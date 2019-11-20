Can Brad Pitt Beat Oscar Winners Al Pacino and Tom Hanks? – ‘For Your Consideration’

0

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

On this week’s For Your Consideration, Collider’s awards experts Scott Mantz and Jeff Sneider are joined by special guest John Rocha as they offer their Best Supporting Actor predictions. The big question this year is whether Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star Brad Pitt will be able to stave off past Best Actor winners such as Al Pacino, Tom Hanks, Jamie Foxx and Anthony Hopkins, all of whom will be vying for a supporting statue this year thanks to The Irishman, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Just Mercy and The Two Popes, respectively. Pitt is an Oscar winner, having won Best Picture as a producer of 12 Years a Slave, but he has never won an acting statue despite being nominated three times in the past.

Meanwhile, Jeff thinks that Joe Pesci stands as good a shot as his Irishman co-star Pacino, and lobbies for voters to remember Indian icon Anupam Kher, who delivers a standout performance in Hotel Mumbai, which came out earlier this year. Scott, on the other hand, thinks that Honey Boy star Shia LaBeouf could benefit from having written the autobiographical and deeply personal screenplay himself, while John carries the torch for Wesley Snipes, who delivers a comeback performance alongside Eddie Murphy in Dolemite Is My Name.

Finally, though The Lighthouse may have divided audiences, just about everyone can agree that Willem Dafoe was fantastic. And the guys are keeping an eye on Sterling K. Brown, whose performance in Waves is making, uh, waves.There are a ton of others in the mix, including Tracy Letts from Ford v Ferrari and Song Kang-ho from Parasite, so watch the episode and let us know what you think in the comments section below, or on YouTube.

Collider recently announced a partnership with ArcLight Cinemas that will bring a FYC Screening Series to ArcLight Hollywood, where Scott, Jeff and Perri Nemiroff will interview key talent from Hollywood’s top awards contenders. First up will be Joker on Dec. 3, with Scott leading a post-screening Q&A with award-winning cinematographer Lawrence Sher. For tickets, click here.

Thank you for helping us take For Your Consideration to the next level, and make sure to follow the gang on Twitter and Instagram at @MovieMantz, @PNemiroff and @TheInSneider. Now hit up the comments section with your latest Oscar predictions, and we’ll FYC-ya later! For Adam Chitwood‘s take on Robert Downey Jr.‘s Oscar chances for Avengers: Endgame, click here.