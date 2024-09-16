Already pulling ahead of the competition, The Bear has just scored its third Emmy of the night with Liza Colón-Zayas winning the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her work on the FX series. This was the actress’s first time named for the honor, having previously stood next to her co-stars at the 2023 award show and accepted the trophy for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. In the series, the actress plays fan-favorite character, Tina Marrero, a no-nonsense line cook who looks forward to training under Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) — albeit with a little hesitation.

Shortly before her name was called, Colón-Zayas’s co-stars, White and Ebon Moss-Bachrach were named as the winners of the Outstanding Actor and Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, respectively. This is the second year in a row that both men have taken home said award, immediately pulling ahead of other big challengers including The Morning Show and Shōgun.

Who Else Was Up for the Emmy This Year?

Close

The competition was fierce this year, with a handful of comedy legends facing off for the coveted title. Film and television icon, Meryl Streep, landed a nomination thanks to her debut in the third season of Hulu’s laugh-out-loud fan-favorite series, Only Murders in the Building. The show follows three neighbors (Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short) who bond over their love of true crime. When a string of mysterious murders unfolds in their well-to-do apartment building, the trio turn into rogue investigators. Streep appears in the production as Loretta Durkin, an aspiring actress and the love interest of Short’s Oliver Putnam. The character was such a hit that she returned for more mysteries in the fourth season. While it may have been a loss today, Streep is already a three-time Emmy Award winner, so she’s likely to take this one in stride.

Speaking of film and television icons, the unparalleled Carol Burnett earned a nomination for her work in Apple TV+’s Palm Royale, which marked the funny woman’s return to the small screen in a main role after years of doing one-offs and guest appearances. Set in Palm Beach, Florida in 1969, the series follows Maxine Dellacorte-Simmons (Kristen Wiig) who, more than anything, wants to fit in with the esteemed members of the local community. In it, Burnett plays Maxine’s aunt-in-law, Norma D'ellacort, who had quite a big plot twist at the end of the show’s first season. Like Streep, Burnett is no stranger to the Emmys stage, having won seven throughout her career.

Sheryl Lee Ralph was another name on the ballot. Currently, the actress can be seen working alongside the critically acclaimed ensemble cast of ABC’s Abbott Elementary, where she plays Barbara Howard, a rough but gentle kindergarten teacher in the series that centers on the daily happenings at an under-funded public school outside of Philadelphia. Ralph was nominated for the same honor twice before, securing the win in 2022. Ralph’s fellow Abbott Elementary co-star, Janelle James, was also in the running for her role as the titular school’s good-time principal, Ava Coleman. This was James’s third time on the ballot for Outstanding Supporting Actress at the Emmy Awards.

Finally, Hacks star Hannah Einbinder was on the ballot for her work on the Max series opposite Jean Smart. Over three seasons, audiences have watched and laughed along with the journey of Einbinder’s Ava and Smart’s Deborah Vance, a comedy legend who, with Ava’s help, is trying to get audiences back to her shows. The series has been a critical hit, holding previous wins at the Critics’ Choice Awards, Golden Globes, and Emmys. This year, Einbinder’s co-stars, Smart and Paul W. Downs also received Emmy nominations along with members of the production team, still riding high from mopping the floor with their contenders at the TCA Awards back in July.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates coming from tonight’s festivities. The Bear is now streaming on Hulu.

The Bear 4 10 Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto, a young chef from the fine dining world, returns to Chicago to run his family's sandwich shop after a tragedy. As he navigates the chaotic environment of the small kitchen, Carmy must manage the struggles of turning around the failing business while dealing with his own grief and personal demons. The series dives deep into the intense world of culinary arts, highlighting the challenges of running a restaurant, the bonds formed among staff, and the relentless pursuit of perfection. Release Date June 23, 2022 Cast Oliver Platt Jeremy Allen White , Ebon Moss-Bachrach , Ayo Edebiri , Lionel Boyce , Liza Colón-Zayas , Abby Elliott Main Genre Drama Seasons 3 Story By Christopher Storer Writers Christopher Storer Network FX Streaming Service(s) Hulu , Disney+ Directors Christopher Storer Showrunner Christopher Storer Expand

