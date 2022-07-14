To be a superhero, there are a few things that you are expected to have. A cool name and costume, something meaningful to drive you, and boundless determination, among other ingredients. Many would contend that superpowers are also key. Still, while these are important in many respects, history has proven that they are more of a luxury than a necessity in being a superhero.

In comics, movies, television, and so forth, numerous notable characters exist that fight crime and vanquish evil without having superhuman strength, laser eye beams, or the ability to command the elements, at least not naturally. Most of them just needed the right skills and attitude. And really, that arguably makes these individuals the bravest superheroes of all and certainly helps us relate to them better.

Hawkeye and Green Arrow

Clint Barton (Hawkeye) and Oliver Queen (Green Arrow) share much in common though they remain worlds apart. Both men are surrounded by superpowered peers yet have managed to stand with the best of them, just wielding sticks, string, and some creative arrowheads in battle.

Beyond their exceptional prowess in archery, they are known for their brazen wit and personal brushes with darkness. But while Green Arrow long maintained his alter ego of an affluent public figure and philanthropist, Hawkeye has come to be recognized as the everyman's superhero. Either way, they are true champions, even without the flashy advantages that most others in their line of work boast.

Iron Man

Genius, billionaire, playboy, and industrialist Tony Stark is a technological wizard like no other. In a marvelous universe overflowing with brainiacs, Stark still ranks highly among them, his greatest invention being his trademark Iron Man armor that not only saved his life from a fatal injury but became a symbol of his commitment to protecting others.

Despite having no inherent superhuman abilities, Stark is a founding member of the world-famous Avengers and served as a leader and benefactor to the group, his ingenuity, technology, and wealth making him an invaluable asset. Although hardly a paragon of heroism, Stark has struggled with many demons and shortcomings, further highlighting his connection to humanity and why he endures as a compelling personality.

Black Widow

This is a slightly tricky one. Natasha Romanoff, codenamed the Black Widow, is a product of a shadowy KGB program designed to train spies and assassins for the USSR, which involved enhancing her to resist aging, disease, and to self-heal. However, in the current era, she is mainly recognized as without clear superpowers and simply possessing a deadly skill set.

After defecting to the United States, Romanoff devoted her first-rate abilities in espionage, mastery of armed and unarmed combat, and signature Black Widow equipment to redeem her shadowy past by utilizing them as a hero, often in association with The Avengers and S.H.I.E.L.D.

The Punisher

Never mess with a man's family, especially when that man is a former US Marine and Special Forces operative. You might end up with ruthless anti-heroes like The Punisher, a.k.a. Frank Castle. After his wife and children are killed by mobsters, Castle dedicates his life to exacting vengeance upon evil-doers of every conceivable kind and almost always in a bloody fashion.

His methods and mentality may be divisive at best, but Castle stays true to his mission and is not without some semblance of honor. In pursuit of his goals, he employs his military expertise and training to terrifying effect, essentially functioning as a one-man army with extraordinary physical capacity, knowledge of guerrilla tactics, and high proficiency in firearms and other weaponry he directs at his targets.

Rorschach

The abused son of a sex worker, Walter Kovacs, developed into a brutal masked vigilante with firm right-wing principles who took his superhero nom de guerre from the ever-shifting symmetrical inkblots that adorn his otherwise stark mask and which reflect his black-and-white view of morality.

However you may feel about his beliefs, Rorschach is a complex individual with unyielding integrity driven by a strong sense of justice, albeit he is pretty unnerving. Though unrefined in his abilities, he possesses keen investigative instincts, is a brilliant hand-to-hand fighter, and consistently demonstrated a remarkable talent for repurposing everyday items around him to use in combat.

The Phantom

In the wilds of the fictional African country of Bangalla resides The Phantom, a costumed defender against injustice whose legend has prevailed for centuries, creating the assumption that he is immortal. In truth, he was the original "Dread Pirate Roberts," a mantle passed from one to the next across multiple generations, the most recognizable incarnation being the 21st Phantom, Kit Walker.

Known as The Ghost Who Walks needs no actual supernatural edge to protect the innocent and defeat his numerous foes. All he requires is his strength, wits, a pair of pistols, an intimidating reputation for the superstitious, and a few faithful human and animal allies.

Zorro

Those who would threaten and oppress the common folk of Alta California, be they corrupt officials or tyrannical noblemen, should beware retribution from the cunning swashbuckler known as Zorro. Hiding behind the facade of the flamboyant and cowardly aristocrat Don Diego de la Vega, the masked avenger lies in wait to humiliate his enemies and uplift the morale of his countrymen with his swordsmanship, theatrics, and charm.

Though not without his own influences, Zorro can be seen as an early prototype for mainstream superheroes, specifically regarding his dual identity. Superman and Batman, two genre titans, have been greatly inspired by the character.

Hit-Girl

Originally a supporting player in the Kick-Ass comic series by Mark Millar and John Romita Jr., Hit-Girl, a.k.a. Mindy McCready, emerged as the book's breakout character. Raised by her father, Big Daddy McCready, also a superhero, to be a vicious crime-fighter, Hit-Girl carries out her duties with lethal precision and no mercy.

While not even in her teens, Hit-Girl proved herself fully capable of handling ranged and melee weapons and being a martial arts master. But as unsettlingly effective a killing machine as she is, Mindy is still a young girl with appropriate physical limitations. She is also prone to occasional displays of behavior typical for one her age.

Batman

When it comes to superheroes who are not superhuman, no one embodies the gold standard more than Batman. Deeply affected by the senseless murder of his parents, Bruce Wayne poured his mind, body, and vast resources into leading a steadfast and vengeful crusade against the criminal element of Gotham City, striking fear into the hearts of villains wearing a visage inspired by a dark creature of the night.

Many argue that Batman would be nothing without his seemingly bottomless bank account. Indeed, it helps him acquire the tools and equipment he needs. But the Caped Crusader has also trained himself to be a detective of nearly unmatched ability, one of the finest martial artists in existence, and a frightening tactician that even godlike beings acknowledge, all accomplishments that could not just be bought.

The Bat Family

Though Batman gets by well enough as a lone vigilante, there have been many times when the Dark Knight needed partners to fight alongside him on the superhero field of battle. While he has not always been the ideal father figure, he has nevertheless mentored several young men and women who would grow to become noteworthy crime-fighters in their own right, relying on Batman's training and their individual strengths instead of superpowers.

In addition to the skills taught to them by Batman, Dick Grayson (Nightwing) is a world-class acrobat, Barbara Gordon (Batgirl/Oracle) is an expert hacker, and Tim Drake (Robin III) has a mind that's more meticulous than his mentors'. And these are only a few of Batman's students who have left their mark in the field of superheroism.

