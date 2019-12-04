Is ‘Little Women’ Star Florence Pugh Poised for a Big Oscar Upset? – ‘For Your Consideration’

0

On this week’s For Your Consideration, Collider’s awards experts Scott Mantz and Jeff Sneider offer their Best Supporting Actress predictions. Will Marriage Story‘s Laura Dern win her first Oscar, or will Little Women standout Florence Pugh pull off a big upset? And is Margot Robbie truly a lock for Bombshell, or could Robbie and co-star Nicole Kidman split the vote and cancel each other out?

Meanwhile, are Hustlers star Jennifer Lopez and The Farewell‘s beloved granny Shuzhen Zhao poised for their first Oscar nominations, or will past winner Kathy Bates sneak in on the strength of her turn in Richard Jewell, which has momentum following its AFI Fest premiere prior to Thanksgiving? And could one of the women from Parasite surprise come nomination morning? Don’t rule it out…

There are a ton of others in the mix, including Brie Larson from Just Mercy, newcomer Julia Fox from Uncut Gems, and Scarlett Johansson from Jojo Rabbit, who could be the rare double acting nominee this year between that film and Marriage Story. Watch the episode and let us know what you think in the comments section below, or on YouTube.

Collider recently announced a partnership with ArcLight Cinemas that will bring a FYC Screening Series to ArcLight Hollywood, where Scott, Jeff and Perri Nemiroff will interview key talent from Hollywood's top awards contenders. This episode features a clip from our recent Knives Out screening, where Scott sat down with writer-director Rian Johnson and composer Nathan Johnson, while an upcoming FYC episode will see Jeff chat with Joker cinematographer Lawrence Sher. And this Saturday night, on Dec. 7, Perri will lead a spirited Q&A with Rocketman stars Taron Egerton and Jamie Bell, as well as director Dexter Fletcher.

