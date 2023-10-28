Spider-Man has one of the best casts of supporting characters in the superhero bubble. His support system is diverse, relatable and is the rock that keeps the spectacular hero as grounded as he is. Whether it be the love interests he cares for, his family or his best friends, Spider-Man's supporting cast is anything but dull.

Across three film franchises, audiences have been treated to many wonderful iterations of the comic book supporting cast, with many becoming fan favorites and considered better than their original comic counterparts. When Spider-Man falls, he's got people who have his back... or will slander him in their newspaper.

10 Mary Jane Watson (Sam Raimi Trilogy)

Image via Columbia Pictures

The general fan consensus of Mary Jane Watson in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy is mixed and controversial. Many fans would say that the character is written wonderfully in the first film in the trilogy, Spider-Man, but opinions grow more mixed as the character moves forward in the three films.

RELATED: The 10 Best Pre-MCU Marvel Movies

The fans become divided when the character starts to make mistakes such as kissing Harry Osborn while in a relationship with Peter in Spider-Man 3. While some fans consider it making her more human and complex, many others find that it makes the character unlikeable. Regardless of the general opinion, Kirsten Dunst does a great job portraying the character and aids in making you want to root for her and Peter.

9 Robbie Robertson (Sam Raimi Trilogy)

Image via Sony Pictures Entertainment

Amidst J. Jonah Jameson's hatred of the wall-crawling hero and his consistent need to slander him in the newspaper, Spidey has always had one person who's stuck up for him, and his name is Robbie Robertson. Played by the late Bill Nunn, Robbie works as a newspaper editor for the Daily Bugle and is present in all three movies of the Sam Raimi trilogy.

Within the plot, Robbie is always treated as the center of empathy for Spider-Man at the Daily Bugle. Whether it be him sticking up for the web-slinger amidst one of Jonah's rants or his heartbroken look at Spidey's disregarded suit when Peter gave up, Robbie has always shown love for Spider-Man and had his back.

8 Tony Stark (Marvel Cinematic Universe)

When Spider-Man was introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Captain America: Civil War and launched off into his own film trilogy with Spider-Man: Homecoming, it was clear that the creative direction for this Spider-Man was going to be different. Being mentored by Tony Stark served as a whole new direction for Spider-Man that audiences had not seen before.

RELATED: 10 Smartest MCU Heroes, Ranked

From the moment he landed in the airport in Civil War, it was clear that this Spider-Man had real admiration for the heroes of the MCU, Iron Man especially. Tony would go on to serve as a consistent male role model in Peter's life, taking up many stereotypes from the "cool but caring uncle" trope and while hesitant at first, many would come to love the two's relationship.

7 Harry Osborn (Sam Raimi Trilogy)

Best friends from childhood turned enemies, the relationship between Harry Osborn and Peter Parker in the Sam Raimi trilogy is a bittersweet one. The friendship set up in 2002's Spider-Man slowly degrading over the course of three films is heartbreaking to watch. Seeing both characters become men in different ways drew a lot of viewers to this friendship.

What made the transformation from positive to negative so compelling was how slow of a burn the transition of friends to enemies ended up being, and the groundwork set up in Spider-Man. All of this makes Harry's untimely end in Spider-Man 3 to save his best friend and finally coming around after discovering the truth about his father is tear-jerking, to say the least.

6 Ned Leeds (Marvel Cinematic Universe)

Image via Sony

Known as "the guy in the chair" and best friend of Tom Holland's Spider-Man, the cute and lovable Ned Leeds has been there for Peter since what you would call "day one" of his trilogy. Being the first character in the franchise who's part of Peter's social life to discover his secret identity, Ned's excitement and undying support for Peter's career as Spider-Man makes him insanely adorable.

Ned also tends to serve as the comedic relief for the films through Jacob Batalon's charming performance. To many fans, he's the most relatable character, being such a fan of his friend and the marvelous characters around him. He quickly became a fan favorite immediately from his introduction in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

5 Michelle Jones (Marvel Cinematic Universe)

Upon her initial introduction to the series, Michelle became temporarily controversial among the fan base. Taking on the nickname "MJ", a title typically given to Mary Jane, many fans found her hard to get used to. With the announcement of Spider-Man: Far From Home noting that Peter now had a crush on Michelle, after little buildup to it in Spider-Man: Homecoming, fans became nervous...

But many note that it was within the sequel they managed to fall in love with the character of Michelle. Her character arc across the three films was very well-written, with the completion of her arc in Spider-Man: No Way Home wonderfully wrapping up her journey from closed-off pessimist to hopeful girlfriend that keeps Peter grounded amidst his worst nightmare.

4 J. Jonah Jameson (Sam Raimi Trilogy)

Image via Sony

Not every supporting character is a supportive character and the case couldn't be more true than with J.K. Simmons' J. Jonah Jameson. Arguably one of the most famous and iconic characters and portrayals in all of Spider-Man media, J.K. Simmons quickly became about as synonymous with the J. Jonah Jameson character as Robert Downey Jr. is with Iron Man.

Serving as the funniest character in the trilogy and easily a fan favorite, viewers consistently look forward to seeing J.K. Simmons again and celebrated the revival of his tenure as the character with his reappearance in Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

3 Aunt May (Sam Raimi Trilogy)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Rosemary Harris' Aunt May was the greatest mother figure a Spider-Man could ask for. Whether it be supporting her nephew all while trying to hold it together after the death of her husband or finding the strength to forgive said nephew after he admitted that he was the reason her husband died, Aunt May was an incredible mother figure for Peter.

Rosemary Harris brought an incredible performance every step of the way that made audiences feel like Aunt May was their aunt too. She amplified the tender and caring side of Aunt May while also bringing in a tougher side of her when May would occasionally need to lay the hammer down. It's safe to say, Peter Parker would not be the man he became without his Aunt May.

2 Uncle Ben ('The Amazing Spider-Man' Duology)

Image via Sony Pictures Entertainment

In contrast to the faster-paced origin found in Sam Raimi's first Spider-Man outing, Marc Webb's The Amazing Spider-Man decided to take its time and spend much longer with Uncle Ben, masterfully portrayed by Martin Sheen. The extra time spent with Uncle Ben gave audiences a lot more time to connect to the character and dread his eventual death.

Uncle Ben in The Amazing Spider-Man duology has a lot of layers that are ever-loving and supporting, but also bring an incredibly tough parental vibe that is consistently pushing for positive growth within Peter. Uncle Ben feels like the average modern-day parent through and through in all the best ways.

1 Gwen Stacy ('The Amazing Spider-Man' Duology)

The love of Peter's life, Gwen Stacy, has become so ingrained in the Spider-Man fan base due to the sheer tangible chemistry between superstar performers Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone. Paired with wonderful dialogue, the two performers had chemistry that was undeniable and quickly became what many note was the best part of the entire duology and made them one of the best superhero movie couples there is.

RELATED: 10 Best Couples in Superhero Movies, Ranked

Gwen wasn't just Spider-Man's girlfriend, she was an active protagonist in both plots who went out and helped Peter in the final fights of both films. Her tragic death at the hands of Harry Osborn, the Green Goblin, brought fans to tears and crafted one of the saddest superhero scenes to this day.

NEXT: The 10 Best Portrayals of Spider-Man From Movies and TV, Ranked