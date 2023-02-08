It's no secret that superhero movies are a hot commodity. Raking in billions each year from ticket sales alone, superhero movies are the cultural zeitgeist in the United States and abroad. However, not everyone connects to the genre the same way. Some are disillusioned by their over-saturation or feel they all come off as a bit similar.

Luckily, there are plenty of memorable superhero movies that offer an alternative to what's usually in theaters. Whether they feature heroes that feel closer to real people or action that would warrant an R-rating, these movies are for anyone looking to dive into the superhero genre on their terms.

1 'Unbreakable' (2000)

When David Dunn (Bruce Willis) is contacted by a strange comic book fanatic, the worlds that collide couldn't be more different. Willis is struggling with a failing marriage, financial problems, and parental issues, and to top it off, he starts attracting the attention of Elijah Price (Samuel Jackson) as he tries to persuade him that he is actually a superhero, immune to all damage.

The fantastic part of this story is that a superhero would be unaware of his powers and that they can be stuck in a miserable job or a failing relationship. At the same time, they try to figure out what the reality of it would mean. No money, certainly no fame, just the attention of an obsessed man and the backbone to help strangers.

2 'Super' (2010)

Super is also based on a more realistic world for superheroes to live in, and the main character Frank (Rainn Wilson), actually has no abilities. He believes he does, and after his wife leaves him for a drug dealer, he decides to transform into his alternate persona to get her back and stop the bad guy for good.

Incredibly violent and darkly funny, Super is a story about when you decide to go all in on the superhero dream you had as a child and will it into reality. The only problem is that, as Frank slowly discovers, the comic books leave out the nastier details about what happens when you brush up against hardened criminals.

3 'Darkman' (1990)

If you're okay with something a little cheesier that lacks a feel-good ending, then Darkman is worth your time. Dr. Peyton Westlake (Liam Neeson) is murdered by the Mafia because his partner has incriminating documents outlining their activities.

While dying, he fuses with a skin grafting experiment and can regenerate himself into anyone he pleases, but after 99 minutes returns to a burnt corpse. This is a superhero film because Westlake has super-human powers, but he goes down some very dark roads in his quest for vengeance, with the added drama and horror of turning back and forth between his disfigured self.

4 Conan the Barbarian (1982)

Arnold Schwarzenegger brings a new meaning to the word "badass" in the campy superhero classic Conan the Barbarian. Starting as a pulp fiction character who turned into a comic book archetype, Conan battles giant snakes and wizards as he tracks down the iconic Thulsa Doom for murdering his parents.

Gritty and action-packed, Conan is the classic revenge superhero plot done in the most 1980s way possible. Conan is helped by his superhuman strength but isn't above making a terrible pun along the way, and the role also set Schwarzenegger up to become one of the most iconic action movie stars of all time.

5 'RoboCop' (1987)

In the futuristic, crime-ridden Detroit, a good cop is killed by bad guys. Usually, the story ends there, but what sets this apart is that the cop comes back with the help of a robotic suit that helps him track down and execute his attackers one by one. His lingering humanity and inability to decide if being a petty criminal deserves a death penalty add to the dilemmas for this futuristic law enforcer.

RoboCop sets itself apart from the rest by adding social commentary to gritty realism and highlights one man's quest for humanity and justice in a corrupt world. The film spawned a franchise with plenty of spinoffs, sequels, and remakes to dive into.

6 'Judge Dredd' (1995)

Judge Dredd is mid-90s action camp that should not be overlooked. In a dystopian America where people have been relegated to Mega-cities rampant with crime and corruption, Dredd (portrayed by Sylvester Stallone) has echoes of violent vigilante heroes like the Punisher, this time on the side of the law.

Judge Dredd was originally a character designed for an audience that wanted something darker out of their comic books, and since then has spawned a few remakes and plenty of books and video games. Luckily if you enjoy the original, you can check out the remake and series to continue your fix.

7 'Blade' (1998)

Considered a dark superhero film at the time, Blade tells the story of a half-human, half-vampire tracking down and ridding the world of the evil bloodsuckers. Unfortunately for Blade (Wesley Snipes), he also has to drink human blood to continue his rampage against the undead, which brings him into situations that test his resolve.

Based on a comic book dating back to 1973, Blade changed the climate of superhero films and paved the way for uglier and darker plots to become profitable. It spawned a few sequels (some better than others) but has largely been forgotten compared to the mammoth franchise films being released today.

8 'Nightwatch' (2004)

A Russian film set in Moscow, Nightwatch is about two armies fighting a never-ending battle over humanity. One force controls the day, and the other force controls the night. However, when the evil forces of the night start creeping into the day, they have to battle them using some pretty wild and frightening supernatural abilities.

It was the highest-grossing Russian film released at the time, broke Russian box office records, and received praise from the likes of Quentin Tarantino and Danny Boyle. Nightwatch is undoubtedly a dark and sometimes disturbing film, and if you can put up with subtitles is well worth the watch.

9 'Chronicle' (2012)

When three high school students gain supernatural abilities, they don't instantly decide to save the world; they use them for some fairly twisted and self-fulfilling desires. Things spiral out of control fairly quickly as their teenage insecurities and selfishness are exasperated by unchecked power.

Chronicle is a tale that is more accurate than any other superhero movie because it shows realistic human reactions to gaining superhero-like abilities. We all assume Peter Parker would use his abilities to stop the bad guy instead of asking what would happen if he decided to become one.

10 'The Watchmen' (2009)

In an alternate America, by 1985, the country has become a dystopian nightmare, and the Cold War is about to become red-hot. A group of mostly retired vigilantes investigate the murder of one of their former colleagues and fall down a deep and complicated conspiracy.

This is essentially the anti-superhero movie. The heroes range from murderous and sadistic to genocidal in their intentions, and some are the most unlikeable characters you will see on the big screen. It is also a fantastic movie, and for anyone who wants to see the last superhero movie they watched turned completely upside down, then The Watchmen is for you.

