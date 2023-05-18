Logan, the beloved conclusion to Hugh Jackman's Wolverine trilogy, is often regarded as the best superhero Western film of all time. Still, there's another 1998 action-adventure film that's maybe just as worthy, if not more so of that title, and that film is the Antonio Banderas-starring classic, The Mask of Zorro.

Now, we won't try to claim that The Mask of Zorro is a superior film to Logan. James Mangold's conclusion to Wolverine's story is practically perfect in every way, featuring a brutal story, gripping characters, and visceral action sequences. It's also not just a great superhero film, but a great Western film, as it takes full advantage of its rough hero with a heart of gold in a barren desert, even having several direct allusions to 1953's Shane. Logan's strengths lie in its subversion of superhero tropes to deliver a gritty and mature story about a once-great hero at the end of his life.

In many ways, The Mask of Zorro is the polar opposite of Logan in almost every way. Where Logan is dark and gritty, The Mask of Zorro is more uplifting and light-hearted. Where Logan is about a hero's death, The Mask of Zorro is about a hero's birth. With all that being said, there are also a few interesting similarities between the two, as both aren't afraid to explore darker themes, feature a brilliant mentor character, and function as sensational character pieces for their respective main protagonists.

Yes, Zorro Is a Superhero in 'The Mask of Zorro'

Image via TriStar Pictures

Before we go any further, let's start with what may be an initial question for many...Is Zorro really a superhero? Isn't he closer to an action icon than a crime-fighting vigilante? He doesn't have superpowers or anything, right?

Think about it. As we see in The Mask of Zorro, the title character conceals his identity with a black mask, he has an iconic mode of transportation in the black steed Tornado, and his base of operations is in a cave under a mansion. Sound familiar? I don't know about you, but that sure sounds a lot like Batman to me. It's no secret that the early adventures of Zorro, a character created before the 1920s, were a direct inspiration for Gotham City's Caped Crusader. Want even more proof of that? Canonically, the movie that Bruce Wayne and his parents see at the Monarch Theater before Bruce's parents are killed in an alley? It was none other than the 1940 film, The Mark of Zorro.

So yes. Zorro is a superhero.

'The Mask of Zorro' Is a Full-Blown Origin Story

Image via TriStar Pictures

The Mask of Zorro is a heroic origin story through and through. Before the main protagonist of Alejandro Murrieta (Antonio Banderas) donned the black mask, someone already went by the name of Zorro. That person was the Spaniard Don Diego de la Vega (played by Anthony Hopkins). De la Vega has spent the last few years thwarting the deeds of the evil Don Rafael Montero (Stuart Wilson), who is willing to put innocents in harm's way just to destroy Zorro. Somehow, Montero discovers the true identity of Zorro and retaliates by murdering de la Vega's wife, burning his mansion to the ground, and kidnapping his infant daughter Elena (Catherine Zeta-Jones), before throwing the man who was once Zorro into a prison for the rest of his days.

The story picks up several decades later with two noble thieve brothers, Alejandro and Joaquin Murrieta (Victor Rivers). In their younger days, the brothers had a run-in with Zorro, gifting Joaquin with a pendant after the two helped him in a fight with Montero's men. Alejandro becomes the owner of that pendant when Joaquin is murdered by Captain Harrison Love (Matt Letscher), a heartless commander and Don Mentero's right-hand man. Alejandro mourns his brother by drowning in drink, before he has an unexpected run-in with Diego de la Vega, now much older and freshly escaped from prison. To repay Alejandro for what he and his brother did for him all those years ago (and also to get vengeance on the man who took his daughter from him), de la Vega trains Alejandro not just how to fight, how to act, and how to live.

'The Mask of Zorro' Isn't 'Logan' Violent, But It Still Has Some Bite

Image via TriStar Pictures

Being PG-13, it's unsurprising that The Mask of Zorro is nowhere near as violent as Logan. Still, the 1998 film isn't afraid to get its hands dirty. From the opening scene alone, the villainous Don Montero is fully willing to murder three innocent men. He doesn't succeed, but it isn't much later when we see the disgusting pastime of his henchman Captain Love, keeping the severed body parts of his various victims.

The film also has something in common with Logan: it isn't afraid to hone in on culturally relevant thematic topics. Logan is very clearly a commentary on human rights and immigration, particularly regarding the U.S. border. The Mask of Zorro also has clear racial undertones in its themes of colonialism, with the villains consistently using the native Mexican population of California to their own benefit. In a time when many view any form of political commentary in modern films as "preachy," both Logan and The Mask of Zorro prove that these messages have been present in stories and entertainment for a very long time and won't be going anywhere anytime soon (nor should they).

Both 'The Mask of Zorro' and 'Logan' Have Strong But Flawed Mentor Figures

In Logan, the title character spends much of the film caring for a mentally ill Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart). Gone is the once proper and respected telepathic patriarch. Charles Xavier is now living his days foul-mouthed and confused, with his dying brain capable of killing thousands of people. Despite all his flaws, Xavier still tries to be a kind-hearted mentor to his dedicated student and guide him toward a better life.

Diego de la Vega isn't dying, but he also knows his time on this Earth is limited. He knows that his lifelong conflict with Don Montero will only end when both of them are dead, completely unbeknownst to his pupil, Alejandro. The new face of Zorro is shocked to learn that his mentor has been using him all along to get closer to Montero, as well as his abducted daughter Elena, now an adult woman who Alejandro has fallen in love with.

Both of these figures aren't flawless and omnipotent teachers. Their flawed people with their own issues, thoughts, and desires, yet they both serve the noble purpose of having students that can take their teachings and be better than them.

Alejandro and Logan Show Their Character Progression Through... Facial Hair?

Image via TriStar Pictures

Character progression isn't always something internal. It's something that can be physical and visible as well. Something as simple as a character's appearance can speak volumes about how they have grown and progressed. Logan provides a very simple and easy-to-follow example of this. Though most of the movie, Logan has a full beard. That changes in the third act, when the mutant kids he has taken refuge with decide to shave him so he looks more like the hero they grew up admiring. Though the grumpy hero spent much of his life thinking his reputation was a fantasy, his new role protecting these persecuted children gives him a real purpose, and he now has an appearance to match.

We see even more beard-based storytelling in The Mask of Zorro. When we first see Alejandro as a grown man, he is a thief with no purpose in life, with a messy and unkempt beard to match. Once he starts getting some combat training from de la Vega, Alejandro gets a tamer, but still bushy goatee. He puts that style on display when he decides to rescue his future horse, El Tornado, from some local soldiers in a sequence that feels ripped straight out of the Pirates of the Caribbean films. Alejandro's first attempt at vigilantism shows he is still a rookie and has much more to learn.

The next stage of Alejandro's training doesn't involve any fighting but rather how to be a gentleman even in the face of adversity. Now armed with a much neater and thinner goatee, Alejandro goes from a lowly thief into a distinguished noble while he and de la Vega infiltrate Don Montero's private party. Finally, in the film's climax, Alejandro is clean-shaven, almost unrecognizable from the state he was in at the start of the film. Where there was once a lost drunkard, there is now a heroic, dashing, and noble sword fighter. A protector of the innocent and skilled duelist who becomes a new symbol of hope for the people of California.