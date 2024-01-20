Survivor has proven itself time and time again to be one of the most engaging and gripping reality television series to have ever been released. The show has been able to consistently defy expectations and break the mold season after season, thanks to its terrific cast of contestants, ingenuity and evolution over the years, and genuine understanding of what makes the game so compelling. The show has had numerous all-time iconic reality TV show moments, including some of the greatest and most iconic individual episodes in reality TV history.

Whether a season-long narrative is being fulfilled in the episode, or there's simply a great individual story surrounding a player's elimination, there are many ways an individual Survivor episode can become one of the all-time greats. With 45 seasons and over 20 years of high-stakes gameplay under their belts, there is absolutely no shortage of jaw-dropping and mesmerizing episodes that have kept audiences on the edge of their seats for decades.

15 "Y'all Making Me Crazy"

Survivor: Edge of Extinction, Episode 8

While Survivor: Edge of Extinction is far from a perfect season, with numerous issues and complications that come as a result of its central twist, this doesn't take away from how great of an episode "Y'all Making Me Crazy" is. In one of the most unique and one-of-a-kind executions for an episode, it nearly speedruns through the immunity challenge, time on the Edge of Extinction, and discussions to get to tribal council faster. This all leads up to one of the most exciting and chaotic tribal councils of all time, one that lasted so long that they cut to a commercial break in the middle of it, and then came back to more discussion and chaos.

While live tribals have become a sort of unexpected mainstay in the more recent eras of the show, this episode easily features the greatest live tribal that the show has seen with seemingly any outcome being possible. It easily elevates the entire episode as a result, with a multitude of iconic moments, hilarious quotes, and a wholly satisfying conclusion to one of the most chaotic episodes of all time. Especially considering where the season would go and conclude following this, it makes for easily one of the biggest highlights of the entire season.

14 "Dirty Deed"

Survivor: Game Changers, Episode 4

A great number of a season's most iconic moments come from the latter half of the game, and the numerous high-level gameplay and manipulation afoot in the merge portion of the game. However, there can be occasionally rare yet equally impactful episode from the pre-season of a season, with Survivor: Game Changers' Dirty Deed being a premiere example. The major highlight and excitement of this episode comes from the comedic petty drama of the Nuku tribe after they lose the immunity challenge and are forced to vote someone off.

It's rare that the decision and drama surrounding someone being voted off, especially in an all-returnee season, finds itself to be so simple and childish, yet Dirty Deed fully delivers in this regard. Realizing that there is brewing drama revolving around a container of sugar used for coffee in a previously won reward, mastermind player Sandra Diaz Twine strategically uses up the last of the sugar to create a divide among tribemates. This creates a hilariously unexpected rivalry between players J.T. Thomas and Michaela Bradshaw that lasts the entire episode, ending with J.T.'s elimination at the end of the episode.

13 "Zipping Over the Cuckoo's Nest"

Survivor: Caramoan, Episode 10

While Survivor: Caramoan as a whole was a season riddled with controversies and issues, it was still able to have a number of stand-out individual episodes, most notably Zipping Over the Cuckoo's Next. The episode revolves around the underdog trio of Malcolm Freberg, Eddie Fox, and Reynold Toepfer, who are on the outs in the merge against the powerful and dangerous Stealth R Us alliance. However, through the trio's ingenuity and flashy idol play, they are able to get a leg up on the alliance and take out their infamous leader, Phillip Sheppard.

With Reynold earning individual immunity, Malcolm uses two separate individual immunity idols to keep both himself and Eddie safe from votes, giving the trio full power at tribal council, and allowing them to eliminate Phillip. This advantage-reliant and flashy play easily became the highlight of the season, as it saw the true and final defeat of one of Survivor's most notorious figures of the era. The episode also features an emotional heart-to-heart moment between Dawn Meehan and Brenda Lowe in its first act, a moment that finds itself becoming relevant during the season's finale.

12 "You Call, We'll Haul"

Survivor: Cambodia, Episode 8

Many Survivor episodes attain such legendary status in the eyes of fans through the inclusion of masterfully played singular moments that have become iconic in the realms of the show's history, with "You Call, We'll Haul" from Survivor: Cambodia being the perfect example. This is more commonly remembered as the episode that features Kelley Wentworth's legendary idol play and blindside of Andrew Savage. This play still to this day holds the record as the most votes negated by an idol at once, with 9 votes being voided and saving herself from elimination in the process.

The buildup and execution behind this legendary idol play have launched both Wentworth and this signature episode into the annuls of the most legendary and memorable moments in Survivor history. In a season that was filled to the brim with exceptional, high-level gameplay, exciting blindsides, and perfect reality tv moments, this episode still easily stands proud as the highlight as one of the greatest seasons in the show's history.

