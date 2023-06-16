There's no doubt about it: superhero movies have been all the rage within the last couple of decades, and don't seem to be going anywhere anytime soon. By no means was the genre invented in the 21st century, as there were plenty of iconic superhero films to be released during the previous century. However, the genre's seemed to click with modern-day viewers more than generations in the past, with many of the highest-grossing movies of the century so far being superhero movies.

There might not be as many superhero movies out there as movies in other, broader genres (like action movies, comedies, Westerns, etc.), but trying to pick the best of the best is still a daunting task. What follows is a ranking of some of the most exceptional, representing the various ways larger-than-life heroes can be depicted on screen, whether in live-action or animation. These are some of the best in an ever-growing genre, and are ranked below from great to greatest.

30 'Blade II' (2002)

The first Blade, released in 1998, was a significant superhero movie in numerous ways, as it pushed boundaries in terms of violence, felt a little more hard-edged than the superhero movies that had come before it, and also was one of the first comic book movies with a Black lead. It is a solid movie, but its sequel, 2002's Blade II, is even better.

While the first laid the groundwork, Blade II is simply more fun, with a little more personality and better action sequences, at least partially thanks to it being directed by Guillermo del Toro. It is unabashedly cheesy and silly at points, but it feels self-aware and confident throughout, making it a blast to watch.

29 'Kick-Ass' (2010)

Nowadays, there are numerous darkly comedic superhero properties that take their characters to dark places while also being unafraid to show explicit violence (demonstrated by shows like The Boys and the Deadpool movies). Back in 2010, this kind of approach felt more novel, and was one reason why Kick-Ass felt like such a breath of fresh air.

It's a tad more grounded than many superhero movies, showing the inevitable struggles that a teenage boy would experience should he one day decide to become a superhero/vigilante. For those who want another violent and darkly funny deconstruction of the genre released in 2010, Superis also easy to recommend. What's difficult to recommend, on the other hand, is 2013's Kick-Ass 2. That one should be avoided, as it unfortunately kicks very little ass.

28 'The Crow' (1994)

The Crow absolutely screams 1990s in every way, and is all the more glorious for it. It's a dark and brooding gothic revenge movie, adding a supernatural twist to the superhero genre by having the plot revolve around a man who comes back from the dead, and seeks vengeance on the criminals who gunned him and his fiancée down.

It's an incredibly stylish movie, and does a remarkable job of capturing comic book visuals in a live-action format while telling a simple yet emotionally moving story. It's also regrettably one of the few films Brandon Lee ever starred in, as he tragically died at just 28 years old while filming The Crow, after an accident with a prop gun on set proved fatal.

27 'Zack Snyder’s Justice League' (2021)

Do not watch the 2017 version of Justice League, as it's a complete mess, lacks both heart and logic, and overall serves as a textbook example of how not to do a superhero team-up movie. Thankfully, the director's cut - Zack Snyder's Justice League - is not a complete mess, and though it's a gigantic and imperfect film, it is an impressive one, and ultimately stands as a much stronger movie.

It runs for a staggering four hours, but uses that time to flesh out all the members of the titular team while ensuring their first mission together feels suitably grand. It suffers a bit towards the end, given it has a series of epilogue-type scenes setting up movies that'll probably never happen, but the rest of it works well, and to this day remains the longest superhero movie of all time.

26 'Big Hero 6' (2014)

Animation and superhero stories go together well, given the format can be used to depict heightened fantastical and/or futuristic worlds in ways that most live-action films would struggle to. Big Hero 6 is an example of how to do an animated superhero movie right, and holds up as a fun, emotional, and exciting family-friendly film.

It follows a young boy who befriends an inflatable robot called Baymax after a tragedy in his family, with the boy eventually forming a superhero team with said robot and his friends. It's a colorful and heartfelt movie, and one of those great kid's movies where it doesn't feel like it's only designed to appeal to children.

25 'Batman: Mask of the Phantasm' (1993)

While they might not be quite as well-known as the live-action movies, there's a surprisingly high number of animated Batman movies, with 1993's Mask of the Phantasm being the most acclaimed of them all. It pits Batman against a new foe who's been murdering various crime bosses in Gotham, which leads to Bruce Wayne having to go on the run after he's mistaken for this new killer.

It tells a compelling story within a very brief runtime, seeing as the whole thing clocks in at under 80 minutes. It's also memorable for focusing more on the crime-solving/mystery aspect of the Batman series, rather than being purely action-focused (though when it does pick up steam in the action department, Mask of the Phantasm also satisfies there).

