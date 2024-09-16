Elizabeth Debicki has officially been crowned as this year’s Emmy Award recipient for the honor of Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. Over six seasons, Netflix’s smash-hit drama series, The Crown, has been captivating audiences with its telling of the Royal Family and, for Debicki, the work has royally paid off. During the fifth and sixth seasons, the actress portrayed the beloved Diana, Princess of Wales to heaps of critical acclaim. Nailing the late Princess’s mannerisms, Debicki played the part with respect and care, landing her the esteemed award. Having been up for the same award at the 2023 Emmys, her win tonight is undoubtedly the big payoff.

The Crown has been in the mix for several big awards tonight, as Debicki was in the running for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series alongside her co-star, Lesley Manville. Manville appeared in the series as Princess Margaret, Countess of Snowdon, with this being the actress’s first Emmy nomination. The title is also up for Outstanding Drama Series with Debicki and Manville’s co-stars, Dominic West and Imelda Staunton on the ballot for Outstanding Actor and Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series, respectively.

Who Else Was Nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series?

Joining the two gals of The Crown are four women from Apple TV+’s The Morning Show and Christine Baranski of HBO’s The Gilded Age. Set in the hustling and bustling years of the 1880s in New York City, The Gilded Age follows a group of women climbing the ladder of high society. Not only is it a battle of the classes, but it’s also a knock-down-drag-out war between new and old money. In it, Baranski stars as a member of the latter, the well-to-do Agnes van Rhijn. A 16-time Emmy Award nominee, Baranski won the first year she was nominated for her performance in Cybill.

The remainder of the category’s nominees are all featured players on The Morning Show. The hit Apple TV+ series is a dramatized behind-the-curtain look at the goings-on of the titular program. Pulling in timely topics like the #MeToo movement, the COVID-19 Pandemic, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the show holds up a mirror to the world as we know it. As for the nominees, the list included Season 3 newcomer Nicole Beharie as fresh co-host Christina Hunter, Greta Lee as the President of UBA’s news division, Stella Bak, Karen Pittman as TMS producer Mia Jordan, and Holland Taylor as UBA Board Member, Cybil Richards.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates to come from tonight’s Emmy Awards. You can now stream The Crown in its entirety on Netflix.