11 "Run the Red Light"

Survivor 46, Episode 10

Easily one of the best episodes of the new era, "Run the Red Light" is the episode that features the infamous Applebees reward and subsequent meltdown by iconic player Liz Wilcox. However, this is only the tip of what has made this such an energizing and effective episode of the show, as all the drama and chaos surrounding this event reaches a perfect climax during the episode's vote-off and blindside. Despite all the anger that Liz feels towards Q Burdette and what he did, Liz ends up not voting for him and is the deciding vote in blindsiding top threat Tiffany Nicole Ervin.

The new era has been largely defined by being safer, more family-oriented, and focused on wholesome feelings and togetherness between castaways. In a massive contrast, this episode stands out as a wild, wrathful, and powerful blindside that shows that Survivor is still the masterful game of social deduction that made it a worldwide phenomenon in the first place. The buildup and shock of Liz going against her own emotions to pull off an exceptional blindside is what Survivor is all about, and is why the show is so dynamic and beloved after almost 25 years.

10 "The Ultimate Shock"

Survivor: Palau, Episode 14

Featuring easily one of the most iconic and legendary final immunity challenges of all time, the finale episode of Survivor: Palau, "The Ultimate Shock" initially starts off as any other finale, following the final four before immediately going into the final 3 and final tribal council. However, history is quickly made in the final immunity challenge, in which Tom Westman, Ian Rosenberger, and Katie Gallagher have to hang on buoys floating in the water for as long as possible. This challenge still holds the near uncontested record as the longest immunity challenge of all time, lasting 12 hours and into the dead of night before Ian eventually gives to Tom in the name of friendship.

More than simply being an exceptional display of talent from its competitors, the emotion and drama leading up to and during this challenge have helped launch this into being one of the best episodes of Survivor. From the rising tension between Tom and Ian, Ian's brilliant win of the final four fire-making challenge, and all the stakes in the world going to the final challenge, it all comes together to create one of the highlights of the early years of the show and has gone down in history and will forever be tied to the show's legacy.

9 "The Final Four"

Survivor: Borneo, Episode 13

The original finale for the first season of Survivor, The Final Four was the heated culmination of the groundbreaking debut of the show, cementing its status as a worldwide phenomenon. The episode sees the final four contestants of the season, Richard Hatch, Kelly Wiglesworth, Susan Hawk, and Rudy Boesch in the final cutthroat stretch of the competition to see who will be crowned the first-ever Sole Survivor.

Even from the very beginning of the show, Survivor has had a genuine understanding of what makes its formula so powerful and effective in the realm of reality TV. The episode is able to deliver and build upon storylines that have been set up throughout the entire season, as the pure culmination of an exciting and unpredictable game. Even when compared to later finales that would have hindsight and higher production values, aspects of this episode, such as the pure and powerful final immunity challenge, still hold up tremendously and have aged gracefully in context of modern Survivor.

8 "Banana Etiquette"

Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains, Episode 6

One of the defining moments of one of the best seasons in the show's history, Banana Etiquette is the beautiful and glorious payoff to the chaotic premerge of Survivor: Heroes vs Villains. In one of the most effective ways to draw up excitement and tension for an episode, Banana Etiquette features the rare double elimination, with both the Heroes Tribe and the Villains Tribe eliminating someone. Both eliminations are some of the most entertaining of the season, yet for completely different reasons.

On the Heroes tribe, the elimination stems from some silly, food-related drama involving James Clement eating too many bananas and not having the manners to share with his tribe, a facet comedically seen throughout the entire episode. On the Villains tribe, it's a climactic and high-stakes showdown between the tribes whose major leader figures, Rob Mariano and Russell Hantz, with Russell using his scheming and manipulation from the bottom to get a leg up on the rest of the tribe. In a vacuum, the episode features everything that makes the reality TV series so great in a simple, 42-minute package.

7 "It All Boils Down to This"

Survivor: Winners at War, Episode 14

The finale episode of Survivor: Winners at War, "It All Boils Down to This" is a Herculean 2+ hour episode that tackles the final six of the season, starting with the climactic return of a contestant in the final Edge of Extinction challenge. In the legendary season consisting of only winners, it would make sense that the last sprint and final days would be incredibly hectic, high in strategy, and even finding ways to be profoundly emotional throughout.

What makes this finale episode so especially special, aside from the spectacular gameplay and strategy present, is its ability to deliver on storylines not just from its own season, but throughout all of Survivor's history. The episode truly feels like its capping off the end of an era for Survivor, as it acts more than just the finale for this individual all-winner season, but it could theoretically work as an engaging finale to the show as a whole. While this isn't the case, it's emblematic of just how well executed and effective this episode managed to be, even with its COVID-related issues with the reunion and winner reveal via Zoom call.

6 "The Great Lie"

Survivor: Pearl Islands, Episode 11

The Great Lie is an episode that leans into the massive benefits and deceptive metagaming that can come from an unscripted reality TV show, arguably the most that Survivor has ever seen. In this infamous episode of Survivor: Pearl Islands, the majority of the episode's focus is placed upon the iconic loved ones visit, where contestants' family members come onto the island to compete in duos. However, legendary Survivor villain Jonny Fairplay etches his name in the history books through this challenge by fulfilling a scheme that quickly made him a household name.

