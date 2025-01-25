Survival thrillers tap into a very primal part of the human psyche — a need so basic that it’s universal: the will to survive. Whether they’re about disaster victims, stranded explorers, or refugees fleeing devastation, these films spotlight the stories (real and fictional) of people who find themselves trapped in an extraordinarily dangerous situation and must find a way to make it out alive. Considering the genre's popularity, it's no surprise that Netflix’s library boasts a number of great survival thrillers, including some of the most acclaimed films of recent years. Read on to discover our selection of the best survival thrillers you can watch on Netflix right now.

‘Society of the Snow’ (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 90% | IMDb: 7.8/10

Agustin Pardella

Directed by J. A. Bayona and based on Pablo Vierci's eponymous 2009 book, Society of the Snow is a Spanish survival drama film. The movie recounts the true story of a Uruguayan rugby team whose plane crashed in the Andes Mountains in 1972. The film stars Enzo Vogrincic, Matias Recalt, Agustín Pardella, Tomas Wolf, Agustin Della Corte, and more.

Society of the Snow premiered at the 2023 Venice International Film Festival, closing the festival in an Out of Competition slot. The film received critical acclaim and earned a number of accolades, including two Academy Award nominations and the Goya Awards for Best Picture and Best Director. With a powerful script and brilliant performances, Society of the Snow is a fascinating exploration of real-life tragedy that’s both visually stunning and deeply philosophical. The film is easily one of the best movies of 2023 and a must-watch for lovers of great human drama.

‘Nowhere’ (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 69% | IMDb: 6.3/10

Tamar Novas

Directed by Albert Pintó, Nowhere is a Spanish survival thriller written by Ernest Riera, Miguel Ruz, Indiana Lista, Seanne Winslow, and Teresa Rosendoy. The film stars Anna Castillo as Mia, a pregnant woman fleeing a totalitarian regime by hiding in a shipping container. When a violent storm knocks her container overboard, Mia must somehow give birth and fight against the odds to ensure both she and her baby survive. Besides Castillo, the movie also stars Tamar Novas as Mia’s husband, Nico.

Released on Netflix in September 2023, Nowhere fared fairly well on the viewership charts, becoming the streamer’s most-viewed non-English language movie of the year. While it has a fascinating premise, the film can stumble in execution, especially in terms of its plot and direction. Nevertheless, Nowhere’s isolated narrative and Castillo’s powerful one-woman performance help make it an interesting watch for survival drama fans.

‘Don’t Move’ (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 72% | IMDb: 5.8/10