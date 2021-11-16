Every Survivor fan has their own ranking of the best and worst seasons, so the rankings can and will vary from person to person, but there are some seasons that stick out as particularly great, whether it’s because of the gameplay, the castaways, or the unique themes at play. So, whether great idol play, unique strategizing, or big moves are more to your taste, there’s a season for just about everyone. Here are our top 13 Survivor seasons and why we think they belong in the hierarchy.

13. Season 16 - Survivor: Micronesia

This season is famous for Eric’s super bone-headed move with the immunity necklace. If you’ve watched any Survivor in the last 20 seasons, you’ve undoubtedly heard host Jeff Probst mention this, as it's been featured again and again in ‘worst moves’ packages and generally anytime a castaway has considered a crazy move since. But, in addition to Eric’s blunder, this was a unique season with one of the most successful female-led alliances in the history of the show. Parvati is a force in any Survivor season, but when combined with two other veterans, Cirie Fields and Amanda Kimmel, her power was multiplied. Factor in a couple of fierce fans, and they were nearly unstoppable, even with powerhouse players like Ozzy, James, Penner, and Yau-Man there to complicate matters.

12. Season 31 - Survivor: Cambodia

Also known as Survivor: Second Chance, this season is unique because America got to vote for their top 20 choices for this cast. Not only is it comprised of returning players, but it’s returning players who are all on a pretty even playing field as far as experience. They’ve all played once, and they’ve all failed to win the game. Any good Survivor fan knows that these people are some of the most dangerous. They’ve had a taste of the game, and they needed a second chance to try and get the big prize. This is one of those seasons that has a few personal favorite players, so it’s okay if it doesn’t make all the lists, but it definitely should.

11. Season 25 - Survivor: Philippines

Most of the pseudo-celebrities that come on Survivor (former professional athletes, coaches, etc) usually flame out after a brief flare up at the beginning of the game. But Survivor: Philippines is one of the most egregious exceptions to that rule. Watching Lisa Whelchel not only bury any notions of her being as prissy as her Facts of Life character, Blair, but really come into her own was truly remarkable. She grew into a more fully-realized individual right before our eyes, and that was incredible to see unfold. But Lisa wasn’t the only interesting character in the Philippines. A whole host of interesting players came out of this season, including Malcolm, Denise, and the fireball herself, Abi-Maria. Some of the best seasons have unexpected power flips, and that is definitely why Survivor: Philippines ranks so highly.

10. Season 14 - Survivor: Fiji

Survivor: Fiji is one of those seasons that was somewhat predictable right up until the end. The biggest takeaway from this season is how amazing a game Yau-Man played, only to be betrayed at the last possible moment. It allowed another great, deserving winner to walk away with the title (Earl), and that’s just the way the cookie crumbles on Survivor sometimes. The idol play and that big move from Dreamz in the final few episodes are what saved this season from being a pretty mediocre one. You just can’t pretend that watching this one doesn’t pull at your heart a little. You find yourself hoping that maybe things will end up differently during your latest watch. Note: it doesn’t.

9. Season 8 - Survivor: All Stars

The first All Stars season is probably most famous for not ending the way everyone assumed it would. That, and getting to watch one of the most famous reality competition show couples get together in real time. Boston Rob and Amber meeting, courting, and falling in love on the beaches of Panama was definitely not what we expected to see on Survivor: All Stars. But it did sort of set the stage for cementing flirting as a game strategy, one that countless other players will utilize in all seasons to come.

8. Season 2 - Survivor: The Australian Outback

Survivor: The Australian Outback is another season that introduced some truly interesting characters to the Survivor world. Not only did we get the show’s most infamous cowboy, Colby Donaldson, but we also met Tina, Alicia, Jerri, Elizabeth, Amber, Skupin, and Jeff Varner. There is no shortage of great players that came out of Season 2, including one of Survivor’s most notorious villains, Jerri, and her iconic hat. Not that she came right out and did anything particularly distasteful, but Jerri was always up for a big move, even if it meant stabbing someone in the back. In her eyes, all was fair in love and Survivor.

7. Season 13 - Survivor: Cook Islands

Right in the middle of our rankings is Survivor: Cook Islands. This season, while not particularly appealing due to tons of flips and flops from the different castaways' allegiances, presented the most diverse cast of any of the early seasons, due to the initial tribes being divided by race. The decision to start the game with the castaways sorted along racial lines was significantly controversial, but also forced the cast to be more equally divided as far as racial diversity. And the gameplay in this season is phenomenal, too, introducing another group of influential players that would go on to shape the game in ways we couldn’t imagine. Of course we’re talking about Parvati Shallow, Yul, Penner, Candice, and the survival expert, Ozzy.