During the challenge, Fairplay's close friend comes out, and the duo fabricate a story in which Fairplay's grandmother died while he was on the island, and she was supposed to be his loved one for the challenge. This was merely a ploy made to create sympathy among his fellow contestants and allow him an easy victory in the reward challenge, all the while creating reality television history in the making. Even outside this massive moment, the episode has several other iconic moments, such as the immunity challenge that had to be rescinded due to an error.

5 'If It Smells Like a Rat, Give It Cheese!"

Survivor: Micronesia, Episode 13

While Survivor: Micronesia already has a great selection of episodes showing off the strategic strength and power of the legendary Black Widow Brigade alliance, If It Smells Like a Rat, Give It Cheese! is easily the highlight of the season. The episode is late into the season and sees the final 5, the 4 members of the Black Widow Brigade, and the lone remaining contestant, Erik Reichenbach, who is lined up to be their next victim. However, after he wins Individual Immunity, the alliance is put into a scramble to figure out another option.

Already an amazing setup, what makes this episode such an enthralling watch is that it consistently builds up on this premise and setup leading into the tribal council, which features one of the most infamous and worst moves in Survivor's history. Thanks to the true legendary manipulation and gameplay on display, the Black Widow Brigade is able to somehow convince Erik to give up his immunity in order to "redeem himself in the eyes of the jury". The beautifully hilarious payoff at the end of the episode, where Erik is clearly voted off and made a fool of himself, is bar none one of the most iconic moments in the history of the show.

4 "This is Extortion"

Survivor: Winners at War, Episode 11

While it's always fun to watch a high-level player like Tony scramble around as the primary focus for an episode, his exceptional gameplay and social status in maneuvering around this advantage is a great deal of exciting fun to watch unfold. It manages to make the stakes for the episode that much better, as not only does he succeed in getting fire tokens, but he ends up winning the immunity challenge and using this momentum to pull off the blindside of the season, taking down Sophie Clarke and securing a pathway to the end.

3 "The Martyr Approach"

Survivor: Tocantins, Episode 13

The penultimate episode of Survivor: Tocantins, The Martyr Approach acts as the payoff and beautiful finale to one of the Survivor season's most prominent villains and characters, the dragon slayer Coach Wade. With the numbers having gone down to the final five, the episode focuses on how Coach has gone the entire season without having once gone to Exile Island, while other contestants have had to go multiple times. Despite begging not to be sent, Coach finds himself sent to Exile, and decides then and there to "test himself" by going without food, water, or shelter while in exile.

What soon follows may just be the greatest sequence that has ever been put on Survivor, perfectly encapsulating the mixture of ego, unintentional comedy, and spirituality that is Coach Wade. Words can't give justice to the beauty and hilarity on display, from amazing editing choices to the increasingly bewildering actions and metaphorical phrases spoken by Coach making a mountain out of a molehill. Even after Coach returns from exile, the episode still revels in the beauty and spiritual journey of Coach, continuously building throughout the episode until he is blindsided at the end of the episode.

2 "Head of the Snake"

Survivor: Cagayan, Episode 6

Merge episodes of Survivor prove themselves to be some of the most effective and enthralling singular episodes to watch unfold, with Survivor: Cagayan's Head of the Snake being the quintessential example of a merge episode done right. Cagayan is already a season beloved for its wildly varying and electric screen presence, so finally being able to see such amazing contestants now living on the same camp is a recipe for beautiful gameplay and chaos.

With the stakes as high as always with the merge vote proving to set the path for the rest of the game, there is a lot of chaos and conniving leading up to and during tribal council. Especially thanks to powerful personalities such as Tony Vlachos, Kass McQuillen, Spencer Bledsoe, and Sarah Lacina, there is never a dull moment during the episode, with every scene leading up to its electric final moments. Every other season of Survivor wishes it could have a merge episode as exciting, unpredictable, and entertaining as Head of the Snake.

1 "Going Down in Flames"

Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains, Episode 10

If merge episodes are consistently some of the most engaging and entertaining episodes in a given season, then it stands to make sense that the best episode of Survivor would be the merge episode of the best Survivor season, Heroes vs. Villains. The episode does just about everything that an episode of Survivor needs to be iconic, from legendary gameplay, an engaging central challenge, enthralling characters, and an iconic ending filled with payoff.

This merge episode finally sees the heroes and villains joining the same tribe, building on the setup from the previous episode when the heroes' tribe gave Russell an idol to protect him at tribal council. However, the heroes fail to realize that Russell is a ringleader of the most powerful alliance on the villains' tribe, with the heroes all but cementing their fate, with this episode being the glorious payoff. This episode continues to be gloriously considered one of the greatest episodes in Survivor history, as it fully encapsulates all the greatest qualities of the show as a whole.

