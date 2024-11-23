While the genre has been around since the early 20th century, superhero fiction has seen a resurgence in the last twenty-odd years. Much of that is thanks to blockbuster movie franchises like the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DC Universe, but their small-screen cousins are no slouches either. From comic book adaptations to original stories, there have been a huge number of superhero shows released in recent times, which can make it a little difficult to find the ones that are actually worth your time. So, to make things easier, we’ve put together a handy list of the best of the best. Read on to discover our selection of the best superhero shows that you can stream right now across all streaming services, from Disney+ to Max to Netflix and more.

‘Loki’ (2021 - 2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 87% | IMDb: 8.2/10

Created by Michael Waldron, Loki is a Marvel Cinematic Universe series that stars Tom Hiddleston as an alternative version of the titular Norse god. Set immediately after Avengers: Endgame, the show revolves around an organization called the Time Variance Authority, who force Loki to help them find a rogue variant of himself. Besides Hiddleston, the series also stars Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Tara Strong, and more.

Consisting of two seasons in total, Loki premiered in June 2021 to rave reviews from critics and MCU fans. The series has also received a number of accolades, including nine nominations for Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards. The second season was released in 2023, and while it isn’t quite as amazing as the first, it does bring the story to a satisfying conclusion. Both seasons have received praise for their writing, performances, visual effects, and music. A mind-bending series that plays with time travel and the multiverse to tell a poignant story about finding your true self, Loki is easily one of the best MCU productions in recent times.

‘X-Men ’97’ (2024 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 99% | IMDb: 8.8/10

X-Men '97 Release Date March 20, 2024 Cast Jennifer Hale , Cal Dodd , Chris Potter , Catherine Disher , Adrian Hough , Ray Chase , Lenore Zann

X-Men '97 is an animated series that is a revival of the beloved X-Men: The Animated Series from the '90s. The show’s ensemble voice cast includes Ray Chase, Jennifer Hale, Alison Sealy-Smith, Cal Dodd, Lenore Zann, George Buza, Adrian Hough, and more as members of the X-Men. The series’ animation, which follows a modernized version of the original show’s style, was done by Tiger Animation and Studio Mir.

The '90s X-Men show is easily one of the most popular incarnations of the superhero team, so expectations were high ahead of the revival. And those expectations were fully rewarded when X-Men '97 finally premiered in March 2024. The series has received acclaim from critics and fans, with praise for how it honors the original show while telling a story that appeals to more contemporary audiences. Gorgeously animated and masterfully written, the series has earned a number of accolades, including a Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Animated Program. A second season is currently in production, with a third in development.

‘Agatha All Along’ (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 83% | IMDb: 7.3/10

Agatha All Along Release Date September 18, 2024 Creator(s) Jac Schaeffer Cast Kathryn Hahn , Joe Locke , Sasheer Zamata , Ali Ahn , Okwui Okpokwasili , Debra Jo Rupp , Patti LuPone Aubrey Plaza , David Payton , Emma Caulfield Ford , David Lengel , Asif Ali , Amos Glick , Elaine Valdes , Paria Akbarshahi , Chau Naumova , Bethany Curry , Athena Perample , Alicia Vela-Bailey , Britta Grant , Marina Mazepa Expand

A sequel/spin-off of the acclaimed MCU series WandaVision, Agatha All Along was created by Jac Schaeffer and stars Kathryn Hahn as the villainous witch Agatha Harkness. Set three years after WandaVision and two years after Wanda Maximoff’s death in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the series follows Agatha as she’s broken out of her enchanted imprisonment by a good-natured teen who wishes to walk the legendary Witches’ Road. Besides Hahn, the show’s ensemble cast also includes Joe Locke, Debra Jo Rupp, Aubrey Plaza, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Patti LuPone, and more.

Released just in time for Halloween, Agatha All Along premiered on Disney+ in September 2024 to a favorable reception from critics and MCU fans. The series is exceptionally well-written, with a layered storyline that offers twists and turns a-plenty. The show also boasts some excellent performances, great practical effects, and surprisingly deep emotions that hide beneath its wickedly funny surface. Easily one of the MCU’s best recent releases, Agatha All Along is an entertaining watch with plenty of spooky fun.

‘The Penguin’ (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 95% | IMDb: 8.8/10

A spin-off of 2022’s The Batman, The Penguin is an eight-episode crime drama miniseries developed by Lauren LeFranc. Set after the events of the film, the series stars Colin Farrell as the titular gangster and follows the story of his rise to the top of Gotham City's criminal underworld. Besides Farrell, the show’s ensemble also includes Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, Deirdre O’Connell, Clancy Brown, Carmen Ejogo, Michael Zegen, Mark Strong, and many more.

The Penguin premiered on September 19, 2024, receiving near-universal acclaim. The show has been praised for its direction, production value, gritty narrative, and exceptional performances, especially those by Farrell and Cristin Milioti. Inspired by classic gangster series and movies like The Godfather and The Sopranos, The Penguin is a fascinating and exciting new look at the familiar landscape of Gotham City that builds out the world beyond Batman. And while there hasn’t been any word on whether the show might get another season, we do know that we’ll be seeing at least some of these characters again in The Batman – Part II, currently set to arrive in 2026.

‘The Boys’ (2019 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 93% | IMDb: 8.7/10

Developed by Eric Kripke, The Boys is a satirical superhero show based on Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s eponymous comic book series. Set in a world with corporate-sponsored “superheroes” who abuse their powers with no concern for civilians, the series follows a group of vigilantes who set out to bring these monsters to justice. The show features an ensemble cast that includes Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Chace Crawford, and many more.