6. Season 18 - Survivor: Tocantins

By Season 18, people were truly getting the idea of what a great Survivor player needs to stay alive in the game and to earn a chance to plead their case to the jury. So, the caliber of player seemed to step it up, too. It seems like just about every castaway in the Tocantins was out for blood, eager to do what needed to be done. Tyson and Coach will go on to play a couple more times, but this season also includes J.T., Fishbach, Taj, and Sierra. Even the “goat,” as it’s come to be described in later seasons, was a true player in this season. Sierra may not have been a challenge beast, or all that interested in kowtowing to the egos of those steering the tribe’s future, but she never gave up, either.

5. Season 27 - Survivor: Blood vs. Water

This first Blood vs. Water season was successful in doing exactly what producers thought this twist might bring. When your loyalty in the game comes into conflict with your real life, and with people you love outside the game, how could that change the course of events on Survivor? We watched as Ciera voted out her mother to further her own game, and as Colton quits the game and curls up in his boyfriend’s arms. Caleb then has the task of defending his love to Jeff, who is more than perturbed to have given Colton a second chance to play this game, only to have it end similarly to the last time. We saw time and time again, with every vote out, how different this season was to other, normal, seasons. And it made Survivor a better game.

4. Season 28 - Survivor: Cagayan

There are so many personalities at work in Survivor: Cagayan, it’s insane. Dividing the tribes into 3 factions, brain vs brawn vs beauty was one of the show’s more successful concepts, as the three attributes really did reflect the skills different players have used over the years to successfully make it to the end of the game. We watched as some players tried to puzzle their way there, as some tried to muscle the game in their favor, while still others used charm and attraction to get their way.

This season is especially great because the players were so desperate to stay in the game. We watch as Chaos Kass flips the vote, betraying her alliance. We see Spencer get more and more frustrated that absolutely nothing is going his way this season. We see Tony woo Woo into sealing his fate. Then there are Tasha, Trish, J’Tia, Cliff, L.J., and Jefra, too. This was a season of true gamers, and everyone played their part.

3. Season 7 - Survivor: Pearl Islands

There’s a certain kind of magic watching some of the show’s most iconic castaways in their breakout season. Survivor: Pearl Islands gets the third place spot in this list because Rupert fully embraces the game within minutes of stepping off the boat. Because Sandra’s “anybody but me” approach becomes Survivor gospel. Because we watch as Johnny Fairplay lies to everyone about his grandmother’s health. The pirate theme of this season pushes it from just another season to something more. It’s like the theme gave the players permission to scheme a little harder, to try something a little crazier. And because of that, we have one of the best seasons Survivor will ever see.

2. Season 20 - Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains

In an attempt to shake up the archetypes this show develops as players emerge as contenders for the title, labeling one group heroes and the other villains was a brilliant strategy for this season of all star returning players. Not only did we get to watch the villains try to out-villain each other, but we also watched as the heroes considered their methods and play around with the villain role a bit this time around.

The players in this season were the cream of the crop, pitting all time golden heroes against the meanest and sneakiest of villains. Not only did we get to see Russell Hantz fail spectacularly again to convince a jury to vote for him, but we also watched the first two-time winner get crowned Queen. Usually, contestants get to decide for themselves which side they belong on, but this season was a chance to prove whether these players were worth the title of hero or villain, and if they would change sides if the opportunity presented itself.

1. Season 34 - Survivor: Game Changers

Our number one season has to be Survivor: Game Changers, not just because it was a host of true all-stars scheming to prove their place, but because it brought out both the best and worst in so many truly great players. You can’t discuss this game-changing season without talking first about its winner. Sarah Lacina, voted out 11th in her first season, Survivor: Cagayan, dramatically changed her style this second time around. While she embraced her instincts and played like a cop in the first season, Survivor: Game Changers gave her an opportunity to play like a criminal. To lie, cheat, steal, and manipulate like some of the best to have ever played the game.

You also must mention the life-changing moment between Zeke and Varner at that infamous tribal council. This season represents a shift in the Survivor paradigm. While the show has always been a place for people from different walks of life to bond and learn from each other (and for us to watch those interactions), this was a season that taught us all something we may not have had experience with. And no, I’m not talking about learning that Zeke is a transgender individual, but rather, learning that Jeff Varner was wrong to weaponize that sensitive information. Watching the entire tribe support Zeke in that moment and instantly recognize Varner’s attack as wrong was inspiring and heartening. While it was a volatile personal moment for all those involved, for audiences, it was an opportunity to open our eyes and see how Survivor continues to be relevant and important even more than 20 years later.

