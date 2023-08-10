Though Sam Raimi's hugely influential superhero trilogy recently swung onto Disney+, the original Spider-Man trilogy is still available to stream for Netflix subscribers. In 2002, fans saw Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) get bitten by a radioactive spider and become the spectacular Spider-Man for the first time in a big-budget blockbuster. Before the many prolific adaptations we have now, Sam Raimi delivered an impeccably directed and tonally unique take on one of comics' most popular characters. We see the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man face the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) in the original Spider-Man, tangle with Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) in Spider-Man 2, and battle Venom (Topher Grace) and Sandman (Thomas Haden Church) in Spider-Man 3, all three of which are available to watch on Netflix.