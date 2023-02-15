Fans of the supernatural genre can celebrate that there have always been many different shows to choose from. From Buffy the Vampire Slayer to the recently released Lockwood & Co., viewers can satisfy their appetites with different supernatural shows that feature close friend groups that take on the forces of darkness together.

While some of these shows have been more successful than others, like the iconic, long-running Supernatural, there's a show for every fan's tastes that features a plethora of creatures that the series' main characters have to take on. Even shows that were canceled too soon have amazing concepts and characters to offer viewers.

1 'Vampire Academy' (2022)

Image via Peacock

Based on the novels by Richelle Mead and a reboot of the 2014 movie, Vampire Academy is set in St. Vladimir’s Academy, an ancient boarding school for vampires. It follows Rosemarie (Sisi Stringer) and her best friend, the royal vampire Lissa (Daniela Nieves), who she is sworn to protect as they attend the historic school. During their time there, they will encounter a plethora of dangerous supernatural threats.

Though the show was canceled, and the original film is somewhat considered a flop, fans of the books still adored the series and were happy to see it come to life on screen. Some fans have even argued the show deserves a second season. With action and adventure and a vampire academy, this show is a must-see for fans of the supernatural genre.

2 'The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' (2018-2020)

Image via Netflix

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is a dark and original take on Sabrina the Teenage Witch and features Kieran Shipka from the critically-acclaimed Mad Men as Sabrina Spellman, the half-human, half-witch daughter of Satan, as she comes into her power and attends high school. Her iconic aunts Hilda (Lucy Davis) and Zelda (Miranda Otto), her cousin Ambrose (Chance Perdomo), and her friends Harvey (Ross Lynch), Roz (Jaz Sinclair), and Theo (Lachlan Watson) face the powers of darkness over and over again in this spellbinding tv series.

With the legendary Salem, original characters, and supernatural beings afoot all over, paired with a dark, magical boarding school, this show had everything a fan of the supernatural genre might want. Even though the show ended, fans will be happy to know that Sabrina has made appearances on the popular showRiverdale.

3 'Shadowhunters' (2016-2019)

Image via Freeform

With a friend group that includes seraphim, a warlock, and a vampire, Shadowhunters has a variety of supernatural main characters. Based on The Mortal Instruments series by Cassandra Clare, it follows Clary (Katherine McNamara), her vampire best friend Simon (Alberto Rosende), and her fellow shadow hunters Jace (Dominic Sherwood), Isabelle (Emeraude Toubia) and Alec (Matthew Daddario) as they face off against all manner of dangerous creatures.

Also showcasing a warlock named Magnus, played by Harry Shum Jr. from Crazy Rich Asians, as well as demons and other dark beings, this show features a delicacy of supernatural themes alongside its tight-knit friend group to delight fans of the genre.

4 'Teen Wolf' (2011-2017)

Image via MTV

Inspired by the original 1985 movie, Teen Wolf follows young Scott McCall (Tyler Posey) and what happens to him after being bitten by a werewolf. He and his high school friends navigate his condition and the violent, dark forces they face. Along with Scott, this show portrays perhaps the most original and unique supernatural characters out of all other shows in the genre.

With classic creatures like banshees, original creatures like the "kanima," and hybrids like werecoyotes, plus many others, fans of the supernatural can undoubtedly appreciate the originality of this beloved series. Additionally, a new movie, Teen Wolf: The Movie, has just been released.

5 'The Vampire Diaries' (2009-2017)

Image via The CW

Based on the books by L.J. Smith, The Vampire Diaries is an iconic supernatural drama that spawned more than one spinoff, like The Originals and Legacies. The series follows the two centuries-old vampire brothers Stefan (Paul Wesley) and Damon Salvatore (Ian Somerhalder) and the young Elena (Nina Dobrev). Along with Elena’s friends, which include a witch named Bonnie (Kat Graham), the vampires face down a variety of supernatural creatures like werewolves and vampires in Mystic Falls.

Running for eight seasons and inspiring other related shows with similar themes, this is one of the more legendary supernatural series with friend groups that viewers can indulge in. Featuring mystery, romance, action, and more, there’s something for everybody in this series that spans its own television universe.

6 'Stranger Things' (2016-)

Image via Netflix

In the popular show Stranger Things, a group of young teenagers face supernatural forces in 1980s Indiana. When the main group of boys finds a strange girl named Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) in the woods, they are introduced to dark supernatural forces that repeatedly try to tear their town apart. Alongside older siblings, a few parents, and the gruff and grouchy Hopper (David Harbour), they must protect their town from destruction.

Between Eleven having mysterious powers and the main friend group being up against dark creatures and mysterious lab experimentation, this show is perfect for fans of both the supernatural and science-fiction genres. The ensemble cast of this beloved show includes Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, and Sadie Sink, who recently starred in the Fear Street films.

7 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' (1997-2003)

Image via The WB

A cult classic with an army of fans still to this day and inspired by the original film, Buffy the Vampire Slayer follows the titular Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar) on her quest to rid Sunnydale of vampires and other creatures of the dark. Alongside her friends Cordelia (Charisma Carpenter), Xander (Nicholas Brendon), and Willow (Alyson Hannigan), she takes on everything that comes at her head first and even has some romance along the way.

Featuring one of the most iconic supernatural friend groups, this show perhaps paved the way for many, if not all, the others that came after. If one thing is for sure, viewers have always loved watching groups of friends take on the forces of darkness.

8 'What We Do in the Shadows' (2019-)

Image via FX

Inspired by the film of the same name from 2014 and filmed in mockumentary style, What We Do in the Shadows follows energy vampire Colin (Mark Proksch) and vampires Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry) and Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) and their human familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), on their hilarious nightly adventures in Staten Island. This ensemble comedy features a multitude of supernatural characters and celebrity guest stars.

Though this group of centuries old supernatural friends might not always get along, the clever Guillermo is always there to fix their messes and save them from trouble. The show has received high ratings across the board and is a hysterical dark comedy that will delight any viewer.

9 'Supernatural' (2005-2020)

Image via The CW

Following Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Sam (Jared Padalecki) Winchester, a pair of brothers that hunt all things supernatural to avenge their mother’s death at the hands of a mysterious supernatural force, Supernatural is one of the most beloved shows of all time in this genre. Trained by their father, these two brothers depend on each other amid increasingly difficult battles with dark creatures and monsters.

This show has a cult-following and ran for a record number of 15 seasons, proving just how much power it held and how loved it was by its fans. For viewers looking for a supernatural show featuring a friend group, though in this case, its brothers, this is perhaps the ultimate choice. Even better, The Winchesters, a new spinoff prequel released last year!

10 'Lockwood & Co.' (2023-)

Image via Netflix

Lockwood & Co. is a brand-new show that features a small group of teenage ghost hunters in London that run an official ghost-hunting agency. The group consists of Anthony Lockwood (Cameron Chapman), George Karim (Ali Hadji-Heshmati), and Lucy Carlyle (Ruby Stokes), who is a young girl with mysterious psychic abilities. In the series, the trio unravel a mystery that will change everything.

Released on January 27, this show is streaming now on Netflix. With not many shows portraying ghost hunters in a fictionalized context, this one is sure to be a hit among fans of the supernatural genre looking for a story about ghost hunters.

