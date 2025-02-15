The thriller is a genre that can neatly blend into a multitude of others. Whether that's the political, horror, or even comedy genres, adding the tension of a thriller can elevate a story into the realm of the unforgettable. One such subgenre of the thriller that thrives with added tension is a survival story, with the ticking clock of the threat to life cranking the tension up as high as it will go. So, without further ado, here is a look at the best survival thrillers currently streaming on Prime Video.

For more recommendations, check out our list of the best survival thrillers on Netflix or the best movies and shows on Prime Video across all genres.

Disclaimer: These titles are available on US Prime Video.

'Arctic' (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes: 91% | IMDb: 6.8/10

Arctic Release Date November 21, 2018 Runtime 97 minutes Director Joe Penna Writers Joe Penna, Ryan Morrison Cast Mads Mikkelsen

Maria Thelma Smáradóttir Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH Streaming









Joe Penna's 2018 survival thriller Arctic follows Mads Mikkelsen's Overgård, a man who crash lands in the baron cold of the titular Arctic. After fashioning a rudimentary camp for himself, Overgård wonders how long he will be able to survive and must soon make the terrifying decision whether to leave his safety and venture into the unknown for help. This innovative thriller relies almost entirely on the performance of its lead actor, a role luckily in the hands of one of modern cinema's best in Mikkelsen. For over 90 minutes, he is utterly captivating, bringing this chilling tale of survival to horrific life. - Jake Hodges

Watch on Prime Video

'Buried' (2010)

Rotten Tomatoes: 87% | IMDb: 7.0/10