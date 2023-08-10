While Disney+ and Max have a wealth of content from Marvel and DC, respectively, Netflix has a ton of excellent superhero content that fans of the genre will no doubt enjoy. Complete with a rock-solid balance of beloved adaptations and utterly original content; superheroes have more than a welcome place on the service. We already knew that in the TV space with hit shows like The Umbrella Academy, but if you're looking for feature films about superheroes you can watch on Netflix, you've come to the right place.

Sam Raimi's Spider-Man Trilogy (2002-2007)

iconic-moments-spider-man-trilogy

The Old Guard (2020)

Marwan Kenzari, Matthias Schoenaerts, Charlize Theron, Luca Marinelli, and KiKi Layne in The Old Guard
We Can Be Heroes (2020)

Cast of Netflix's We Can Be Heroes
Kick-Ass (2010)

The cast of 'Kick-Ass'
Thunder Force (2021)

thunder-force-melissa-mccarthy-octavia-spencer-interview social
How I Became a Super Hero (2021)

how-i-became-a-superhero-social-featured
Unknown Origins (2020)

The cast of 'Unknown Origins'
Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie (2023)

Miraculous Ladybug and Cat Noir Poster Cropped
Astro Boy (2009)

Astro Boy
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (2022)

Donatello, Leonardo, Michelangelo, and Raphael in Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (2017)

captain-underpants-movie-cropped
Freaks: You're One of Us (2020)

freaks-youre-one-of-us
Morbius (2022)

Morbius-Run-Time-Revealed

Release Date: April 1st, 2022 | Run Time: 1 hour 44 minutes | Director: Daniel Espinosa

Starring: Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, and Tyrese Gibson

It's Morbin' time. That should be enough to get you to watch Morbius, probably, maybe.