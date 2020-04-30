The Best Superhero Movies of the 21st Century, Ranked

Since the turn of the millennia, no genre has dominated popular culture quite like superhero stories. From comic books to video games to TV shows to theme park attractions, superheroes have been everywhere. In particular, they have overrun the multiplex, from small indie movies to the warring titans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DC Extended Universe, plus whatever the X-Men were up to while still at Fox. Every movie was an event, and every event more hotly anticipated than the last.

So it’s with this in mind that we rank the top 45 superhero movies since 2000 – tales of selflessness and valor, full of laser beams and exploding planets. Put on your spandex, don’t forget your mask, and do your stretching exercises. Because this is a doozy.

Spoilers below (obviously).

