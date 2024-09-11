Not only are they the faces of the projects they inhabit, actors have the intense job of bringing audiences on a journey through the plot with their character and making them believe it. Superhero movies have been the host of some of the best performances in modern age cinema and some are graced with the gift of multiple great performances that have gone to blow audiences and critics away since their release.

Some of the best superhero movies have multiple performances that help make the films as great as they are. Some performances even define said films years and years after they hit the big screen. A superhero movie with great acting does wonders for the supernatural, high-flying stories at play. It's impossible to define which superhero films have the best performances, but these are just some of the best there are.

10 'The Amazing Spider-Man' (2012)

Directed by Marc Webb

While The Amazing Spider-Man may not be one of the best superhero films on the planet, it certainly has a cast with some incredible talent within it. Not only is Andrew Garfield known commonly as the best Spider-Man actor, but the rest of his supporting cast work alongside him with grace and talent.

Emma Stone's Gwen Stacy is easily the best Spider-Man love interest on film and the performance she brings, paired with the chemistry between her and Garfield, is a huge portion of that quality. Gwen's father, Captain George Stacy, played by Denis Leary, was a surprising standout in the film, as well. Fans never expected to love the police captain as much as they would when going into the film. Lastly, the stellar performance of Martin Sheen as Uncle Ben made people fall in love with the father-figure even more than they had in the past.

9 'The Batman' (2022)

Directed by Matt Reeves

One of the standout films of 2022 was Matt Reeves', The Batman. This was massively thanks to both the filmmaking behind the project, but also the wonderful performances bringing this new Batman universe to life. Robert Pattinson wasn't the only one who had massive shoes to fill when walking into the black boots, but he was, easily, the most impressive performance out of the entire cast.

But aside from the film's protagonist, the antagonist, The Riddler (Paul Dano) is also portrayed incredibly well. He brings a very eerie and bone-chilling vibe to every single scene he appears in. In fact, there aren't many performances within The Batman that could be considered not great or even "mid". It's safe to say, the casting crew tasked with bringing the new Gotham City to life did an impeccable job.

8 'Black Panther' (2018)

Directed by Ryan Coogler

After his breakout debut in Captain America: Civil War, Chadwick Boseman took the world by storm as the iconic Avenger, the Black Panther. So when his solo film was announced and fans knew that they'd be getting a look into his personal world, people were excited to see more of the world of Wakanda and the characters that inhabit it.

Audiences were already in love with Boseman's performance as the Marvel hero, so they weren't surprised when they continued to do so in his solo film, Black Panther. But audiences were, in fact, surprised at how much they fell in love with the likes of the film's villain, Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan), thanks to the astounding performance by Michael B. Jordan, which would make him one of the most beloved Marvel villains of all time. Those who surround Black Panther also brought great performances that filled out the world around them. Such as the legendary Angela Bassett as Ramonda, Letitia Wright as Shuri and Danai Gurira as Okoye.

7 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' (2023)

Directed by James Gunn

The Guardians of the Galaxy franchise has been one of the most popular and beloved Marvel franchises since its debut in 2014. Director James Gunn brought an entire galaxy of new characters to the Marvel universe and those who were brought on to bring them to life are what helped make it as popular as it so quickly became. So when it came time for the trilogy to meet its end in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, everyone was ready for the cast to bring their A-game.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was always going to be an incredibly emotional sendoff to this well regarded franchise and cast of characters. With how far the Guardians have come since 2014, the primary cast has had a plethora of time to grow together, enhance their characters and brought their collective talent to their final film together in a way they never had before. The original Guardians weren't the only ones whose talent shined brightly in the third installment. The new additions to the cast, like the astounding Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary, blew fans and critics away just as much.

6 'Iron Man' (2008)

Directed by Jon Favreau

It's no secret, and has been heavily discussed since 2008, that Robert Downey Jr. holds a place among actors in superhero films who simply cannot be replaced, thanks to his astounding performance. Iron Man is where he got his start and is, arguably, one of the best performances as Tony Stark in his long-running career as the character. But he's not the only incredible actor in the film worth noting.

The cast surrounding Downey Jr. is super talented, as well. One of the most notable is the hilarious portrayal of Happy Hogan by Jon Favreau, who also wore the hat of director for the film. If one were to do research or ask any actor who's also directed, they would say that it's in no way easy. So Favreau's performance is made even more impressive in the long run. An obvious great performance also comes from the film's main villain, Obadiah Stane, from Hollywood legend, Jeff Bridges. The film didn't just introduce audiences to a new cinematic universe, but a very talented cast as well.

5 'Superman' (1978)

Directed by Richard Donner

Superman is, by far, the most iconic superhero film to ever be made. Not just because of the technological advancements made to make it or the wonderful story at play, but because of the performances that live within it that helped a generation of audiences and even generations to come believe that a man could fly. That Christopher Reeve could fly. The performance and dedication put forth by Reeve is topical now more than ever, thanks to the upcoming documentary on him, Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story.

Looking back on the film's cast, so many of the actors in Superman would come to be or were already legendary. Whether it be the iconic Marlon Brando, Margot Kidder or Gene Hackman, the cast of Superman bring some of the best performances of their time and, even compared to the modern age superhero films, are some of the best of the best.

4 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' (2018)

Directed by Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman & Bob Persichetti

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse not only changed the game for animation in film, knocking people's socks off with the exceptional filmmaking at play, but featured some of the best voice acting in the superhero film genre. The film had the huge job of bringing the iconic Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) to the screen for the first time and Shameik Moore did an exceptional job doing so.

Bringing multiple versions of one character into the same story offered the team behind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse the chance to amplify a variety of different performances and actors under the same iconic "Spider" title. They did so by bringing in the extremely talented Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Nicolas Cage and more. The entire cast working on Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse helps make the film as astounding as it turned out to be.

3 'Batman: Mask of the Phantasm' (1993)

Directed by Eric Radomski & Bruce Timm

Another animated superhero film that is unbelievably well-loved is the iconic and legendary Batman: Mask of the Phantasm. Batman: Mask of the Phantasm not only tells one of the best Batman stories of all time, but contains what very well may be some of the best interpretations of Batman's world of all time as well. It's common knowledge and universally agreed upon that the famed Kevin Conroy is the greatest actor to step into Batman's shoes and that, obviously, gives Batman: Mask of the Phantasm a ton of points.

Not only is the greatest adaption of Batman in Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, but so is the best adaption of the Joker (Mark Hamill). There is just no beating the dynamic duo of Kevin Conroy and Mark Hamill, and they alone bring Batman: Mask of the Phantasm into the conversation of superhero films with multiple incredible performances.