Over 23 years and 45 seasons, Survivor has been a mainstay on American television. Viewers of all ages, social groups, races, and backgrounds gather around the living room each week to watch contestants survive life on an island in the hope of winning one million dollars. Survivor continues to be one of the most widely beloved and most well-regarded reality TV shows of all time, with a wide and extensive cast of amazing players throughout the show's history. The show continues to evolve and elevate the game to new heights with each recurring season, with the latest season, Survivor 45, continuing the trend of high-level gameplay and exhilaration television. Especially with how evolved the game has become, more and more exceptionally talented players find themselves just barely missing the mark when it comes to taking home the gold.

Survivor is a unique game that involves an equal balance of strategy, physical strength, and social skills. In a game where players need each other to beat each other, the goal to "outwit, outplay, outlast" couldn't be more absolute. Since the game is essentially a giant social experiment, audiences have watched countless incredible individuals compete. There have been so many amazing contestants over the years, especially those who deserved to win but were unable to achieve the title of "Sole Survivor." Still, these ten players have become Survivor legends in their own right.

Survivor Release Date May 31, 2000 Cast Jeff Probst Main Genre Adventure Genres Adventure, Drama, Family, Reality TV Seasons 44

Watch on Paramount+

13 Rob Cesternino

Survivor: The Amazon, Survivor: All-Stars

One of the show's earliest players, Rob Cesternino, competed on Survivor: The Amazon in 2003 and Survivor: All-Stars in 2004. While every fan may not remember him, Rob was a key player in establishing how future Survivor contestants would play the game.

Referred to as "the smartest player to never win" by host Jeff Probst, Rob broke the mold by hopping between alliances, making bold moves, and talking his way out of trouble. However, due to a lack of trust, he ultimately came in third place in his first season. He was voted out early in his second season after being seen as a strategic threat.

12 Ozzy Lusth

Survivor: Cook Islands, Survivor: Micronesia, Survivor: South Pacific, Survivor: Game Changers

After competing in four different seasons starting in 2006, Ozzy Lusth became a household name among Survivor fans. Known for his physical strength and undeniable prowess at even the most grueling of Survivor challenges, Ozzy is still often referenced among contestants trying to play a physical game.

In his first season, Survivor: Cook Islands, Ozzy was often without an alliance but won five immunity challenges and was ultimately runner-up. He was voted out halfway through his other seasons, once again being seen as a major physical threat. However, Ozzy set a record for being the first contestant to be voted out three times in a single season, with the introduction of Redemption Island in Survivor: South Pacific. In addition, Ozzy was twice voted the favorite player by viewers.

11 Keith Nale

Survivor: San Juan del Sur, Survivor: Cambodia

Keith Nale first competed in Survivor: San Juan del Sur in 2014, alongside his son, Wes Nale, and quickly became an unlikely underdog with major agency to win the game. While he struggled with the most strategic components of the game, Keith found his footing in the second half of the game and made it all the way to the final four thanks to his major prowess in Immunity Challenges. His overall likable and charming demeanor also made him the easy favorite to win in the eyes of the jury, who believe that he would have won the game if he had made it only one more day.

Keith continued his unexpected underdog status when he returned for Survivor: Cambodia, where he held his own alongside a group of other fan-favorite survivor contestants, playing a similar style of game. Keith's laid-back and easygoing approach to the game, in combination with his notable challenge prowess, brought him all the way to the final 5, where he once again was the jury favorite to win the game. Keith sadly passed away earlier this year at age 62, but he lives on in the hearts of Survivor fans across the globe as one of the best players the game has ever seen. – Rob Lee

10 Cirie Fields

Survivor: Panama, Survivor: Micronesia, Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains, Survivor: Game Changers

Cirie Fields is possibly the most beloved contestant ever to play and not win the game of Survivor. She also competed in four seasons starting in 2006, with Survivor: Panama - Exile Island. As a nurse and self-proclaimed "couch potato," Cirie has become an inspiration to many contestants and future players as proof that anyone can play Survivor. She came into the game with virtually no camping experience and was not physically strong, but she used her social skills, likability, persuasion, and overall resilience to dominate her competitors.

In her first season, Cirie finished fourth after losing a fire-making challenge. Still, viewers voted her the most popular player of the season. She was then selected for Survivor: Micronesia - Fans vs. Favorites, where she finished third, likely because this season ended in a Final Two. After a disappointing early finish in Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains, where she was chosen for the Hero tribe, she played her final game in Survivor: Game Changers, where she finished in sixth place by default. As a first in the show's history, she was the only player without a form of immunity and had to go despite having no votes cast against her.

