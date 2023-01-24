The nominations for Best Actress in a Supporting Role at this year's Academy Awards have just been announced from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles, with Angela Bassett the front-runner to take the Oscar in her second nomination, and deliver Marvel their first-ever award in the acting categories.

Bassett's powerful and emotional performance as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was critically acclaimed, and beloved by audiences, as she portrayed the grieving mother of King T'Challa (the late Chadwick Boseman) who desperately tries to keep the kingdom of Wakanda together following both the tragedy and attempted invasions of the underwater nation of Talokan.

Alongside Bassett are Kerry Condon, a first-time nominee, for her role as Siobhán in The Banshees of Inisherin. The sister of Colin Farrell's character, she grows weary of island life and yearns for more, despite her sadness at the prospect of leaving her naive brother behind during his lowest ebb. Also recognised is Jamie Lee Curtis, remarkably nominated for the first time in her 46 year career, for her performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once as Deirdre Beaubeirdre, an IRS inspector, as well as variants of Deirdre in alternate universes. Hong Chau is also selected by the Academy for her role supporting Brendan Fraser in The Whale from Darren Aronofsky, with her sensitive performance well received by the voters. Stephanie Hsu picks up a nod for her role as the diabolically charismatic Jobu Tupaki in the bold, ambitious and bonkers Everything Everywhere All At Once, in which she tries to destroy the entire universe with a black hole trapped inside a bagel — a nomination many have been hoping to see for the young actress.

RELATED: 10 Underrated Awards Season Contenders You Cannot Miss

Last year's awards saw Ariana DeBose take home the Oscar for her portrayal of Anita in Steven Spielberg's West Wise Story. She saw off competition from Jessie Buckley, Judi Dench, Kirsten Dunst and Aunjanue Ellis.

The 95th Oscars will air live on ABC on March 12. The telecast also will stream on ABC.com, Hulu Live TV and YouTubeTV. Jimmy Kimmel is returning as host.