24 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' (2014)

Time travel is always tricky to do well in a movie, and needing to balance a premise so dependent on it with superhero-heavy action/thrills is extra ambitious. Somehow, X-Men: Days of Future Past made it all work exceptionally well, and even more, it managed to bridge the gap between the 2000s X-Men trilogy and the 2010s movies, which began with 2011's X-Men: First Class.

The film juggles so many things at once, having a plot that sees various characters teaming with their younger selves so that they can collectively save the world. Fans of the earlier X-Men movies will be happy, fans of the newer ones will similarly be satisfied, and fans who enjoy both iterations/timelines will probably be in heaven watching Days of Future Past.

23 'Batman Returns' (1992)

With Batman Returns, Batman returned in a movie that proved even darker and less kid-friendly than the 1989 movie it was a sequel to. It's a wild and sometimes uncomfortable film, but admirable for how uncompromising and ambitious it is, pitting the titular superhero against numerous threats/new villains.

It's quite twisted for a mainstream superhero movie, and certainly pushes the PG-13 rating to its limits, feeling reminiscent of a horror movie at times. For those who like Batman dark, or those who enjoy the undeniably unique style of Tim Burton and his visual sensibilities, Batman Returns is one of the best in its franchise.

22 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' (2021)

Multiverse movies are all the rage nowadays, and though an abundance of them will likely fatigue audiences at a point, for now, people seem to like the opportunities afforded by the multiverse. Spider-Man: No Way Home demonstrated this well, as it used the idea of universe-hopping to combine the MCU's Spider-Man - played by Tom Holland - with the heroes and villains from previous big-screen iterations of the character.

The result was what might be one of the biggest crowd-pleasers of the 2020s so far, with the film serving as a live-action celebration of the character's last two decades on screen. It is not the best Spider-Man movie by any means, but it's one of the most entertaining and exciting, and still deserves to be considered a great one.

21 'Unbreakable' (2000)

M. Night Shyamalan was ahead of his time when he made Unbreakable, as this feels like a grounded deconstruction of modern superhero movies, made just before the current wave of superhero movies really took off. It's a serious look at being blessed (or cursed) with superpowers, taking this realistic approach and playing it for drama, rather than laughs.

This makes Unbreakable a strange but also hard-to-forget take on superheroes, with it having a haunting quality that makes it one of Shyamalan's very best movies. It also ended up forming an unexpected trilogy with 2017's compelling Splitand 2019's less-than-amazing Glass. Oh well, two out of three ain't bad...

20 'Deadpool' (2016)

Deadpool tells a dependable and somewhat familiar origin story in a remarkably snarky fashion, poking fun at superhero tropes in a super blunt way. After all, the title character breaks the fourth wall and consistently draws attention to the absurdity of things in a way that may be annoying for some while being funny for others.

But to an extent, Deadpool as a character is supposed to be annoying, and those who can get on board with the film's sense of humor and violent action should have a good time. Deadpool was one of the first (certainly not the very first) superhero movies to prove successful, even with an R-rating, further demonstrating the genre's potential to present stories that are very much not suitable for all ages.

19 'Batman' (1989)

Batman was a huge deal upon its release in 1989, and holds up to this day as a compelling live-action adaptation of a beloved comic book character. It was Michael Keaton's first time playing Bruce Wayne/Batman, with him knocking it out of the park alongside fellow park-knocker Jack Nicholson, who brought his typical intensity and strangely unnerving charm to the role of the Joker.

You've got great performances, a distinctly Tim Burton world that's stylishly presented, and a story that sees Batman clashing with his most infamous foe. It's a bold and confident superhero movie that proves incredibly hard to dislike or nitpick, and remains significant for being one of the very best pre-2000 superhero movies.

18 'Thor: Ragnarok' (2017)

Of all the comedy-heavy MCU movies, Thor: Ragnarok might be the best (and funniest) that doesn't feature a certain team of guardians who tend to save the galaxy. It revitalized Thor as a character, because while he'd been a good supporting character in the first two Avengers movies, his first two solo films had been a little lacking.

Ragnarok presented the character in a less serious and more enjoyable manner, though its frequent comedy existed alongside a fairly serious story, given Thor goes through a lot here, and is forced to deal with a huge amount of loss. It turns one of the MCU's most powerful characters into something of an underdog, making Ragnarok more exciting, more emotionally investing, and far funnier than the first two movies featuring the God of Thunder.