9 Amanda Kimmel

Survivor: China, Survivor: Micronesia, Survivor: Heroes vs Villains

Amanda Kimmel played three seasons of Survivor, starting in 2007. In her first season, Survivor: China, Amanda successfully orchestrated the first "flushing" of a Hidden Immunity Idol in the show's history. She eventually made it to the Final Three but only received one vote to win and was second runner-up. She was brought back to play in Survivor: Micronesia - Fans vs. Favorites, where she orchestrated multiple blindsides. She made it to the Final Two but was the runner-up after a close vote.

Her last season was Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains, where she was part of the Hero tribe but was blindsided and voted out in ninth place; this was the only time she had been voted out in her Survivor career. Even though she failed to win the two seasons where she reached the Final Tribal Council, Amanda was the first person in Survivor history to make it to Day 39 in two different seasons.

8 Stephen Fishbach

Survivor: Tocantins, Survivor: Cambodia

Stephen Fishbach first competed in Survivor: Tocantins in 2009, where he was a major strategic mastermind who dominated the strategic flow of the game from start to finish. While in a number of other seasons past, Fishbach easily would have been declared the winner, in the final tribal council he was facing off against one of the most popular winners in the Survivor's history, J.T. Thomas. J.T. earned an unprecedented win that hadn't been seen before in Survivor, being the first player to win the final tribal council in a unanimous decision, as Stephen failed to effectively make his case at the final tribal council.

However, Stephen would eventually be given a second shot in the all-returnee season, Survivor: Cambodia, in which, despite the major target on his back, he made it pretty far into the game, making the merge with ease. However, eventually, Stephen's major status and prowess as a strategic powerhouse would catch up to him, as he would eventually be voted out in 9th place after being deemed too much of a threat. – Rob Lee

7 Russell Hantz

Survivor: Samoa, Survivor: Heroes vs Villains, Survivor Redemption Island

Russell Hantz is one of the most notorious villains in reality TV show history. Starting on Survivor: Samoa in 2009, Russell quickly became an antagonizing character in his tribe. He lied about his personal life to gain sympathy, burned his tribemates' socks, and emptied their water canteens. However, Russell showed his strategic prowess by becoming the first player in Survivor history to find Hidden Immunity Idols without any clues. In addition to multiple organized blindsides, this feat made Russell favored to win. Still, he was runner-up because of the jurors' angry feelings toward him. He eventually offered to pay the winner of this season $100,000 for the title of Sole Survivor, which was declined. However, he was voted the favorite player of the season, earning an equal sum of money.

Russell immediately returned for Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains, one of the best seasons of the show, on the Villain tribe. Once again, he arranged many blindsides, ended up second runner-up, and received the $100,000 for being viewers' favorite player. Russell's last season was Survivor: Redemption Island, where he was the second person voted out and eventually lost his chance to get back into the game. Even though he was such a polarizing player, he is still often referenced among current contestants when discussing types of gameplay.

6 Malcolm Freberg

Survivor: Philippines, Survivor: Caramoan, Survivor: Game Changers

Malcolm Freberg is one of Survivor's infamous triple threats. Starting on Survivor: Philippines in 2012, Malcolm quickly became an incredibly likable player who excelled in challenges, orchestrated strategic moves, and had a genuine charm. However, he was voted out the night before the Final Tribal Council, coming in fourth place because he was too much of a threat.

A month later, Malcolm was immediately asked to participate in the next season, Survivor: Caramoan - Fans vs. Favorites. He was able to find some Hidden Immunity Idols and used them to get other players out, but he was once again seen as a threat and was voted out in ninth place. Malcolm's final season was Survivor: Game Changers in 2017, where he was targeted early and blindsided in a Joint Tribal Council. He finished in seventeenth place.

5 Spencer Bledsoe

Survivor: Cagayan, Survivor: Cambodia

Spencer Bledsoe first appeared in Survivor: Cagayan - Brawn vs. Brains vs. Beauty, one of the best seasons of Survivor, in 2014 at 21 years old. As a member of the Brains tribe, one of the worst-performing tribes in the show's history, Spencer made it to the merge but quickly found himself in the minority alliance. Using his strategic skills, he navigated the game and made it to the Final Four. However, after he failed to win an Immunity Challenge, his competitors saw him as a threat due to his underdog story and voted him out.

