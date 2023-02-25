From Marvel to DC, fans can't get enough of the world of superheroes. The action, the nostalgic characters, rich story arcs, the emotional turmoil that can conjure up — all of these factors keep fans intrigued and wanting more, so much so that there can often be three installments to the heroes' narrative.

With the highly anticipated Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania starting the MCU's Phase 5, it's a good time to look at the best superhero threequels, according to Rotten Tomatoes' Marvel and DC. The pool of franchise films that have run this long is small and varied: as such, be prepared for the good, the bad, and the ugly.

18 'Superman III' (1983)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 30%

After Superman (Christopher Reeves) thwarts Ross Webster's (Robert Vaughn) villainous plan to usurp a satellite's control, Webster uses his hired computer genius, Gus Gorman (Richard Pryor), to track down the source of Superman's weakness - Kryptonite. But things go awry once the Kryptonite is tampered with and the Man of Steel show's worrying side effects.

With Reeve's Superman being highly beloved and cemented in cinematic history, many fans were confused when so much of this threequel was focused on the character of Gus Gorman. Superman was essentially treated as a supporting feature intertwined in a relatively bland story with no arc of his own. It's a weak addition to the iconic character.

16 'Batman Forever' (1995)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 39%

Batman (Val Kilmer) is forced to face off against two villainous foes who are on the warpath for revenge; Harvey Dent (Tommy Lee-Jones), who was left disfigured after a courtroom accident, and the Riddler (Jim Carrey), a former Wayne Enterprise employee.

Where Batman Forever is considered a stand-alone sequel, this movie is technically the third installment of the original Batman film series. By 21st-century standards, this film is a lot to take in. With its campy production design, over-the-top performances, and a mediocre plot, this movie clearly prioritized entertainment and enjoyment. Despite the films flaws, it can be a pretty fun ride.

14 'X-Men: Apocalypse' (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 47%

As the first and most powerful mutant, Apocalypse (Oscar Isaac) — who's been long treated as a god — is incidentally awoken in 1983 after sleeping for millennia. Threatening to wipe out civilization, the X-Men must work together to defeat him, especially as he recruits powerful mutants as his lackeys.

As the third movie in the prequel trilogy, fans' expectations were running high. Sadly, X-Men: Apocalypse struggled to live up to its beloved predecessors. With severe tonal clashes, gimmicky character portrayals, and rehashing storylines, fans, and critics were quickly disappointed. Honestly, there are only so many times audiences can sit through another Magneto (Michael Fassbender) redemption story or one where Mystique (Jennifer Lawrence) becomes the leading hero.

13 'X-Men: The Last Stand' (2006)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 57%

As a cure for mutation is introduced to the public, the mutant population becomes fractured. Magneto (Sir Ian McKellan) leads the radical Brotherhood to fight for their cause of survival of the fittest. In contrast, Charles Xavier (Sir Patrick Stewart) and his X-Men call for tolerance. This ideological clash only becomes more dangerous when Jean Grey (Famke Janssen) is resurrected and unleashes a dark power.

With X2 being one of the great superhero films, this threequel was a hard pill to swallow. Many fans and critics found issues with its pacing. From introducing the ramifications of the cure to developing the rising threat of the Dark Phoenix, too much was shoved into the film's two-hour window. Rich character stories were thrown out for more explosive action, and classic characters from the comics were given a shoddy screen interpretation. Very upsetting indeed.

12 'Spider-Man 3' (2007)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 63%

As Peter Parker's (Tobey Maguire) life finally gets on track, things quickly change when a symbiotic alien merges with his suit. Not only does this bolster his life as Spider-Man, but it also alters his subsequent psyche. This becomes a problem once he's faced with new villains as well as a fracturing relationship.

Despite Maguire's rendition of Peter Parker being beloved and nostalgic for the fans, the third installment saw the character being treated as a joke. From "Emo-Peter" to the introduction to the Sinister Six, Spider-Man 3became a highly memeable movie that fumbled with the rich story arcs of the comics. It was simply too much for a single sequel to handle.

10 'Iron Man 3' (2013)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 79%

In the aftermath of the Battle of New York, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) struggles with paranoia and mental trauma. But as a formidable terrorist known as The Mandarin (Sir Ben Kingsley) threatens the entire country, Tony must go on a journey of self-discovery to find the hero and man within him.

Where fans are divided on the portrayal of the villain, it didn't deter their liking for the character-driven narrative of Iron Man 3. Fans were able to see a new side to the arrogant genius as they witnessed his vulnerability and internal struggles. And regardless, at least the character of the Mandarin got another opportunity to shine in a later film that let him become one of the greatest MCU film villains - Wenwu.

8 'The Dark Knight Rises' (2012) - 87%

Rotten Tomatoes score: 87%

Years after the Joker's (Heath Ledger) reign of terror, Bruce Wayne (Christian Bale) is forced out of hiding when Bane (Tom Hardy) - a ruthless terrorist - attacks Gotham. With few allies on his side, including the mysterious cat-burglar Selina Kyle (Anne Hathaway), Wayne goes on a difficult mission to protect the city that once branded him an adversary.

As the final chapter to Christopher Nolan's iconic trilogy, The Dark Knight Risesis a celebrated film that brilliantly brings closure to the life of Bruce Wayne's time as Batman. From its gritty action to the beloved team-up with Catwoman, to Bane's intimidating presence, and even to the bleakness of Gotham City's isolation - this film was able to tie it all together and showcase the true power and strength of the caped crusader.

6 'Captain America: Civil War' (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

As the government implements the Sokovia Accords to regulate the movement and actions of superheroes, the Avengers are left divided. Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) believes in the protection of an agency, whereas Tony Stark (Downey Jr.) believes in the necessity of third-party influence. Factions are then drawn, with heroes creating enemies of themselves.

Where comparisons to other threequels may be unfair given its Avengers-like scope, Captain America: Civil Warwas highly praised for its ability to remain a character-driven movie, specifically one that still focused on Steve's personal development, as well as his relationships with others. With strong writing, phenomenal action sequences, and high stakes, this threequel is one of the greats.

4 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

With Peter Parker (Tom Holland) is publicly identified as Spider-Man, his life and the lives of his loved ones all go into disarray. Looking to find a magical solution with the help of Steven Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Peter only makes the situation worse by tampering with the spell. Not only does this create a rift in the universe, but it also enables the most powerful villains to enter theirs.

As one of the most anticipated Marvel movies, Spider-Man: No Way Homenot only delivered on its fan service but also on its storytelling and character work. Where many were ecstatic to witness the return of past Spider-Men and their iconic villains, the movie was still able to grip audiences with the heartbreak of Peter's life and ongoing loss.

2 'Thor: Ragnarok' (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

Trapped on the waste planet of Sakaar, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) must find a way back to Asgard to stop Hela, the Goddess of Death (Cate Blanchett), from destroying his home planet. Without his trusted weapon, Mjolnir, Thor must rely on the aid of a trusted friend, new allies, and his trickster brother, Loki (Tom Hiddleston).

Spearheaded by the brilliance of Taika Waititi's creative vision, Thor: Ragnarokblew fans away with a refreshing take on the otherwise traditionally Shakesperean-like hero. With well-written humor, rich character relationships, and iconic music tracks - this Marvel movie perfectly blended genres by balancing their levels of entertainment with great storytelling.

