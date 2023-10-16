When fans think of superpowers, they usually think of the awesome ones. Superman can fly and has laser vision; Hulk has superhuman strength and is virtually indestructible; Aquaman can control and manipulate the ocean and speak to the animals. But are all superhero powers this awesome?

There are many superheroes with powers that are truly out of this world. Whether it is the ability to produce acidic vomit at will, eat any and everything possible, or become an incredibly obese individual with super strength, these powers are truly outlandish. And while it's hard to think of a practical way to use them in battle, these heroes excel at it.

9 Arm-Fall-Off Boy

This hero had the ability to remove his arms to be used as weapons. He is likely one of the most known heroes with random powers, as he was featured in 2021's The Suicide Squad. However, his name was changed to The Detachable Kid, or T.D.K. for short.

The interesting thing about his powers to detach his arms and use them as weapons is that he can still feel the pain inflicted upon them. His powers are original but rather useless, and the film makes it abundantly clear. Nathan Fillion played TDK excellently, and while his participation was short, it was every bit as ridiculous, entertaining, and memorable as fans would hope some called The Detachable Kid would be.

8 The Spleen

Mystery Men has some of the most underrated superheroes in movies, including The Spleen. While his real name is unknown, The Spleen has a unique and disgusting power: enhanced flatulence. He received this power as a curse placed upon him.

The curse made his flatulence increasingly potent and deadly in accuracy. His flatulence is so strong that it can knock out his enemies, even from great distances. While incredibly odd, this character was portrayed to perfection by the late great Paul Reubens. The Spleen might not be a conventional superhero, but his power can be useful - if somewhat off-putting.

7 Howard the Duck

Even though he's not necessarily a superhero and has no remarkable powers, Howard the Duck is one of the more unique characters within the Marvel universe. He is wacky, intelligent, and a master of the martial art form known as Quak-Fu, making him a powerful force.

The character was originally brought to life in the notorious 1986 film Howard the Duck by Ed Gale and Jordan Prentice as suit performers, Tim Rose and Peter Baird (along with several others) as puppeteers, and the unforgettable Chip Zien as the voice. The character lived in infamy but made a comeback thanks to 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy, then several times since then in the MCU.

6 M.O.D.O.K.

M.O.D.O.K. is one of the weirdest characters in the Marvel Universe. Making appearances in animation and video games for several years, M.O.D.O.K. is among the most recognizable Marvel figures, with a giant head housed inside a mechanical hovering body with tiny legs and arms.

He made his MCU debut in 2023's third Ant-Man installment, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, portrayed by Corey Stoll (reprising his part of Darren Cross in this version). He has enhanced problem-solving, telepathic capabilities, and the incredible powers of his chair equipped with weaponry. M.O.D.O.K. acts as a secondary antagonist throughout the film before redeeming himself by helping Scott against Kang, dying, in his words, "an Avenger."

5 Savant

While Savant's powers are not technically "super," they are still incredible. He exhibits immeasurable genius-level intellect and is an absolute expert in martial arts, a master computer hacker, and an expert marksman. He is equipped to take on any enemy and every foe, no matter the situation.

Although technically a villain, Savant is part of the Suicide Squad, making him a reluctant superhero, if only for a while. Portrayed by the amazing Michael Rooker, Savant is an out-of-the-box character that will remain in audiences' minds despite his limited screen time in The Suicide Squad.

4 Weasel

Is he a rodent? Is he an alien? It is never quite clear exactly what he is, but Weasel from The Suicide Squad is definitely an odd and interesting character. He showed up as part of the first Task Force X Strike Team but, upon arrival on the island, was presumed drowned and dead. As it turns out, he survived and decided to remain on the island, less by choice and more out of necessity.

Weasel has a vast array of wonderful powers. He has superhuman strength and speed. He has enhanced senses, meaning he can smell and even hear things from significant distances. Like other members of the Squad, he is a villain acting as a reluctant hero to reduce his prison sentence. He is not quite a superhero, but at least he is on the right side for once.

3 Ratcatcher

While some might consider Ratcatcher's abilities a curse, The Suicide Squad proved that it was truly an unparalleled power. Ratcatcher is a character from DC comics brought to life in The Suicide Squad by Taika Waittiti and subsequently by the wonderful Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2.

The power of both Ratcatchers is simple: they can communicate with and command, to a degree, rats. Although this might sound useless, Ratcher's powers are mighty, especially considering most major locations, be it cities or forests, have large populations of rats. Commanding a large army of small rodents is far more impressive than it seems, to the point where Ratcatcher 2 took down Starro almost single-handedly.

2 Daredevil

Matt Murdock, better known as Daredevil, is an incredible hero. Despite being blind, he is one of the most acutely aware characters in the Marvel Universe. His senses heightened, allowing him to "see" better than almost anyone else.

With a keen sense of echolocation, superhuman agility and reflexes, and almost unmatched stamina, he is a mighty force in battle. That, coupled with his extreme intelligence, expertise in criminal law, and vast talents in balance and acrobatics, make him one of the greatest and most powerful heroes. Charlie Cox provides de definitive live-action version of Daredevil, and fans eagerly await his return in the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again.

1 Polka-Dot Man

Polka-Dot Man was an obscure character that rose to prominence thanks to The Suicide Squad. Portrayed by David Dastmalchian, Polka-Dot Man has the power of polka-dot projections. While that sounds entirely harmless, those polka dots have destructive and incendiary powers, obliterating anything they touch.

Able to shoot these polka dots from his hands with the help of his gauntlets, Polka-Dot Man quickly went from joke to one of the strongest members of the Suicide Squad. Watching the character's progression from timidity to power and strength is remarkable and a testament to the actor and filmmaker's ability to bring him to life.

