The Emmys continue to chug along tonight with Billy Crudup announced as the recipient of the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series thanks to his work alongside the likes of Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon on Apple TV+’s The Morning Show. This is the second time the actor has earned this particular award for the same performance, having previously nabbed the trophy back in 2020 and earned a nomination in 2022. Crudup stars in the production as Cory Ellison, the charismatic CEO of the titular program’s network, the United Broadcast Association (UBA).

The Morning Show has been one of tonight’s big contenders, with a multitude of Crudup’s co-stars also on the ballot in different categories and the show up for Outstanding Drama Series. Joining Crudup in the running for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama were his co-stars, Mark Duplass and Jon Hamm. Appearing in the series as the high-strung executive producer of The Morning Show, Chip Black, this is the second time that Duplass has found himself nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor for his work. Like Crudup, the actor was also up for the award back in 2020 after the show’s first season. Previously, Duplass and his brother, Jay Duplass, earned the Emmy for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series for their work as executive producers on Netflix’s gripping docuseries, Wild Wild Country.

Hamm joined the cast of The Morning Show for its most recent third season as the primary antagonist, Paul Marks. A tech billionaire and all-around shady dude, Paul has his eyes set on purchasing UBA. This is Hamm’s second Emmy nomination this year, as he’s also up for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for his work in Fargo. The actor has been nominated a whopping 16 other times, taking home the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 2015 for his portrayal of Don Draper in Mad Men.

Who Else Was In the Running?

The competition this year was tight, with faces from Shōgun, The Crown, and Slow Horses also duking it out for the award. From Shōgun, Tadanobu Asano was nominated for his portrayal of Kashigi Yabushige, while his co-star, Takehiro Hira, was honored for his work as Ishido Kazunari. Like The Morning Show, Shōgun has also been named a multitude of times across different categories and was an overall favorite. Set in Japan in the year 1600, the series follows the mad race for power between the Council of Regents following the death of their leader. Asano’s Kashigi Yabushige is the dangerously cunning Lord of Izu, who would easily cross the lines of morality if it meant he came out on top. On the opposite side is Hira’s Ishido Kazunari who had a rags-to-riches story as a peasant-turned-military leader whose clear-headed ways have won over a multitude of followers.

Also included on the ballot was Slow Horses star, Jack Lowden. The Apple TV+ series centers on a rag-tag group of MI5 agents who put their differences aside to protect England from those who would destroy it. Lowden appears in the title as River Cartwright, an aspiring spy who, when we first meet him, has been placed on the B team because of his previous blunders. This was Lowden’s first Emmy nomination. Finally, the legendary Jonathan Pryce was also on the ballot for his work in Netflix’s beloved series, The Crown. Following the life and times of the Royal Family from 1947 to 2005, the series recently came to an end with the sixth and final season. Pryce appeared in the final two installments as Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. No stranger to a Primetime Emmy nomination, this was Pryce’s fourth nomination.