After years in development hell, The Boys premiered its first season in July 2019, immediately becoming a huge critical and commercial hit. The show has had four seasons so far, with a fifth and final installment set to premiere in 2026. The success of the parent series has also led to the creation of several spin-offs, including the web series Seven on 7, the adult animated anthology show Diabolical, and the live-action series Gen V. Hyper-violent and darkly funny, The Boys has earned the admiration of legions of fans from around the world. The series has also received numerous accolades, including eight Emmy nominations.

‘Invincible’ (2021 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 99% | IMDb: 8.7/10

Invincible Release Date March 25, 2021 Creator Robert Kirkman Cast Steven Yeun , J.K. Simmons

Created by Robert Kirkman, Invincible is an adult animated superhero series based on the eponymous Image Comics series that Kirkman co-created with Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley. The show follows teenager Mark Grayson as he learns how to be a hero with the help of his father, the most powerful superhero on the planet. But as Mark begins to come into his own, he discovers that his father may not be as heroic as he seems. The series stars Steven Yeun as the voice of Mark Grayson, with J.K. Simmons voicing his father, Nolan Grayson/Omni-Man, and Sandra Oh voicing his mother, Debbie Grayson. Gillian Jacobs, Andrew Rannells, Zazie Beetz, and more voice recurring roles.

Invincible premiered in 2021 to critical acclaim, receiving high praise for its animation, story, and emotional depth. The second season premiered in 2023, and a third one is set to arrive in February 2025, with a fourth currently in development. A prequel special, Invincible: Atom Eve, was released in July 2023. With its brilliant production, character development, and action sequences, Invincible is easily one of the most unique and nuanced works of superhero fiction released in recent times.

‘Peacemaker’ (2022 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 93% | IMDb: 8.3/10

Created by James Gunn, Peacemaker is a DC superhero show that’s a spin-off of Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. The series follows the titular antihero, played by John Cena, as he joins a black ops squad tasked with hunting down a parasitic species that’s infecting people around the world. Besides Cena, the show also stars Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Chukwudi Iwuji, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, and Robert Patrick.

Peacemaker premiered on Max (then still called HBO Max) in January 2022, receiving positive reviews from critics and DC fans. The series brought in high viewership numbers for Max, with the audience climbing each episode. The show has also earned several accolades, including a Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Award. Funny, chaotic, and action-packed, Peacemaker is a delightfully entertaining watch anchored by an excellent leading performance by Cena. A second season of the show is set to arrive in August 2025, and a spin-off series, Waller, is currently in development.

‘The Umbrella Academy’ (2019 - 2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 78% | IMDb: 7.8/10

Created by Steve Blackman and developed by Jeremy Slater, The Umbrella Academy is based on Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá’s eponymous Dark Horse Comics series. The show’s story kicks off when 43 women around the world unexpectedly give birth to super-powered children despite not being pregnant before. A reclusive billionaire adopts seven of these children and trains them to be superheroes. Years later, when their father dies, this dysfunctional family reunites to solve the mystery of his death and prevent the apocalypse. The series features an ensemble cast that includes Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, and more.

The Umbrella Academy premiered on Netflix in 2019 and soon became one of the streamer’s most popular shows. Critically acclaimed and a fan favorite, the series consists of four seasons in total, the last one released in August 2024. Funny, emotional, and full of well-crafted action sequences, the show goes far beyond the familiar beats of superhero shows to explore strange and wonderful new directions. Appropriately, the series has received several accolades, including six Emmy nominations.

‘Supacell’ (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 7.0/10

Supacell Release Date June 27, 2024 Creator(s) Rapman Cast Michael Salami , Eddie Marsan , Adelayo Adedayo , Tosin Cole , Eric Kofi Abrefa , Nadine Mills , Calvin Demba

Created and written by Andrew Onwubolu (aka Rapman), Supacell is a British sci-fi superhero drama. The six-episode series follows a group of ordinary Black people from South London with a common family history of sickle cell disease who unexpectedly develop superpowers. The show explores how these superpowered individuals come together while a powerful organization seeks to control them and their abilities. The series stars Tosin Cole, Eric Kofi-Abrefa, Nadine Mills, Calvin Demba, Giacomo Mancini, and Eddie Marsan.

With an original storyline and well-rounded characters, Supacell received highly positive reviews from critics and audiences when it premiered in June 2024. The show has been acclaimed for its performances, direction, writing, cinematography, and visual effects. The series’ impact goes beyond just entertainment, raising awareness of sickle cell disease, an inherited blood disorder that’s most common among people of African origin. Supacell has also been praised for taking on important social themes like racial profiling, knife crime, the exploitation of Black bodies, and the cost of technological dependence. And the story's not over yet — Supacell Season 2 is currently in the works.

‘My Adventures with Superman’ (2023 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 98% | IMDb: 7.7/10

My Adventures With Superman Release Date July 6, 2023 Cast Jack Quaid , Alice Lee , Ishmel Sahid , kari wahlgren

Developed by Jake Wyatt and animated by Studio Mir, My Adventures with Superman is an animated superhero show that follows Clark Kent/Superman in his early years as a hero. Simultaneously, he develops a relationship with Lois Lane and takes young photographer Jimmy Olsen under his wing. The series stars Jack Quaid as the voice of Superman, with Alice Lee as Lois Lane and Ishmel Sahid as Jimmy Olsen.

My Adventures with Superman premiered on Adult Swim in July 2023, receiving near-universal acclaim with its first season. A second season premiered in May 2024, and a third one is currently in the pipeline as well. Taking stylistic and narrative inspiration from shonen anime, My Adventures with Superman is a charming show that captures the wholesome essence of the character with lighthearted stories that take the character back to his kid-friendly roots. If you’re tired of brooding superheroes and in the mood for something more classic, then this series is the one for you.

