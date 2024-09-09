Supernatural thrillers represent a unique sub-genre of cinema that calls for filmmakers to take the most seemingly absurd concepts seriously. While many of the best thrillers of all-time take place in a version of reality that is somewhat recognizable, supernatural films have to sell the audience on elements of their mythology that require a significant suspension of disbelief.

The best way for supernatural thrillers to differentiate themselves is to create memorable characters, and call upon some of the best actors in the industry to deliver emotional performances. Even if the concept itself is a work of fantasy, viewers want to be able to by into some level of emotional authenticity. Whether a supernatural thriller is able to develop a compelling hero or a dastardly villain may serve as the primary reason why it either fails or succeeds. Here are the ten best supernatural thrillers with great acting, ranked.

10 ‘Rosemary’s Baby’ (1968)

Directed by Roman Polanski

Image via Paramount Pictures

Rosemary’s Baby was a significant film with the development of the horror genre, as it proved that a story about Satanic rituals and demonic conspiracies could be given serious acclaim. Rosemary’s Baby focuses on the young woman Rosemary Woodhouse (Mia Farrow) as she and her husband Guy (John Cassavetes), who become unexpectedly pregnant after moving into a new apartment in Manhattan.

Farrow was able to capture the horror of an expectant mother who feels that she has been violated, and brings to life the film’s gruelling depiction of sexual assault and marital subjugation. The great actress Ruth Gordon received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her performance as Minnie, the sinister neighbor of Rosemary who begins introducing the apartment’s new inhabitants to a sinister cult conspiracy meant to bring forth the son of Satan in a haunted ritual.

Rosemary's Baby A young couple trying for a baby moves into an aging, ornate apartment building on Central Park West, where they find themselves surrounded by peculiar neighbors. Release Date June 12, 1968 Director Roman Polanski Cast Mia Farrow , John Cassavetes , Ruth Gordon , Sidney Blackmer , Maurice Evans , Ralph Bellamy Runtime 137 minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Ira Levin , Roman Polanski Tagline Pray for Rosemary's Baby Production Company William Castle Productions Expand

Watch on Prime Video

9 ‘The Exorcist’ (1973)

Directed by William Friedkin

Image via Warner Bros.

The Exorcist is one of the most perfect horror films of all-time, and it’s not just because of William Friedkin’s brilliant work behind the camera. At the heart of this twisted tale of demonic possession is the fragile relationship between a mother (Ellen Burstyn) and daughter (Linda Blair) who are pulled apart by supernatural forces that they do not fully understand.

One of the reasons that The Exorcist is as scary as it is was the realism captured by the performances, as everything about the film’s depiction of family instability and maternity felt entirely authentic. While Burstyn and Blair are great giving two very different interpretations of what a “final girl” looks like, the great Max von Sydow also gives a memorable performance as a kindly priest who tries to rid the family of the corrupting forces of evil that have inhabited them.

The Exorcist When a young girl is possessed by a mysterious entity, her mother seeks the help of two Catholic priests to save her life. Release Date December 26, 1973 Director William Friedkin Cast Ellen Burstyn , Max Von Sydow , Linda Blair , Lee J. Cobb Runtime 122 minutes Main Genre Horror Writers William Peter Blatty Production Company Hoya Productions Expand

Rent on Amazon

8 ‘Carrie’ (1976)

Directed by Brian De Palma

Image via United Artists

Carrie is one of the quintessential films of Brian De Palma’s career, as it managed to transform a fairly straightforward coming-of-age story into a horrifying examination of the consequences of subjugation and bullying. Sissy Spacek’s breakthrough performance as the titular teenage girl with superpowers is one of the most significant youth roles of all-time; despite how scary the film gets, there’s not a single instance in which the viewer does not feel for Carrie as she tries to survive some of the most miserable experiences imaginably for a teenage girl.

Piper Laurie earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her detestable performance as Carrie’s mother, who tries to prevent her from having any normal adolescent experiences. The film also featured a rarely villainous role for John Travolta as a teenage bully who tries to take advantage of Carrie.

