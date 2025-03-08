Thrillers will always prove popular, with the genre perhaps the best for molding with another. Whether it's a political thriller, a thriller with a biting sense of humor, or perhaps something altogether unique, the thriller is truly the most malleable of genres. One of the most beloved thriller sub-genres is the survival thriller, with a breathless race to save one's life guaranteed to bring tension in spades. So, with that in mind, and with the best streamers always striving to showcase the highest quality of every genre, here's a look at the best survival thriller shows on Netflix.

Disclaimer: These movies are available on US Netflix.

'Yellowjackets' (2021 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 92% | IMDb: 7.7/10