The evening is picking up at the Peacock Theater at L.A. Live tonight where Ebon Moss-Bachrach has just taken home the Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his work in FX’s The Bear. This marks the actor’s second win at the annual award show after he nabbed the same title at the late-held 2023 event earlier this year. Audiences and critics just can’t seem to get enough of the actor’s performance opposite Jeremy Allen White (The Iron Claw) as restaurant manager Richie Jerimovich on the smash hit series that continues to prove its staying power during another stacked awards season.

The sky’s the limit for Moss-Bachrach right now, who will soon join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Ben Grimm aka The Thing in the studio’s highly anticipated production, The Fantastic Four: First Steps. And, his reign at the Emmys may not have come to an end yet, as Season 4 of The Bear has been confirmed to be on the way with Moss-Bachrach’s co-star, White, teasing that cameras will likely pick up at the beginning of next year.

Who Else Was Nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series?

There’s no doubt that Moss-Bachrach had some stiff competition this year, with the actor being up against some of the biggest names and most celebrated performances of last year. The Bear had two chances of taking home the coveted award as, along with Moss-Bachrach, Lionel Boyce also earned a nomination. Appearing in the series as the dedicated pastry chef, Marcus, Boyce has long gained critical acclaim for his work, but this was the first time his name was thrown into the ring on its own. He previously accepted a Screen Actors Guild Award alongside his peers for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

Also included in the lineup of nominees was Hacks star, Paul W. Downs. Like The Bear, Hacks has been a favorite of the awards community for the last few years. The series follows an aspiring comedy writer (Hannah Einbinder) who is tasked with helping a legendary comedian (Jean Smart) get audiences back to her shows. Downs appears in the show as Jimmy LuSaque Jr., the manager of both women. Another contender for the Emmy was Paul Rudd for his performance in Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building. What started as a part-time Season 2 gig grew into a regular role for Rudd, who appeared in the latest season as Ben Glenroy in the series about three neighbors (Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez) living in a glitzy apartment building whose love for true crime drives them to start a podcast after a bizarre string of murders takes place in their home.

Hailing from yet another beloved comedy series, Abbott Elementary star, Tyler James Williams was another name on the ballot for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. This is the third year in a row that Williams has been up for the award for his role as terrific teacher and aspiring principal, Gregory Eddie, in the Quinta Brunson-created series. Finally, comedian and writer Bowen Yang was also nominated for his work on NBC’s weekly sketch series, Saturday Night Live. Again, this wasn’t his first rodeo as Yang was previously mentioned for the same award in 2021 and 2022.