Carrie (1976) Carrie is a horror film directed by Brian De Palma, based on Stephen King's novel. It stars Sissy Spacek as Carrie White, a shy high school student who discovers her telekinetic abilities. Tormented by her peers and controlled by her fanatically religious mother, played by Piper Laurie, the film follows Carrie's emotional and psychological struggles leading to a dramatic climax. Carrie solidified its place in the horror genre for its powerful performances and chilling atmosphere. Release Date November 3, 1976 Director Brian De Palma Cast Sissy Spacek , Piper Laurie , Betty Buckley , Amy Irving , Nancy Allen , John Travolta Runtime 98 minutes Writers Lawrence D. Cohen

Watch on Max

7 ‘The Shining’ (1980)

Directed by Stanley Kubrick

Image via Warner Bros.

The Shining is one of the many masterpieces directed by Stanley Kubrick, and succeeded because it was able to bring to life the characters that readers had fallen in love with whilst reading Stephen King’s wildly popular novel of the same name. While Jack Nicholson has played more than a few memorable villains throughout his career, his performance as Jack Torrance is perhaps the scariest role that he has ever had.

Despite the initial backlash that her performance received, Shelley Duvall is the heart of The Shining with her performance as Wendy, a strong-willed mother who protects her child as Jack’s abuse gets out of control. Although Duvall brings a softness to the character at first, Wendy becomes one of the great “final girls” of all-time by the time that The Shining reaches its terrifyingly chilly conclusion where Jack loses his mind.

The Shining A family heads to an isolated hotel for the winter where a sinister presence influences the father into violence, while his psychic son sees horrific forebodings from both past and future. Release Date May 23, 1980 Director Stanley Kubrick Cast Jack Nicholson , Shelley Duvall , Danny Lloyd , Scatman Crothers , Barry Nelson , Philip Stone Runtime 146 minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Stephen King , Stanley Kubrick , Diane Johnson Studio Warner Bros. Tagline All work and no play make Jack a dull boy... Expand

Watch on Max

6 ‘Jacob’s Ladder’ (1990)

Directed by Adrian Lyne

Image via Tri-Star Pictures

Jacob’s Ladder was an interesting psychological thriller that examined the perils that veterans deal with when trying to cope with post traumatic stress disorder and other issues relating to mental health. Tim Robbins gives one of his best performances as a haunted former serviceman who begins to increasingly feel as if he no longer has a firm grasp on reality.

Although it’s a film that gets quite surrealist at times as a result of the extended dream sequences, Jacob’s Ladder does a great job at connecting with its empathetic protagonist because Robbins is able to bring such a depth of understanding to his performance. It’s unlikely that the mind-blowing twist that ends Jacob’s Ladder on a particularly haunting note would have been nearly as effective if Adrian Lyne hadn’t gotten a performance out of Robbins that was anything less than excellent.

Jacob's Ladder Jacob's Ladder is a horror mystery centering on a mourning father and scarred Vietnam War vet named Jacob that is dealing with dissociation. After his child dies, Jacob struggles to separate reality from his delusions. Jacob's Ladder stars Tim Robbins alongside Elizabeth Peña, Danny Aiello, Matt Craven, and Jason Alexander. Release Date November 2, 1990 Director Adrian Lyne Cast Tim Robbins , Elizabeth Peña , Danny Aiello , Matt Craven , Pruitt Taylor Vince , Jason Alexander Runtime 113 minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Bruce Joel Rubin Tagline The most frightening thing about Jacob Singer's nightmare is that he isn't dreaming. Expand

Watch on Prime Video

5 ‘In The Mouth Of Madness’ (1994)

Directed by John Carpenter

Image via New Line Cinema

In The Mouth Of Madness is one of the standout films of John Carpenter’s career because it examines the interesting relationship that artists have with both their work and fans. Sam Neill gives one of the greatest performances of his entire career as an obsessive insurance investigator who begins a search for his favorite horror author, only to find his grasp on reality challenged at every turn.

In The Mouth Of Madness does a great job at balancing camp and realism, and the fluctuations in tone allow Neill to have a blast chewing the scenery. While it is entirely possible that Carpenter saw Neill’s character as a stand-in for himself, the performance is so wildly successful on its own terms that it is able to engage viewers that would be otherwise unaware of the subtext about creative ownership and toxic fandom.

