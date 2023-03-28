Nonsensical reactions, dark humor, and inexplicable situations are just some elements that make up the subgenre of surreal or absurdist comedy. Best Picture winner Everything Everywhere All at Once, which also features absurd themes, manages to combine several different genres, including fantasy, sci-fi, and drama, to phenomenal results.

Just like Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert's movies have managed to blend surrealism with comedy over time, offering audiences thrilling and innovative storylines viewers simply can not look away from. These are just some of the most memorable surrealist comedies you should watch next, from Sorry to Bother Youto Birdman.

10 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' (2022)

Image via A24

This Best Picture winner — which also won Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and Jamie Lee Curtis awards — is undoubtedly one of the most talked about movies of recent times. Apart from offering audiences a fun narrative revolving around a Chinese immigrant (Yeoh) who is swept up in adventure, teaming up with different versions of herself from different universes to save the world, it also tackles and analyzes important themes.

Among many important matters that the incredible Asian-led superhero surrealist comedy analyses are generational trauma, nihilism, motherhood, empathy, and the importance of kindness. Throughout its entirety, Everything Everywhere All at Once shines a light on important themes while inviting viewers on a jaw-dropping and intriguingly bizarre ride.

9 'Sorry to Bother You' (2018)

Image via Universal Studios

Starring Lakeith Stanfield, Boots Riley's 2018 absurdist movie is set in an alternate present-day version of Oakland and centers around Cassius, a young black telemarketer who discovers that adopting a "white accent" is the magical key to his professional success.

Sorry to Bother You is a highly artistic and clever movie that brilliantly uses surrealist comedy (including the metaphors shown through its exaggerated reality) to send out its intelligent messages tackling the economic inequality between the rich and the poor and the dynamics between white people and POC.

8 'The Lobster' (2015)

Image via Element Pictures

In addition to being packed with great performances by Rachel Weisz and Colin Farrell, The Lobster makes for a thrilling watch thanks to its bizarre but thought-provoking plot. The film is set in a near dystopian future where single people are taken to a hotel where they are forced to find a romantic partner in 45 days and turned into an animal if they are unsuccessful.

An effective and absurdist black comedy, Yorgos Lanthimos's memorable and disturbing tale is guaranteed to linger in viewers' minds for a while. Although quite a morbid and surreal watch, The Lobster analyzes the very human need to find a partner, serving as a very poignant reflection on modern-day relationships.

7 'Swiss Army Man' (2016)

Image via A24

Also directed and written by the Daniels, Swiss Army Man is a surrealist comedy-drama that centers on the intriguing bond between a hopeless man (Paul Dano) and the dead body he befriends (Daniel Radcliffe) on a desert island. He later names it Manny and discovers he has supernatural abilities.

Although it features a somewhat confusing plot, this unconventional movie is likely to amuse many viewers — especially those who enjoy a good dose of extra peculiar storytelling. Like Everything Everywhere All at Once, the Daniels-directed feature also tackles philosophical themes, this time surrounding the lies we tell ourselves and others.

6 'Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas' (1998)

Image via Universal Studios

Adapted from Hunter S. Thompson's 1971 novel of the same name, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas follows the psychedelic adventures of Raoul Duke (Johnny Depp) and his psychopathic lawyer (Benicio del Toro) on a road trip across Western America.

Directed by Terry Gilliam, the trippy and quirky movie counts on zany humor as it illustrates capitalism at the end of the '60s and the death of the American dream while simultaneously immersing viewers in a surrealist outlook on the 1971 drug culture.

5 'Being John Malkovich' (1999)

Image via Focus Features

Directed by Spike Jonze (his debut feature), Being John Malkovich is surely a movie unlike any other — it takes viewers inside the head of movie star John Malkovich when animal lover and puppeteer Craig Schwartz (John Cusack) discovers a portal that leads to the actor's mind.

Shining a light on the quest to find meaning in life and what it means to truly be yourself, this unique film, which was written by Charlie Kaufman, combines comedy and fantasy to impressive results while exploring identity and reality. No doubt that the surrealist and philosophical comedy is well worth the watch.

4 'Brazil' (1985)

Image via Universal Pictures

Brazil is another movie set in a dystopian near-future — most precisely in an indeterminate year of the 20th century in a nameless authoritarian European country. Starring Jonathan Pryce in the lead role, the film follows his character as he attempts to find the woman of his dreams and consequently becomes an enemy of the state.

Featuring a good dose of black comedy, the surrealist satire by Terry Gilliam shares many similarities with the classic novel "1984" by George Orwell; frequently mentioned together, the two shine a powerful light on totalitarianism in an alternative universe and discuss its consequences.

3 'Airplane!' (1980)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Ted Striker (Robert Hays), a former ex-navy pilot with a fear of flying, decides to win back his old flight attendant love interest and boards a domestic flight in the United States, only to realize that one of his passengers is undergoing a severe case of food poisoning that is threatening everyone's lives.

On top of its great pacing and memorable acting, Airplane! is perhaps one of the funniest movies in the genre. With tons of off-the-wall puns and bizarre visuals, Jerry and David Zucker's hilarious classic deserves recognition.

2 'The Big Lebowski' (1998)

Image via Gramercy Pictures

The Big Lebowski by Ethan Coen and Joel Coen features two very memorable roles: Jeff Bridges' The Dude and John Goodman's Walter Sobchak. When the former is mistaken for a millionaire of the same name, his rug is ruined by debt collectors. Looking for recompense for his destroyed rug, The Dude seeks out the millionaire and accepts a one-time job.

While it is a very smart and well-crafted movie, The Big Lebowski is also an incredibly funny surrealist feature, and part of what makes it so appealing is its unique storyline that is very hard to predict, which has turned it into a classic nowadays. It also features really cool dream sequences.

1 'Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)' (2014)

Image via Searchlight Pictures

In one of his best roles, Michael Keaton brings to life a faded actor that seems to have fallen into neglect even though he once played an iconic superhero called Birdman. In an attempt to revive his career, Riggan decides to direct, write and star in his own Broadway production.

This Best Picture winner has managed to appeal to both general audiences and critics the same, and for good reason — with a masterful screenplay and amazing direction, Alejandro González Iñárritu's Birdman is a surrealist black comedy that appeals to a wide range of audience members thanks to its empathetic themes.