17 'The Batman' (2022)

The Batman went full-on neo-noir with its take on the titular character, and the movie was honestly pretty phenomenal as a result. The Batman has a fairly steady pace and a huge runtime that reaches almost three hours, but it never feels boring, managing to feel exciting and unique because it feels more like a crime/noir movie than an action one.

The titular character here is younger and more tortured than usual, with the intensity Robert Pattinson brings to the role making it feel like one of the most interesting versions of Batman in years. It's a moody, beautiful, and engrossing film, and makes the idea of seeing Pattinson return to the role an exceptionally exciting one.

16 'The Avengers' (2012)

The Avengers was not the first MCU movie by any means, but it was one of the most important for the franchise, which has proven to be one of the biggest in cinema history. It ended the MCU's first phase in style, bringing together six heroes for one giant mission: stopping an alien invasion led by Thor's (adopted) brother: Loki.

Of course, subsequent Avengers films have raised the stakes and scale considerably, making 2012's The Avengers look a little quaint by today's standards. But for the time, this team-up was phenomenal and surprisingly successful, helping to firmly establish that the MCU was here to stay, and that big-budget superhero movies had well and truly become box office catnip.

15 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier' (2014)

2014 saw the release of two MCU movies that are now considered among the franchise's very best, with Captain America: The Winter Soldier being the first of the pair. It combines superhero action with a paranoia-heavy spy thriller premise, seeing Captain America get wrapped up with S.H.I.E.L.D.-related complications and a new, very dangerous foe known only as the Winter Soldier.

As a film, it's a blast, and shows how a long-running series like the MCU can benefit from branching out a little more, because this does function like a conspiracy thriller as much as it does a superhero action movie. It improved upon the already solid 2011 Captain America movie, and helped establish The First Avenger himself as one of Marvel's best and most popular heroes.

14 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' (2023)

Is it too soon to consider Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse as one of the all-time great superhero movies? Absolutely not, because it's undeniably a fantastic movie, with its quality being comparable to the first Spider-Verse film, ensuring it's arguably one of the greatest superhero movie sequels of all time.

The animation looks out of this world, the new heroes (and villains) are super entertaining, and it expertly - and somewhat cruelly - sets up what's sure to be a great third film with one supremely jarring cliffhanger. It only hurts because the whole movie's so good, and audiences clearly want more, with its strong box office earnings helping to demonstrate how the Spider-Verse - and its sticky grip on pop culture - is here to stay.

13 'Superman II' (1980)

A good sequel that became great thanks to a director's cut being released over two decades after the original cut's release, Superman II is a worthy follow-up to the 1978 classic. Lex Luthor returns to make Superman's life hard, as does a group of criminals from Superman's home planet, who come to Earth led by the fearsome General Zod.

It might come close to feeling over-stuffed, but it balances the multiple villains with grace, and functions well as a slightly darker - yet ultimately still fun - film for the titular hero. It's always challenging to make one of the most powerful heroes in the history of fiction vulnerable and/or human, but Superman II does a remarkable job of doing just that.

12 'Avengers: Endgame' (2019)

Despite being called Avengers: Endgame, this was by no means designed to be a definitive conclusion for the MCU (strangely enough, it wasn't even the final movie of Phase 3). It did, however, serve to be a conclusion for the first 11 years of the MCU in many ways, seeing as it sent off - in bittersweet fashion - several popular characters who'd been instrumental in making the series what it is today.

At three hours long, it's a true epic that works to resolve the previous film's cliffhanger, send the heroes on one final, desperate mission, and then bring everything together for a huge final battle. Somehow, it all manages to work exceptionally well, and it's hard to imagine many fans of the MCU coming away from Endgame disappointed in any way.

11 'The Incredibles' (2004)

As The Incredibles shows, you don't need a comic book to adapt from in order to make a great superhero film. It's an action/adventure movie, a comedy, and a family drama all rolled up into one, centering on a super-powered family living at a point in time when being a superhero is outlawed.

As is the case with many great Pixar films, it holds equal appeal for young and old viewers, the former being dazzled by the colorful action and the latter being pleasantly surprised by the film's exploration of midlife crises. It's an animated movie that's aged beautifully, and though its 2018 sequel wasn't bad, it doesn't come close to touching the original's greatness.