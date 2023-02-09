The SyFy Channel has made several changes since its start in 1992. However, it is still the ideal location for discovering outstanding original science fiction TV series. For 30 years, the channel has delivered hoards of science fiction inventiveness and featured an impressive collection of shows sweeping the science fiction genre.

Whether it is the spine-chilling frights of Channel Zero or the hysterical and heartwarming antics of Resident Alien, the SyFy Channel delivers many of the best original genre series. Fans of SyFy Channel's original series can check out how Rotten Tomatoes ranked these series.

1 ‘Eureka’ (2006-2012)

Rotten Tomatoes: 82%

U.S. Marshal Jack Carter (Colin Ferguson) becomes the sheriff of a tiny, little Northwestern town named Eureka. Despite not being a genius like most town residents, Carter must decipher mysterious mishaps or intentional corruption of technology in the TV series Eureka.

Eureka takes traditional science fiction concepts and puts an engaging twist on them. While the episodes center on technology for the most part, they also dive into the humanity behind the technology. The character's actions and clashes are as significant to the storylines as whatever technology has gone amok.

2 ‘Dark Matter’ (2015 - 2017)

Image via SyFy

Rotten Tomatoes: 89%

In the series Dark Matter, the crew of a forgotten spaceship awake with no memories of who they are or why they are there. The crew must work together to endure dangers loaded with retaliation, backstabbing, and secrets.

One of the extraordinary draws to the show is the philosophical notion behind starting a new life with a blank slate. The ship’s name foreshadows this theme. It is TabulaRasa, which is the Latin for “clean slate.” The show is engrossing as the characters discover who they are and their progressive development from that understanding. All while dealing with all the issues of a derelict spaceship floating around in space.

3 'Farscape' (1999-2003)

Rotten Tomatoes: 90%

Astronaut John Crichton (Ben Browder) discovers himself as part of an exiled alien starship crew in the TV series Farscape. After his experimental space mission goes off track, Crichton must fight through an intergalactic battle he could never imagine.

When the SyFy channel canceled Farscape, many fans exploded in outrage. The show blended incredible writing, exceptional acting, sprinklings of humor, and the periodic puppet appearance. Farscape did a particularly wonderful job creating characters, specifically the villains in the show. Not to mention the show did create alien swear words. That alone drives the viewer to want to watch the draz out of the show.

4 ‘Chucky’ (2021 -)

Rotten Tomatoes: 91%

Jake Wheeler (Zackary Arthur) purchases a Good Guy doll at a yard sale and afterward realizes that the doll is possessed by the soul of serial killer Charles Lee Ray (Brad Dourif), known as Chucky in the SyFy/USA series of the same name. Jake shortly becomes a suspect in a series of bizarre events and murders involving the doll.

The TV series might feel like a reinvigorated version of the Chucky franchise, but it really is more of a back-to-basics strategy in many ways. Viewers get to observe Chucky’s dark side and all of its fabulously deranged extremes, just like they remember from the 90s.

5 'The Magicians' (2015-2020)

Rotten Tomatoes: 91%

The series The Magicians follows Quentin Coldwater (Jason Ralph) and his buddies as they discover that the magic they heard and read about as children is absolutely real when they enroll at Brakebills University for Magical Pedagogy. They soon learn just how terrifying magic really can be.

The Magicians doesn't conform nicely to a distinct genre. It is the perfect blend of science fiction, fantasy, adventure, comedy, and almost any other genre. One of the highlights of the show is the female characters. The show's ladies are some of the best-written female characters on TV today. They deliver the intricacy of being frequently misunderstood while still being kind-hearted guardians who are also fabulously gifted with magic.

6 ‘Wynonna Earp’ (2016-)

Image via SYFY

Rotten Tomatoes: 92%

When the great-granddaughter of Wyatt Earp, Wynonna Earp (Melanie Scrofano), learns her unique powers will help her fight demons and other creatures, she recruits a posse of mixed-up supporters in the series Wynonna Earp. Wynonna and her gang must use her ancestor's magical gun, "Peacemaker," to combat the reincarnated outlaws and save her hometown of Purgatory.

Wynonna Earp brings everything. It delivers humorous banter, dark comedy, and supernatural characteristics. Wynonna Earp often balances courageous realism and disturbing horror while paying tribute to women and the LGBTQ community.

7 ‘Channel Zero’ (2016 - 2016)

Rotten Tomatoes: 93%

Channel Zero is a science fiction and horror anthology series created by Nick Antosca. The series ran for four seasons on the SyFy Channel, and the storylines developed from pop culture folklore called Creepypasta.

Channel Zero is terrifying; there is no debating that. But the show goes well beyond gratuitous terror or jump-scares and plunges into much more profound subjects as well. Many episodes explore issues such as mental health, grief, and childhood trauma.

8 ‘Resident Alien’ (2021-)

Rotten Tomatoes: 94%

When an alien sent to destroy humanity crash lands on Earth, it must take the identity of pathology physician Harry Vanderspeigle (Alan Tudyk) to remain undetected in the show Resident Alien. The alien in disguise must scour for parts of his ship while also struggling with the human connections he makes.

Unlike many science fiction stories, the typical tropes take a backseat in the show Resident Alien. The show's best skill is making the viewer laugh hysterically in one scene and then leaving them sobbing by the end of the episode. The character of Harry is incredibly sympathetic (even as an alien), and the show itself has a knack for scattering plot twists throughout the series.

9 ‘The Expanse’ (2015-)

Rotten Tomatoes: 94%

Set two hundred years in the future, The Expanse tells the story of calloused detective Joe Miller (Thomas Jane) and sneaky ship's captain James Holden (Steven Strait), along with United Nations Security Council member Christen Avasarala (ShohrehAghdashloo). The crew must race across the solar system to uncover the most extraordinary conspiracy in human history.

The Expanse is deeply character driven and delivers outstanding visual effects. The writing is remarkably subtle and well-thought-out, with each character arc making perfect sense. Plus, the show is fearless in attacking hot-button topics like class, wealth, and societal prejudices (even being set 200 years in the future).

10 ‘Battlestar Galactica’ (2005-2009)

Image via SyFy

Rotten Tomatoes: 95%

Battlestar Galactica recounts the tale of a human battleship in deep space known as Battlestar Galactica. The ship is attempting to escape from the beings known as Cylons, who are trying to wipe out the entire human race.

Battlestar Galactica delivers much more than a definitive science fiction show. It leaves the audience confused, giggling, gasping, and stunned in nearly every episode. Throughout the seasons, fans became engrossed with the journeys of each character and their gradual evolution.

