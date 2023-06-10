Superhero entertainment has been a dominant force in cinema throughout the 21st century, with the craze resulting in franchises and film series which have kept audiences coming back for more. Within that, moviegoers have been treated to some spectacular superhero trilogies, and with upcoming films like Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse and Deadpool 3 suggesting the action-packed super subgenre won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.

From some of the MCU’s greatest hits rife with a fun-loving sense of blockbuster action, to a number of grittier, more dramatic superhero films which re-defined what the genre could be, there has been no lack of influential brilliance to come from superhero trilogies over the years. These 10 stand as the best the genre has produced so far.

10 'Iron Man' Trilogy (2008-2013)

Image via Marvel Studios

The MCU has become inarguably the biggest franchise in cinematic history, boasting over 30 movies (and counting) as well as several television series detailing the thrilling exploits of dozens of heroes. It has become such a vast entity that it's easy to forget that it is easy to forget the humble beginnings from which it originated.

Marking the MCU's debut, Iron Man presented as a firm dose of adrenaline-pumping fun which utilized Robert Downey Jr.'s charisma to full effect. While the two sequels struggled to soar to the heights of Iron Man, they still excelled at developing Tony Stark as the franchise's most compelling character and were instrumental in setting up the MCU as the cinematic sensation it stands as today.

9 'Blade' Trilogy (1998-2004)

Image via New Line Cinema

Despite the success of the Superman films of the 70s and 80s and public interest in figures like Batman, many studios were reluctant to dive into other superhero properties with any eagerness. One exception to that dismissiveness was Marvel's Blade, which finally hit screens as a live-action film in 1998.

With Wesley Snipes perfectly cast as the titular vampire hunter, the trilogy presented an auspicious mixture of comic book characters and stylized ultra-violence, a combination that worked wonders in Guillermo del Toro’s underrated Blade II. While Blade: Trinity was largely underwhelming, the trilogy as a whole remains one of the boldest (and bloodiest) trilogies of the superhero subgenre.

8 'X-Men' Trilogy (2000-2006)

Image via 20th Century Studios

An underappreciated pioneer of superhero franchise entertainment, the X-Men films presented a gripping action blockbuster trilogy armed with some of the greatest comic book characters ever conceived. Set in a world where superhuman "mutants" live among ordinary people, the trilogy follows Charles Xavier's (Sir Patrick Stewart) X-Men in their conflict with the domineering Brotherhood of Mutants.

X2: X-Men United in particularly was an underrated gem of superhero action which expanded on what made the first film work so well and set the standard for superhero sequels going forward. The trilogy provided a solid platform for what 20th Century Fox would do with the rest of the franchise and paved the way for the superhero sagas that followed in its path.

7 'Eastrail 177' Trilogy (2000-2019)

Image via Universal Pictures

Ever since he became a breakout star with The Sixth Sense, M. Night Shyamalan has flaunted a strong desire to do things a little differently. That taste for subversion extended to his superhero trilogy which began with 2000’s Unbreakable and culminated years later with Split and Glass.

Casting a grim sense of understated grit over superhero tropes, his trilogy has more of a psychological thriller mood rather than that of an action blockbuster. While many critics argued Glass failed to give the trilogy a rewarding conclusion, the series as a whole did dare to be different and gave fans some exhilarating thrills and shocking twists along the way.

6 MCU 'Spider-Man' Trilogy (2017-2021)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

After years of anticipation, fans were finally able to see the MCU’s iteration of Spider-Man when the character made his franchise debut in Captain America: Civil War. The following year Spider-Man: Homecoming was in theaters kick-starting the MCU’s Spider-Man trilogy with a vibrant, light-hearted fun which was big on exciting thrills and great characters.

While the entire trilogy served as major films within the MCU, Spider-Man: No Way Home broke out as one of the must-see films of the century, featuring Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as well as Tom Holland as part of a loving, multiverse-blending tribute to past Spider-Man movies. Ultimately, the trilogy was always engaging regardless of if it was offering fun or exploring darker themes, and stands as one of the best superhero trilogies.

5 'Wolverine' Trilogy (2009-2017)

Image via 20th Century Fox

20th Century Fox’s vast cinematic saga in the wider X-Men franchise was smartly broken up into smaller sagas, including the aforementioned X-Men films, the First Class spin-offs, and the Wolverine trilogy which focused on the titular character of Logan (Hugh Jackman). While X-Men Origins: Wolverine left something to be desired, the contained trilogy soon found a distinct identity with James Mangold signing on to direct.

Steering the movies in a violent and gritty new direction, The Wolverine was an underrated gem which beautifully prefaced the critically acclaimed farewell to the character in 2017's Logan. While its gritty finale was the obvious highlight, the trilogy always had an appetite for new ideas and more intense action but never veered too far from its core focus of superhero storytelling.

4 'Captain America' Trilogy (2011-2016)

Image via Marvel Studios

A crowning glory when it comes to action in the MCU, the Captain America movies have been among the franchise's biggest releases since its earliest days. While the character's debut offered fans a charming period action-flick, the trilogy truly excelled when it broke into the modern age, with Captain America: The Winter Soldier one of the MCU's most celebrated movies.

The trilogy's conclusion, Captain America: Civil War, was another noteworthy success for the wider franchise as an engaging crossover blockbuster which saw the Avengers face off against each other. With stunning fight sequences, enthralling political subplots, and some of the best support characters the franchise has, the Captain America movies represent much of the Marvel Cinematic Universe at its absolute best.

3 Sam Raimi’s 'Spider-Man' (2002-2007)

Image via Sony Pictures

Pre-dating Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy by three years, Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy has a fair claim of being the true origin point of the 21st century's superhero obsession. Delivering a true blockbuster spectacle with gripping action, brilliantly realized characters, and a healthy appetite for good fun, the movies - like Tobey Maguire's take on the eponymous hero - were entirely likable and irresistibly entertaining.

While 2002's Spider-Man stands as a vitally important film in superhero cinema, it is Spider-Man 2 that is the trilogy's greatest achievement and remains one of the best superhero movies ever made. Some interesting moments in Spider-Man 3 may have undersold the trilogy's finale, but the movies as a whole are rightfully celebrated as an outstanding and pioneering superhero film series.

2 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Trilogy (2014-2023)

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

In a cinematic landscape where so many superhero films were trying to ingratiate themselves to audiences with dramatic stakes and suspenseful action, James Gunn went in the polar opposite direction to delightful effect. A tremendous trilogy of fun-loving films, the Guardians of the Galaxy movies excelled as the MCU's unexpected masterpiece as they followed a small band of lovable rogues on their misadventures throughout the galaxy.

The heroes’ 2014 debut provided something of an energizing sugar hit for the MCU which was continued with the 2016 sequel. Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 concluded the trilogy earlier this year with both poignance and humor, rounding out an unlikely fan favorite saga within Marvel’s filmography.

1 'The Dark Knight' Trilogy (2005-2012)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Across all the offerings of superhero cinema, from franchise blockbusters to gritty dramatic thrillers, it is difficult to think of too many films which have surpassed The Dark Knight Trilogy. In many ways, it was what truly started the superhero craze, re-defining what the blockbuster subgenre could be through a gritty, real-world lens loaded with outstanding tension and unforgettable characters.

All three films have become landmark entries in Christopher Nolan's illustrious filmography, with the heightened, relentless tension in The Dark Knight making the 2008 blockbuster epic one of the most highly regarded films ever made. Over ten years since it ended with The Dark Knight Rises, the trilogy remains the pinnacle of superhero cinema.