Watch on AMC+

4 ‘The Sixth Sense’ (1999)

Directed by M. Night Shyamalan

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

The Sixth Sense was an extraordinary breakthrough film for M. Night Shyamalan that made headlines because of its shocking twist ending, but it's the amazing performance that has made it an enduring classic all these years later. The story of a struggling young boy (Haley Joel Osment) whose mother (Toni Collette) connects him with a mild-mannered child psychologist (Bruce Willis) is compelling in its own right, regardless of any of the supernatural undertones.

Osment shows an extraordinary amount of range for a young actor, and Collette does some of the most heartbreaking work of her career as a mother who does not know how to give her child the support he needs to be healthy. While he is best known for his roles in action movies, Willis was able to give a more grounded performance that proves he was far more versatile than he was often given credit for.

Watch on Max

3 ‘The Babadook’ (2014)

Directed by Jennifer Kent

Image via Umbrella Entertainment

The Babadook is one of the more impressive horror films about grief in recent years, because it uses the titular monster as a metaphor for the lingering pangs of anxiety and guilt that people feel as they recover from the death of a loved one. Essie Davis has long since been one of the most underrated actresses of her generation, but The Babadook gave her the chance to play a grief-stricken mother who is forced to confront the concept that her worst nightmares may be real.

The Babadook is an immensely relatable film for anyone that has ever dealt with parenthood, as Davis brings to life a depiction of feminine rage that is often not seen in horror cinema. The Babadook has solidified itself as a modern classic, but it's unlikely it would have earned the same reputation without the outstanding work that Davis did.

The Babadook Release Date January 17, 2014 Director Jennifer Kent Cast Essie Davis , Noah Wiseman , Hayley McElhinney , Daniel Henshall , Barbara West Runtime 94 Main Genre Horror

Watch on Netflix

2 ‘The Witch’ (2015)

Directed by Robert Eggers

Image via A24

The Witch was a very unique period horror movie that solidified Robert Eggers as one of the most exciting directors of his generation. In what served as both a literal and metaphorical examination of the perils of religious extremism, The Witch primarily focuses on the relationship between a young girl (Anya Taylor-Joy) and her father (Ralph Ineson) as they become aware that their new community in New England has become cursed by some sort of supernatural entity.

The Witch does a great job at outlining the ways that family dynamics worked in the Colonial age, with performances that felt reminiscent of the ways actual interactions were carried out. Taylor-Joy would go on to give other great horror performances in Split, Thoroughbreds, and The Menu among others, but her work in The Witch is what solidified her as the single most iconic scream queen of her generation.

The Witch A family in 1630s New England is torn apart by the forces of witchcraft, black magic and possession. Release Date January 27, 2015 Director Robert Eggers Cast Anya Taylor-Joy , Ralph Ineson , Kate Dickie , Harvey Scrimshaw , Ellie Grainger , Lucas Dawson Runtime 92 mins Main Genre Horror Writers Robert Eggers Studio A24 Tagline Evil takes many forms. Expand

Watch on Max

1 ‘Hereditary’ (2018)

Directed by Ari Aster

Hereditary is a film that is challenging to watch more than once because the ways in which Ari Aster examines the loss of a child are very disturbing. However, Hereditary would not work nearly as well as it does without the amazing performance by Toni Collette; her delivery of the now iconic “I am your mother” speech is one of the greatest moments in horror history, making it even more upsetting that Collette’s performance did not earn her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress.

Collette isn’t the only great performance in Hereditary, as Alex Wolff is outstanding as the teenage boy who tries to separate himself from the guilt of being directly involved in the death of his younger sister. Gabriel Byrne is also quite strong as a disheveled patriarchal figure who gradually comes to recognize that he is no longer able to save his family from their worst impulses.

Hereditary When her mentally ill mother passes away, Annie, her husband, son, and daughter all mourn her loss. The family turn to different means to handle their grief, including Annie and her daughter both flirting with the supernatural. They each begin to have disturbing, otherworldly experiences linked to the sinister secrets and emotional trauma that have been passed through the generations of their family. Release Date June 8, 2018 Director Ari Aster Cast Toni Collette , Gabriel Byrne , Alex Wolff , Milly Shapiro , Ann Dowd , Zachary Arthur Runtime 127 minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Ari Aster Tagline Every family tree hides a secret. Website https://a24films.com/films/hereditary Expand

Rent on Amazon

KEEP READING: The 10 Best Pierce Brosnan Movies, Ranked