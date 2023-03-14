Since Richard Donner introduced audiences to a man who could fly in 1978 with Superman, superhero films have dominated cinema screens and have become so popular they have spawned sequels. The stakes are raised, the buzz is higher, and the bar is raised to deliver a follow-up that both pleases the fans and the critics. And whilst there have been some terrible superhero movie sequels, there have also been truly great ones.

With Shazam! Fury of the Gods, the highly-anticipated sequel to 2019’s crowdpleaser Shazam!, preparing to launch nationwide, it feels like the perfect time to revisit some of the highest-rated superhero sequels of all time as judged by their score on Rotten Tomatoes. From more adventures following Earth’s Mightiest Heroes to era-defining gritty action about a Caped Crusader, these comic-book blockbuster follow-ups are just as good (if not better) than their predecessors.

10 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' (2015)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 76%

Since The Avengers produced an all-time iconic Marvel scene, introduced audiences to “Earth’s Mightiest Heroes”, and was the first MCU film to generate $1 billion at the box office in 2012, fans demanded another action-packed ensemble blockbuster. In 2015, they received Avengers: Age of Ultron which saw the Avengers fight Ultron (voiced by James Spader) - who seeks world peace through extinction and destruction and was created by Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo).

Even though critics and fans alike both agreed this film wasn’t as good as its predecessor, The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron still received solid reviews and earned $1.4 billion worldwide. With praise aimed at the movie’s great use of comedy and exciting, brand-new introduction of Vision (Paul Bettany), the financial success of Avengers: Age of Ultron spawned sequels that were released in 2018 and 2019.

9 'Batman Returns' (1992)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 81%

After the phenomenal success of Batman in 1989, Batman Returns had the near-impossible task of being a richly defined sequel that was a worthy follow-up to a mega-hit. The film follows Bruce Wayne (Michael Keaton) as he encounters wealthy businessman Max Schreck (Christopher Walken) whilst battling the sinister Penguin (Danny DeVito), who seeks control and power over Gotham.

Whilst the sequel didn’t manage to replicate the huge success of the first film, Batman Returns at least was met with a positive critical response that was largely down to Michelle Pfeiffer’s sexy and magnetic take on Catwoman. Filled with eye-catching cinematography and Tim Burton's signature gothic style, Batman Returns has been revised by modern fans as one of the best superhero movie sequels ever made since it was released in 1992.

8 'Superman II' (1980)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 83%

In the wake of 1978’s revolutionary Superman and its ground-breaking special effects, Superman II promised more General Zod (Terence Stamp) after he was teased in the first film. Freed from their imprisonment, Zod and his henchmen travel to Earth in a bid to destroy it as Superman (Christopher Reeve) decides to give up his powers.

Despite a troubled production (which included a change in director), Superman II was well-received by critics at the time of its release. Its slapstick approach from director Richard Lester and strong performances (in particular, Gene Hackman as Lex Luthor) are key reasons why this movie remains so beloved by comic-book fans.

7 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' (2022)

Image via Marvel Studios



Rotten Tomatoes Score: 84%

After the cultural phenomenon of Black Panther back in 2018, Marvel finally delivered a long-awaited sequel in 2022 with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Following the death of King T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman), Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) and the Kingdom of Wakanda must fight to protect their home from Namor (Tenoch Huerta).

Whether it was following in the footsteps of the original’s record-breaking success or dealing with the shocking and tragic passing of Boseman, Ryan Coogler had a near-impossible task of making a worthy sequel that lived up to audience expectations. The result was a beautifully poignant tribute to an actor gone too soon whilst managing to re-vitalize the excitement of where the franchise is heading.

6 'X2' (2003)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 85%

Col. William Stryker (Brian Cox) attempts to build his own mutant-tracking system, which involves kidnapping Professor X (Patrick Stewart) and assaulting his students, in order to kill every mutant on the planet.

The mutants returned in 2003’s X2, which was the second installment of the X-Men franchise. It was praised for its impressive action sequences (like the attack on the Xavier mansion) and solid performances across the board from the cast (such as Hugh Jackman’s portrayal of Wolverine). In fact, some critics believed that X2 was a perfect benchmark for what future superhero sequels should aspire to be.

5 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' (2017)

Image via Marvel Studios

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 85%

in 2017, James Gunn followed the surprising box-office success of Guardians of the Galaxy with its long-awaited sequel. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2follows Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) and the rest of The Guardians as they meet Ego (Kurt Russell), who claims to be Peter’s father when disturbing secrets are revealed that puts their lives in danger.

Infused with one of the best soundtracks in the MCU, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 was filled with the same laugh-out-loud humor and great performances that made the first film so well-loved. As a matter of fact, the glowing critical praise helped this Marvel sequel earn $863 million worldwide - outgrossing the total box office of its predecessor.

4 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 87%

Following the success of the first Ant-Man movie in 2015, a sequel would swiftly follow that continued the adventures of the tiniest hero on the Avengers team. After being put on house arrest since his involvement in Captain America: Civil War, Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) finds himself reunited with Hope (Evangeline Lilly) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) as they must face a new enemy.

Injecting some much-needed light-hearted humor in the wake of Avengers: Infinity War,Ant-Man and the Wasp marked the 20th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and was a hit with critics. The 2018 sequel, directed by Peyton Reed, was fuelled by strong performances from Rudd and Lilly who also traded off some great chemistry. Its positive reception with movie crowds would eventually lead to the release of a threequel, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, five years later.

3 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier' (2014)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 90%

Captain America: The Winter Soldier saw the first time The Russo Brothers directed a Marvel film, they would eventually go on to helm three other movies in the MCU including the two blockbuster mega-hits Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Still adapting to life in a modern world and dealing with the aftermath of the New York attack in 2012, Captain America (Chris Evans) is forced to team up with Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) to uncover a growing conspiracy whilst battling an unexpected threat.

Thrilling and action-packed, the Captain America sequel was praised for its old-school fight choreography and character-driven emotional suspense back in 2014. Its energy and political themes also made Captain America: The Winter Solider a deeply rich sequel that was arguably superior to its predecessor.

2 'Spider-Man 2' (2004)

Image via Sony

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%

2004 saw the return of Tobey Maguire as photographer Peter Parker in Spider-Man 2, the successor to the highly-popular first Spider-Man film from 2002. With his personal life failing, Peter must battle scientist Dr. Otto Octavius (Alfred Molina) - who blames him for the failure of his experiment and the death of his wife.

While fans have debated whether this movie improves upon the first since its release, most critics agree that Spider-Man 2 was better than the original. Sam Raimi’s confident visual style and direction, Molina’s sympathetic performance as the villainous Doctor Octopus, and the emotion behind the story are key ingredients why Spider-Man 2 is received as one of the best comic-book movies ever.

1 'The Dark Knight' (2008)

Image via Warner Bros

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%

Largely regarded as a sequel better than the original, The Dark Knight gained massive critical acclaim when it was released in 2008. As the Joker (Heath Ledger) wreaks havoc and chaos in Gotham, Batman (Christian Bale) is forced to come out of hiding to fight the clown before innocent civilian lives are lost.

Much of the praise was placed on Ledger’s brilliant and electric performance as the Joker, who won a posthumous award for Best Supporting Actor at the 2009 Oscars for the role. The Dark Knight’s gripping action sequences, stellar direction from Christopher Nolan, and immersive use of IMAX technology propelled the sequel into being heralded as one of the greatest superhero movies ever made.

