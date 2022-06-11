A good supporting acting performance is often as important as a good lead in movies. The leading actor or actress will be the main element that carries the story to the finish line. Still, the supporting cast is often responsible for making that journey more meaningful, compelling, and entertaining.

Throughout the history of movies, there have been countless legendary supporting performances, at times so phenomenal that they become more memorable than the lead. This doesn't necessarily mean that the lead's performance was terrible, but merely that the star of the show was the supporter.

Linda Blair — 'The Exorcist' (1973)

William Friedkin's The Exorcist, a film about a troubled priest who becomes the last hope of a possessed 12-year-old, is considered by many the scariest horror film ever made. There are many factors that make it so, and one of the most important ones is Linda Blair's chilling transformation into Regan, whose body has been taken over by the demon Pazuzu.

Saying that Blair's performance is utterly convincing would be an understatement. She's terrifying as Regan, nailing every line delivery and physical nuance and becoming the best part of the movie in the process.

Leonardo DiCaprio — 'What's Eating Gilbert Grape' (1993)

In this tender family film, Johnny Depp's Gilbert has to care for his intellectually disabled brother Arnie and morbidly obese mother after losing his dad. Depp does a great job as the protagonist, but the real scene-stealer is Leonardo DiCaprio as Arnie in one of his earliest feature film jobs.

DiCaprio's performance is sweet, endearing, and free from the stigmas that any lesser actor might have injected into the character. He did a lot of research for the role, and it paid off in what's undoubtedly one of the best performances of his career.

Javier Bardem — 'No Country for Old Men' (2007)

The Coen brothers' Oscar-winning film is a fascinating exploration of the Western and noir genres, where Javier Bardem (who won an Oscar for his work in the movie) plays a frightening force of nature not too dissimilar from the scariest movie monsters.

Josh Brolin, the lead, delivers a fantastic performance as well. But once the credits start rolling, the actor who will be ingrained in all viewers' minds will be Bardem. He plays Anton Chigurh so perfectly that you truly believe he's an unstoppable monster. Some viewers even believe he represents Death itself within the context of the narrative.

Philip Seymour Hoffman — 'The Master' (2012)

The late, great Philip Seymour Hoffman delivered many outstanding supporting performances in his lifetime, but perhaps none quite as complex, impactful, and genuinely jaw-dropping as the one he offered in Paul Thomas Anderson's The Master. Here, he plays Lancaster Dodd, the charismatic leader of a new "religion" he has formed.

Joaquin Phoenix in the lead role also does some of the best acting of his career in this film, but when all is said and done, it's Hoffman who inhabits his part the most and embodies the most outstanding qualities of The Master.

Christoph Waltz — 'Django Unchained' (2012)

Christoph Waltz earned his second Academy Award for this movie about a newly freed slave who journeys to rescue his wife from a monstrous plantation owner in Mississippi. Waltz plays the deuteragonist, Dr. King Schultz, a dentist who moonlights as a bounty hunter and helps Django (Jamie Foxx) in his mission.

Foxx is excellent in the lead role, but he tends to be overshadowed by Leo Dicaprio (who plays the antagonist) and especially Waltz, whose performance oozes charm and charisma. He plays a crucial role in making the film so fun.

J.K. Simmons — 'Whiplash' (2014)

Without a doubt, one of the most memorable and iconic characters of the 21st century of film is Terence Fletcher, the antagonist of Whiplash, a music teacher characterized by profanity, violent outbursts, and a ruthless dedication to exploiting the potential of his students. The main thing that makes the character so great is J.K. Simmons' terrific performance, which earned him an Oscar.

Miles Teller's performance as the protagonist, Andrew Neiman, was a stunning breakthrough role. But Simmons's Fletcher is arguably the best part of the film, a performance full of complexity and nuance that's as infuriating as it is strangely charming.

Mo'Nique — 'Precious' (2009)

Precious, based on Sapphire's novel Push, is one of the most devastating movies of the 2000s. It's the story of Precious, an obese and illiterate Black teenager from Harlem, pregnant with her second child and abused by her mother (played by Mo'Nique).

Gabourey Sidibe's performance is nothing short of heartbreaking, a role full of quiet pain and trauma. So, it speaks volumes about Mo'Nique's performance to say that hers is the best in the movie. Her work in Precious, which earned her an Oscar, is simply perfect. She takes an otherwise despicable character and imbues her with complexity and subtle motivations, helping the audience empathize with her while remaining reprehensible at all times.

Marlon Brando — 'Apocalypse Now' (1979)

Marlon Brando was one of the absolute best actors to ever grace the screen. Don't believe it? Watch Apocalypse Now, where he hijacks the film in a mere 15 minutes and delivers a truly awe-inspiring performance. The movie is about a captain in the Vietnam War (played by Martin Sheen) who is tasked with finding and eliminating the mysterious Colonel Kurtz (played by Brando), who has gone rogue.

Brando's work in Apocalypse Now must be seen to be believed. It's a stunning piece of work that makes Colonel Kurtz one of the most mysterious and fascinating antagonists in movie history. Only Brando could have done it.

Christoph Waltz — 'Inglourious Basterds' (2009)

In Quentin Tarantino's Inglourious Basterds, a group of Jewish-American soldiers who instill fear in the hearts of Nazi soldiers cross paths with a French-Jewish girl who runs a movie theater targeted by the Nazis. The film's main antagonist is Hans Landa, who Tarantino believes is the best character he has ever written or ever will write.

It's hard to argue with Tarantino's statement. He almost didn't go through with making the movie because he thought he had written an unplayable role until he came across the one and only Christoph Waltz. The actor delivers a performance for the history books, making Landa one of the best characters in modern cinema. The famous critic Roger Ebert put it best: Waltz creates a character unlike any other in movie history: "evil, sardonic, ironic, mannered, absurd".

Heath Ledger — 'The Dark Knight' (2008)

When talking about the greatest supporting performances in cinema, it's hard for the conversation not to veer toward Heath Ledger's Joker at one point. Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight, the second installment in his Batman trilogy, sees the Caped Crusader come face to face with his greatest adversary, a personification of chaos: The Joker.

The character is terrifically written, but it's Ledger who makes the role his and turns it into arguably the best villain in any superhero movie ever made. He's intense, unpredictable, and a hell of a lot of fun to watch. You never know where his performance will go next, which goes perfectly with the character he's playing. This film earned him a posthumous Oscar that did nothing but cement his performance as one of the best put to screen.

