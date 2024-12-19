Although it may currently be the reign of superhero films in the Hollywood space, not every single movie released featuring a superpowered person is a success. Oftentimes, audiences equate small box office numbers to poor project quality, but that isn't always the truth, especially with the box office blow that the industry took with the recent epidemic. Unfortunately, some really great movies simply don't get seen.

It may be surprising that some of the biggest franchises on the planet get low box office numbers, but not impossible. Whether it be because everyone's been forced to stay indoors for months on end or a poor marketing budget, some incredible films have been released with little-to-no attention in comparison to the amount they deserve. Which is a shame, in the end, because low box office typically means less chance for a follow-up from the studios.

10 'Hellboy II: The Golden Army' (2008)

Worldwide Box Office: $168,319,243

Image via Universal Pictures

After the success of Hellboy in 2004, Universal Pictures decided it was time to go both bigger and badder with the film's sequel, Hellboy II: The Golden Army, increasing the first film's budget by nearly $20 million. While the sequel isn't the perfect product, it's far better than the smaller box office numbers let on. With a budget of $85 million, Hellboy II: The Golden Army only made just over $168 million, which often is not considered much of a great profit for a studio, even though it technically did. Not to mention that, oftentimes, budgets released by the studio don't include a marketing budget (as marketing isn't part of primary production), so every film's low numbers always feel a bit more painful and could even mean that they actually didn't profit.

Much like the first film, Hellboy II: The Golden Army is phenomenally creative and imaginative, even more so than the first, at times. Director Guillermo del Toro got another chance to enter this world and have a boat load of fun, and it's clear that he recognized this and did not take it for granted. It's no secret that the second Hellboy deserved far better. Maybe the franchise could have been saved if it did.

9 'Mystery Men' (1999)

Worldwide Box Office: $33,461,011

Image via Universal Pictures

Ben Stiller is a legendary actor who, typically, brings people to the theaters. He's quite popular among the masses, thanks to smash hits like Zoolander and Tropic Thunder. So, it's surprising that his own superhero film, Mystery Men, grossed only a little over $33 million. This is a massively hurtful number, given the whopping $68 million budget.

What sets Mystery Men apart from the typical superhero flick audiences know and (mostly) love nowadays is the fact that it's a total spoof of the genre, which made it far ahead of its time in 1999. Looking back on the film now, it's a lot funnier, given the tropes of superhero movies defined around the same time as being pretty overused in the modern age.

8 'Sky High' (2005)

Worldwide Box Office: $86,369,815

Image via Disney

Not many (especially with some of their quality nowadays) expected a lower-budget Disney movie like Sky High to be as good as it is. Being what is essentially their version of the X-Men, the film found itself being massively popular among viewers and while it may have beaten its budget, it only did by a mere ~$50 million. Many note this being because the film is widely thought of as a Disney Channel Original Movie, making general audiences underestimate it.

The movie's heart and soul is earnest, charming and packed with wit. Performances by the likes of Michael Angarano, Danielle Panabaker, Kurt Russell, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and many others, act as the highlight of the film among its more standard Disney visuals. The way Disney managed to display superpowers on a smaller budget is quite impressive and not to be taken lightly.

7 'The Marvels' (2023)

Worldwide Box Office: $206,136,825

Image via Marvel Studios

While the exact budget of The Marvels is unknown, it still finds itself being one of Marvel Studios' lowest grossing movies. This is due to quite a lot being against it at the time. Whether it be the unfair hate for Captain Marvel's (Brie Larson) character in the rougher parts of the fanbase, the very valid general complaints about the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the last few years, the historic SAG-AFTRA strike that just came to a close, or its weak opening weekend drawing people away from it, the movie bombed.

Despite all that was against it, The Marvels was actually an incredibly fun and heartfelt film. It didn't take itself too seriously, while still incorporating some amazing character arcs. Not to mention, the film's choreography and how it uses the new gimmick of the three heroes switching places at times makes the action spectacular to watch.

Your changes have been saved The Marvels The Marvels sees the long-awaited team-up of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) as the trio work together to find out how their powers have become inextricably linked. Acting as a sequel to both Captain Marvel (2019) and the Ms. Marvel television show, The Marvels is the 33rd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date November 10, 2023 Director Nia DaCosta Cast Brie Larson , Zawe Ashton , Teyonah Parris , Iman Vellani , Samuel L. Jackson , Park Seo-joon , Zenobia Shroff , Mohan Kapur , Saagar Shaikh , Gary Lewis Runtime 105 Minutes Main Genre Adventure Writers Gene Colan , Roy Thomas Budget $274.8 Million Studio(s) Marvel Distributor(s) Disney prequel(s) Captain Marvel Franchise(s) Marvel Cinematic Universe Expand

6 'Eternals' (2021)

Worldwide Box Office: $402,064,899

Image via Marvel Studios

The rumored budget for Eternals is a massive $236.2 million, which makes the film's worldwide gross of $402 million a tough number, even for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film didn't receive the best reviews upon release and still doesn't have the best reputation among the general fanbase. However, there is a large group that claim the film is underrated.

Eternals finds itself being one of the best directed Marvel Cinematic Universe films of all time. Chloé Zhao, known best for great projects like Nomadland, brought some direction, both in actor performance and cinematography, that puts a lot of Marvel Studios' other films to shame. Due to this, it's a shame that the team may never get another film of their own again.

5 'Blue Beetle' (2023)

Worldwide Box Office: $130,788,072

Image via Warner Bros Pictures

After the horrendous failure of The Flash just a few months earlier, Blue Beetle was put in a terrible position. The drastic flop of Barry Allen's (Ezra Miller) first solo outing ripped faith in the DC Extended Universe out of many peoples' hearts, meaning not many were willing to give Blue Beetle a chance.

However, Blue Beetle ended up being one of the best DC films in quite a while and is a classic example of a good solo origin film. Incredible performances from the likes of Xolo Maridueña and Bruna Marquezine brought a charm and life to the film that left it feeling lighthearted, while still being dramatic when it needed to be. It's a wonderful example of the type of tone many hope James Gunn brings to the DCU.