After being one of the winners of a public vote, Spencer was invited to participate in Survivor: Cambodia - Second Chance in 2015. Alongside other veteran players who won a spot in this season, Spencer played hard, overcame multiple targets on his back, and won a few Immunity necklaces. Despite being criticized for seeming immature and arrogant, he made it to the Final Three. Still, he ended as a co-runner-up after losing in a unanimous vote for winner Jeremy Collins.

4 Joe Anglim

Survivor: Worlds Apart, Survivor: Cambodia, Survivor: Edge of Extinction

Joe Anglim first participated in Survivor: Worlds Apart - White Collar vs. Blue Collar vs. No Collar in 2015. He started the game well but narrowly made it to the merge. The majority alliance quickly targeted Joe, and he only stayed alive by winning multiple Immunity Challenges in a row. He attempted to save himself from elimination by creating a fake idol, but his plan was thwarted after a real idol was found. Seen as a strategic and physical threat, he was voted out in tenth place.

Like Spencer, Joe won a spot in Survivor: Cambodia - Second Chance. His tribe won every Immunity Challenge pre-merge, and he continued the streak by winning multiple individual Immunity necklaces. When he failed to win after passing out during a challenge, his campmates took the opportunity to vote out their biggest physical competition, leaving Joe in eighth place. Joe returned for a final time in 2019 for Survivor: Edge of Extinction as one of four returning players. He was targeted early by the new players but made it to the merge after a streak of tribe victories. Post-merge, Joe was voted out in fourteenth place after losing an Immunity Challenge and was sent to the Edge of Extinction. There he failed to re-enter the game after losing a duel to future controversial winner Chris Underwood.

3 Domenick Abbate

Survivor: Ghost Island

Domenick Abbate competed in the 36th season of the show, Survivor: Ghost Island, in 2017, where he was easily the biggest strategic mastermind and defining player of the season. He completely dominated the season alongside his partner in crime, Wendell Holland, to the point where they both made it to the final tribal council with relative ease, running laps around every other contestant.

Both Domenick and Wendell played such fantastic and standout games that, for the first and only time in Survivor history, the two players had a tie during the final tribal council, receiving five votes each. In this unprecedented moment in survivor history, the third finalist, Laurel Johnson, was forced to break the tie and vote between the two, in which she voted for Wendell, and Domenick became just short of the win. Domenick's second-place performance easily makes him the closest any individual player has gotten to winning without actually winning in the entire history of the show. – Rob Lee

2 Aubry Bracco

Survivor: Kaôh Rōng, Survivor: Game Changers, Survivor: Edge of Extinction

Aubry Bracco played three seasons, starting with Survivor: Kaôh Rōng - Brains vs. Brawn vs. Beauty in 2016. Beginning on the Brains tribe, Aubry navigated her way to the merge. Aubry became a major strategic player moving forward, establishing the dominant alliance and orchestrating big moves. She made it to the Final Three with an impressive resume but was ultimately the runner-up due to a few jury members she voted out who couldn't recognize her masterful gameplay and voted against her.

Aubry returned for Survivor: Game Changers in 2017; she was seen as a threat for being a runner-up in her first season, but she played a relatively quiet game and was voted out in fifth place. Like Joe, Aubry was one of the returning players in Survivor: Edge of Extinction. Once again seen as a threat, she was voted out in sixteenth place after failing to play her Hidden Immunity Idol or Extra Vote. She also lost two duels on the Edge of Extinction, eliminating her from the game. Aubry left the show too quickly, but that hasn't stopped her from becoming a fan-favorite player.

1 Xander Hastings

Survivor 41

At just 20 years old, Xander Hastings was a contestant on the most recent season, Survivor 41, in 2021. Xander was quickly seen as the biggest threat by his tribe and continued to work in the minority alliance after the merge, where he continued to operate under the radar. However, Xander built up his resume throughout the game. He received an Extra Vote and a Hidden Immunity Idol in the first few days and capitalized on cracks within the dominant alliances. He sacrificed multiple individual challenges in favor of tribe rewards and won a streak of individual Immunity necklaces at the end of the game.

He made it to the Final Three but was ultimately criticized for his lack of social awareness and received no votes, making him second runner-up. As a fan favorite, many Survivor fans vocalized their disappointment with the final result over social media, saying that Xander was robbed of a win and are hoping that he'll get to play again someday.

NEXT: The Best 'Survivor' Winners, Ranked