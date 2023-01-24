The nominations for Best Actor in a Supporting Role at this year's Academy Awards have just been announced from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles, with Best Picture favourites Everything Everywhere All at Once and The Banshees of Inisherin well-represented.

For the former, Ke Huy Quan caps off his stunning career renaissance with his first nomination after his performance as Waymond Wang in the multiverse-spanning film from The Daniels, playing a meek and benevolent husband to Michelle Yeoh as she attempts to save the multiverse from collapse.

For Banshees, a double nomination - and potentially split vote, opening the way for Quan to take home the award - comes along for Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan. Both first-time nominees, Gleeson is nominated for his role as Colm Doherty, a folk musician who becomes disillusioned with what he considers to be a dull life alongside his lifelong friend Pádraic (Colin Farrell) and bids to cut ties in order to focus on his creative endeavors. Keoghan plays Dominic, a local boy on Inisherin, who has a difficult home life and seeks solace with Pádraic and his sister, Siobhán (Kerry Condon). Judd Hirsch is rewarded for his role in The Fabelmans, the semi-autobiographical film from Steven Spielberg about his childhood in post-war Arizona, while Brian Tyree Henry is honored for his role in Causeway alongside Jennifer Lawrence.

Last year, Troy Kotsur made history as he took home the award for Best Supporting Actor for CODA, becoming the first male actor in history to win an Academy Award, after Marlee Matlin - his co-star in CODA - won in 1986 for Children of a Lesser God. His fellow nominees were Ciarán Hinds, Jesse Plemons, J.K. Simmons and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

The 95th Oscars will air live on ABC on March 12. The telecast also will stream on ABC.com, Hulu Live TV and YouTubeTV. Jimmy Kimmel is returning as host.