Taika Waititi’s Movies Ranked, From Talking Rocks to Neurotic Vampires

If you’re not on the Taika Waititi train already, now is absolutely the time to do it. Waititi has been working as a director since the early 2000s, where he got his start directing short films like the Oscar-nominated Two Cars, One Night and What We Do in the Shadows, which later inspired the feature film of the same name. Since 2007, Waititi has spent his time moving between film and television directing (as well as acting and screenwriting), crafting for himself a heck of a resumé which includes a mockumentary, a big studio superhero movie, and an Oscar-nominated movie.

With nearly two decades worth of work under his belt as a director, Waititi is gearing up for what may be the most high profile phase of his career yet. On the heels of his winning two Oscars for his latest feature Jojo Rabbit, Waititi is preparing for the release of Next Goal Wins, starring Michael Fassbender and Elisabeth Moss, and beginning production on Thor: Love and Thunder, starring Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson, and a Star Wars movie.

But before we can look ahead, we should probably take a look back at what features Waititi has directed and how they stand up now that some time has passed. So, without further ado, here’s a ranking of Waititi’s six feature films from worst to best.