himself, Jack Russell, aka Werewolf by Night (Gael Garcia Bernal). Jack Russell... how terrier-fying... Oh, and the Bloodstone is attached to his friend "Ted", aka Man-Thing. Werewolf by Night is a radical departure from most MCU fare: filmed in black and white, using practical effects, and evoking the nostalgia of the classic Universal creature features.

6. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness isn't all that far removed from the standard MCU fare, with its promise of a "Multiverse of Madness" limited to three universes, and a madness that's not so mad. What's special about it is what it does deliver: charming newcomer Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez, a reunion of Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams), jaw-dropping cameos of variant characters (Marvel, if you're listening, please keep John Krasinski around as you-know-who), and a wildly deranged and horrifying Scarlet Witch, a tour-de-force performance from Elizabeth Olsen.

5. Black Adam

Sure, the plot is weak and full of holes (how does a character who's been magically imprisoned for hundreds of years become fluent in a language that didn't even exist when he was free?). But damn, Black Adam is fun. Dwayne Johnson is pitch-perfect as the charismatic anti-hero, freed from his imprisonment and led to protect his home, the nation of Kahndaq and its people, from the hold of the Intergang crime syndicate. Aldis Hodge's Hawkman looks spectacular on film, a large step up from previous live-action takes on the hero that just look clumsy and odd, while Pierce Brosnan lends Dr. Fate the wisdom and gravitas the character deserves. Great action pieces, complemented by a hugely popular mid-credits scene, makes DC's first entry on the list a must-see.

4. Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

The second Marvel Special Presentation is entirely worthy of the "special" adjective, taking the world of James Gunn's motley crew into the Christmas season. The film focuses primarily on Drax (Dave Bautista) and Mantis' (Pom Klementieff) efforts to restore Quill's (Chris Pratt) Christmas spirit by getting him a gift. Not an iPod, or a necktie, but Kevin Bacon. Yes, that Kevin Bacon. The pair's navigation of the Earth city and exploits to pick up the actor are hilarious, and the Christmas decor and spirit blanketing Knowhere are heart-warming. And if "I Don't Know What Christmas Is (But Christmastime Is Here)" isn't the earworm of the season, there's something seriously wrong with society.

3. DC League of Super-Pets

2. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

To the surprise of probably no one, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is in the top two. The film picks up as the Wakandan nation says goodbye to their king, T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman), and the aftermath of the world discovering Wakanda and its use of vibranium. Countries from all over the world try - through legal means down to nefarious deeds - to get vibranium for their own uses, only to find Wakanda is not one to freely export its most valuable resource for its inevitable use as weaponry. The U.S. effort to find another source for vibranium puts the hidden underwater kingdom of Talokan and its ruler, Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejía), in jeopardy, leading to a battle between Talokan and Wakanda, and the emergence of a new Black Panther (no spoilers here). Angela Bassett knocks it out of the park as Queen Ramonda, delivering an award-worthy performance as the grieving mother and default ruler of the kingdom. Returning characters M'Baku (Winston Duke), Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o), and Okoye (Danai Gurira) are excellent, as is newcomer Dominique Thorne as the brilliant genius Riri Williams. Letitia Wright's Shuri, however, is the one that shoulders the bulk of the film, and she is up to the task, with Wright also delivering a powerhouse performance. The film itself balances the respect for the late Chadwick Boseman while moving the story forward, a challenging but successful achievement.

1. The Batman

No contest. The Batman manages to step out from its many, many predecessors to deliver a truly unique take on the character and his mythology. The Batman is the first Dark Knight film to effectively show off the detective side of the character while adding a stark realism to the story itself. Robert Pattinson quickly puts away the naysayers with a strong and, again, unique spin on the character. His Batman doesn't have an abundance of "bat-tools", his Batmobile is a realistic, decked-out muscle car and not something out of Back to the Future. Paul Dano's Riddler is a radically altered portrayal of the character from literally anywhere before, and it works. Zoë Kravitz is a great Catwoman. Jeffrey Wright makes for a perfect James Gordon. Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell: excellent and excellent. And not to mention an exciting little cameo from Barry Keoghan as the new Clown on the block. Somehow, director Matt Reeves reinvigorated a franchise that seemingly didn't need it but is all the better for it.