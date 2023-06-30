You can't go wrong with a classic Stallone flick on a Friday night. As one of the biggest action stars of the ‘80s and ‘90s, Sylvester Stallone brought some of the most entertaining, over-the-top movies to the big screen. Redditors recently voted on their favorite Stallone films, coming up with a list of 10 must-watch movies starring the legendary Rocky Balboa himself.

From hard-boiled cop thrillers to sci-fiaction romps to family-friendly adventures, Stallone has done it all. Get ready for an adrenaline-filled night of movie watching with some of Stallone's most beloved films, as chosen by his biggest fans.

10 'Cop Land' (1997)

Cop Land is one of Stallone's most underrated performances suggested by Redditor Leroy_UK. As the small-town sheriff Freddy Heflin, you'll be rooting for the underdog the whole way through. Despite being surrounded by corrupt New York City cops, including Harvey Keitel and Robert De Niro, Freddy shows he's got more guts and smarts than anyone gives him credit for.

When he starts to uncover the truth about these "big city" cops abusing their power in his little town, you'll be on the edge of your seat waiting to see if he can take them down. With a powerhouse cast and gripping story of good vs. evil, Cop Land deserves way more love from Stallone's fans. Time to give this nail-biting crime thriller another watch!

9 'Tango and Cash' (1989)

When it comes to over-the-top ‘80s action flicks, Tango & Cash delivers! You’ll be cheering on Sylvester Stallone and Kurt Russell as two rival cops forced to team up. Streetwise cop Ray Tango clashes with flashy narcotics officer Gabe Cash. But when they’re both framed for murder, these two hotheads have to work together to clear their names.

Get ready for crazy car chases, massive shootouts, and plenty of cheesy one-liners. Tango & Cash is loaded with big explosions, big guns, and an even bigger sense of fun. If you’re looking for a wild ride that defines the excess of ‘80s action cinema, saddle up for this gem! Redditor Content_Pool_1391 even says, "Tango & Cash is one of my favorites."

8 'Bullet to the Head' (2012)

According to Poker_Face_1776, Bullet to the Head rockets Sylvester Stallone back into badassery as a hitman seeking vengeance. When his partner is murdered after a hit, Stallone's character teams up with a detective to find the killers.

Full of raging gun battles, demolition derbies of destruction, and a hardboiled plot, this amped-up actioner hurls you headfirst into peril at every turn. Stallone is as tough as nails, trading gritty banter and brutal beat downs with the villainous goons. If you're craving an adrenaline-fueled escapade of mayhem and muscle, Bullet to the Head is a full-throttle blast!

7 'Cliffhanger' (1993)

Adventure junkies like Redditor TheAncientDarkness, this high-octane thrill ride, Cliffhanger is for you! As a rock climbing ranger in the Colorado Rockies, Stallone faces danger at dizzying heights. When a group of thieves stashes $100 million in cash in the mountains, Stallone has to navigate cliff faces and perilous peaks to reach the loot first.

With jaw-dropping stunts, breathtaking scenery and nonstop action, Cliffhanger will have your heart racing as fast as Stallone clings to cliffs by his fingernails! If you’re seeking an adrenaline rush, look no further than this exhilarating blockbuster.

6 'Demolition Man' (1993)

Demolition Man is an action-packed thrill ride set in a future where everything fun is outlawed. As a frozen cop from the past, Sylvester Stallone teams up with a rebellious Sandra Bullock to take down the sinister Simon Phoenix. Redditor Mind-of-Jaxon commented, "Demolition man is probably his best one."

When Stallone's character is thawed from his icy prison, culture shock sets in big time. But with the help of Bullock, he starts kicking butt just like old times. Their chemistry is off the charts, providing laughs and heart amidst the mayhem. With imaginative world-building, over-the-top action sequences, and snappy dialog, Demolition Man is a hugely entertaining sci-fi adventure and one of Stallone's most purely enjoyable films.

5 'Daylight' (1996)

Buckle up for an action-packed thrill ride through the streets of New York in Daylight! This 1996 classic will have your heart pounding as disgraced EMS chief Kit Latura races against time to rescue survivors from a tunnel collapse. You'll be on the edge of your seat as Stallone navigates explosions, fires and rising floodwaters to lead the daring rescue.

An upbeat score and fast-paced editing keep the energy cranked up. By the end, you'll be cheering Latura's redemption and believing in the unstoppable power of human courage against all odds. An uplifting, unforgettable adventure confirmed by Redditor SpaceCadet-92 when they say, "Daylight is an action/drama that was really well done and not a lot of people seem to remember anymore."

4 'Oscar' (1991)

You'll love Sly's comedic role as the dimwitted but kind-hearted mobster Oscar in this zany crime caper comedy, just like Redditor cageboy2 when they commented, "Love that you knew Oscar one of my all time favorites use it and night as light hearted background noise." His silly slapstick scenes and goofy grin will have you chuckling all night. Teaming up with the hilarious Peter Riegert as his wisecracking accountant, their odd-couple chemistry results in nonstop laughs.

When a rival mob boss puts a hit out on Oscar, get ready for over-the-top antics and escapades galore as he tries to avoid becoming a target. A wildly entertaining film with Stallone at his comedic best, Oscar is a gem that deserves more recognition. Why not give this little-known comedy classic another shot?

3 'Nighthawks' (1981)

You're in for a thrill ride with Nighthawks. This high-octane action thriller from 1981 stars Sly at his grittiest as a NYC cop on the hunt for a ruthless terrorist. Teaming up with Billy Dee Williams, the duo play a cat and mouse game through the city that never sleeps.

Full of hard-hitting action and chase scenes that will leave you breathless, Nighthawks epitomizes the excess and escapism of '80s action cinema. This movie is a blast especially to Redditors like munistadium.

2 'Cobra' (1986)

As Sergeant Marion “Cobra” Cobretti, Stallone is in his element hunting a serial killer in Cobra. His cool charisma and witty one-liners make this high-octane 80’s action thriller a total blast according to Redditor ImpressWindow.

The nonstop chase sequences and over-the-top stunts are entertaining as hell. Cobretti’s souped-up 1950 Mercury with the “Awesome” vanity plate is the cherry on top of this deliciously absurd sundae. Redditors agree Cobra is a must-see for any Stallone fan looking to have a good time.

1 'Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over' (2003)

Spy Kids is a fun, action-packed adventure the whole family can enjoy together. As the title suggests, the story follows two kids, Carmen and Juni, who become spies in order to save their secret agent parents from danger.

This lighthearted film from 2001 is filled with cool gadgets, silly humor, and over-the-top stunts that will delight kids and kids at heart alike. Stallone plays the role of Isador “Machete” Cortez, a family friend who helps train the newbie spies. His charm and humor add warmth to this whimsical family film which is reitered by Redditor jupiterkansas when they say. "Stallone is the best thing in Spy Kids 3."

