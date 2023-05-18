Netflix's Sweet Tooth, based on the DC comic by Jeff Lemire, is in its second season, with a third one on the way. The post-apocalyptic tale, told by the Narrator (James Brolin), is full of compelling characters, whose values are tested in a world raging from the aftermath of the Sick. Survival is a way of life in Sweet Tooth, and many characters are faced with tough choices, and even harsher truths. But, this ultimately is what makes this Netflix series so mesmerizing to watch.

The best characters in Sweet Tooth know how to survive and thrive. They fight for what they believe in. Their backstories drive them to Some of them strive to do go and help the hybrids. Others like General Abbot will stop at nothing to get what they want.

10 General Abbot

General Abbot (Neil Sandilands) doesn't like hybrids. He has made it his mission to find a cure for the virus, even if he destroys lives in the process. Under General Abbot's control, the Last Men go door to door looking for hybrids to kill.

With his sinister glare, signature beard, and purple tinted sunglasses, General Abbot is the stylish villain Sweet Tooth fans love to hate. There is almost something cartoonish about the way Abbot carries himself. Abbot's character easily sheds his cartoon facade with this way to manipulate people and murder others without a second thought.

9 Dr. Singh

Dr. Aditya Singh (Adeel Akhtar) is a doctor who worked through the worst of the virus, and decided to "retire" for practicing. When his wife, Rani, gets the Sick, he finds a way to keep her alive through test vaccines from Dr. Gladys Bell. Aditya and Rani try to keep up appearances for their neighbors. After Dr. Bell leaves her notebook to Dr. Sigh, he has no choice but to carry on her work on experimenting on hybrids, despite his own moral and religious objections against it, under the supervision of General Abbot.

Like most characters in Sweet Tooth, Dr. Singh trends a line between right and wrong. He knows what he must do to survive. His love for Rani is very strong, but his dedication to his practice of medicine is just as meaningful to him. After he receives the book from Dr. Bell, Dr. Singh becomes even more desperate to find a cure, and this causes him to join forces with General Abbot, a murderer and Sweet Tooth's ultimate villain.

8 Rani

Rani (Aliza Vellani) is the wife of Dr. Singh. She has been diagnosed with the Sick, and hides it from everyone expect her husband. She juggles handling inquisitive neighbors with ease. Rani loves her husband dearly, but their relationship begins to take a turn when Aditya agrees to work for General Abbot.

Rani's backstory is limited, but this doesn't prevent her from standing out among Sweet Tooth's characters. Rani changes significantly over the course of Sweet Tooth's two current seasons. Her hope for a cure to the Sick and love for her husband keeps her going in a world ruled by General Abbot. Rani's will to survive keeps her going when she was held as a hostage by General Abbot. Her faith in Aditya changes over time as he is under pressure to find a cure for the Sick.

7 Becky (Bear)

Becky (Stephanie LaVie Owen), also known as Bear, has a great character arc. She was adopted by a loving family, who were all killed by Last Men. In response to the murder of her family, she takes up arms against the Last Men, and becomes the leader of the Animal Army, a group of teens who defend hybrids.

Bear is one of the few characters in Sweet Tooth who has some backstory before The Sick. She starts off feeling reassured by her status as leader of the Animal Army. Her fall from leader of the Animal Army is one of the compelling plot threads within Sweet Tooth. Without her leadership position, Bear doesn't quit know who she is anymore, and she takes a chance to go on a journey with Big Man and Gus. Her trust is grownups is slowly regained as she gets to know Big Man and others who want to Gus. Overall, this transformation is what makes her character so compelling.

6 Aimee Eden

Before the Sick, Aimee Eden (Dani Ramirez)'s life was devoted to her 9-to-5 job. She survived the first wave, and emerged to find a completely different world. Aimee discovered a new purpose in life after Wendy was left at her doorstep at the zoo. She created a safe space for hybrids known as the Preserve.

Aimee isn't just a mother figure within Sweet Tooth; she is also a fighter and knowledgeable survivalist. Her love for Wendy and the hybrids keeps her going, and she is willing to put her own life in danger to protect them from the Last Men and General Abbot. Like other characters in Sweet Tooth, Aimee has been through a lot, and she shows courage in the face of danger, which makes her an admirable hero.

5 Wendy (Pigtail)

Wendy (Naledi Murray), affectionately known as Pigtail by Aimee, is a pig-girl hybrid. Wendy was abandoned in front of the zoo, and taken in by Aimee. Aimee raises Wendy as her daughter, and the two have a very special bond.

Like Gus, Wendy is also on a journey of self-discovery. She is learning who she is, and how to be more confident. Her love for Aimee and her hybrid friends are what motivates her to take charge as a protector and leader.

4 Gus

Gus (Christian Convery) is a deer-boy hybrid, who was raised by her adoptive father, Pubba. He grows up in a small cottage in the woods, and is brought up on dangerous tales about the outside world. After his father's death, Gus decides that he should break out of his small isolated world to find his mother, Birdie. Gus meets Big Man, a former Last Man. The duo sent off on a journey to find Birdie.

Gus starts off as being a bit naive of others' motivations. What is interesting about Gus as a character is that he easily trusts others, despite what Pubba taught him about the outside world. His curiosity, determination, and compassion for others shape Gus into a hero worth cheering for. This ultimately is what makes him a lovable character.

3 Richard Fox (Pubba)

Richard Fox (Will Forte), also known as Pubba to Gus, is Gus' adoptive father. He meets Birdie at Fort Smith Labs where he works as a maintenance staff member. Birdie and Richard spend time together at a pub, but they only get to know each other briefly before the threat of the Sick splits them apart. Pubba takes Gus to Yellowstone National Park to hide from the government. He raises Gus as his own child.

Pubba takes care of Gus, without even knowing anything about children. His love for Birdie manifests itself into his love of Gus. Like any father, he is overprotective of Gus, and even more so, since he is raising him in world consumed by the Sick. Unfortunately, he lies to Gus to protect him from learning the truth about who he really is. Even though Pubba probably shouldn't have lied to Gus, Sweet Tooth fans still love his gentle parenting and quiet creativity.

2 Birdie

Birdie (Amy Seimetz) is a scientist who worked for Fort Smith Labs. Through her experiments, she created the Sick. When the government breaches her lab, Birdie trusts Richard to take care of Gus. She destroys any documents in her lab, and flees to Alaska to hopefully find a cure for the Sick.

Birdie is a mysterious character, and so far, Sweet Tooth fans have only had small glimpses into who she is as a character. Instead of running away from her problems, she faces them. Birdie takes responsibility for causing the Sick. She also trusts Richard to take care of Gus, as she knows that she must prevent the government from getting any of her work.

1 Tommy Jepperd (Big Man)

Tommy Jepperd (Nonso Anozie), known to Gus as Big Man, is a professional football player turned Last Man. During the first wave of the Sick, Jepperd was once a family man. When Gus is captured by hunters, Jepperd helps him. Gus takes a liking to Big Man. At first, Tommy doesn't want anything to do with Gus, but eventually, he decides to go with him to Colorado to find Birdie.

Big Man starts out being cynical about the world and keeps to himself. In certain ways, Tommy is an anti-hero. He has done some questionable things as a Last Man, but he is aware that it wasn't right. He had to do that to survive. As he spends more time with Gus, his world view begins to change, and Sweet Tooth fans get to see a different side of him as he goes on a journey with his found family.

