As a result of the numerous credits she has under her belt, Taissa Farmiga is no stranger to the horror genre. With a captivating on-screen presence and an ability to effortlessly transition between different genres, Farmiga has become a sought-after talent in Hollywood. Moreover, she burst onto the entertainment scene with her breakout role in the critically acclaimed FX series American Horror Story, where she portrayed a range of captivating characters across multiple seasons.

Most recently, Farmiga has made a comeback to the big screen in The Nun 2 and reprised her role as Sister Irene from the previous movie in 2018. It is therefore the ideal opportunity to review her previously well-regarded filmography, which has solidified her skill in both Hollywood and fans' hearts.

10 ‘The Long Dumb Road’ (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 75%

Directed by Hannah Fidell, The Long Dumb Road takes viewers on a wild journey through the American Southwest when two guys, played by Tony Revolori and Jason Mantzoukas, unexpectedly cross paths while each facing major life decisions.

In this riotous ride, Farmiga shines in her role of Rebecca, bringing a unique spark to the film. Farmiga, who is renowned for her flexibility and alluring screen presence, doesn't have much screen time, but her performance is a real standout. Moreover, fans can watch the movie for Farmiga, but Mantzoukas and Revolori are also excellent choices, their salty-sweet chemistry being as enjoyable as it is natural.

9 ‘American Horror Story’ (2011 - )

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 77%

Created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, American Horror Story is an anthology series with each season offering a fresh storyline, setting, and cast of characters. From haunted houses and insane asylums to witch covens and twisted circuses, the show is a masterclass in horror storytelling that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats.

One of the show's standout performers is the talented Farmiga, who has graced multiple seasons with her presence. Whether she's portraying a troubled teenager, a resilient witch, or a tormented soul, her performances are nothing short of mesmerizing. She has also cemented herself as a fan favorite in the series, and fans look forward to each of her spooky appearances because of her ability to traverse the twisted stories of American Horror Story with dedication and grace.

8 ‘In a Valley of Violence’ (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 78%

Directed by Ti West, In a Valley of Violence is a modern homage to classic genre films. The story unfolds in the unforgiving desert town of Denton, where a mysterious drifter, played by Ethan Hawke, crosses paths with a ruthless local marshal (John Travolta). What follows is a high-stakes showdown filled with gunslinging action, vengeance, and unexpected humor, making it a must-watch for fans of the Western genre.

In the role of Mary-Anne, a spirited young innkeeper, Farmiga delivers a standout performance that showcases her talent with depth and relatability, making Mary-Anne a memorable and endearing presence in the rugged frontier town. In addition, the film is made even more charming by Farmiga’s on-screen chemistry with the leading actors, making In a Valley of Violence an exhilarating cinematic experience.

7 ‘The Gilded Age’ (2022 - )

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 79%

The Gilded Ageis a historical drama that is set in the United States during the titular time known as the heyday of the 1880s in New York City. The story follows a young woman who enters the rigorous social scene of 1882 New York City and gets caught in the daily disputes between the wealthy newcomers the Russell family and the long-established van Rhijn-Brook family.

Gladys Russell, played by Farmiga, is a young woman who is innocent and naive and who is not yet prepared to be regarded as an adult. Despite not having much screen time compared to her co-stars, Farmiga's performance does demonstrate her skill at switching between genres and demonstrating that she is capable of taking on roles other than horror.

6 ‘Justice League vs. Teen Titans’ (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 80%

Justice League vs. Teen Titans is an animated superhero film that delivers a powerhouse showdown alongside a coming-of-age story. The film features the Justice League's top heroes, including Batman and Superman, who must join forces with the spirited and sometimes rebellious Teen Titans to thwart a supernatural threat.

Farmiga lends her voice to one of the most iconic characters in the DC Universe, Raven. Her performance as the empathetic and enigmatic teen heroine adds depth and authenticity to the character. Moreover, Farmiga's portrayal captures Raven's inner turmoil and growth as she navigates her dark powers and forms bonds with her fellow Teen Titans.

5 ‘Higher Ground’ (2011)

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 82%

Directed by and starring Vera Farmiga, Taissa’s older sister, Higher Ground follows Corinne Walker, a woman who, from her childhood into adulthood, grapples with her evolving spirituality and the expectations of her religious community.

Farmiga, in one of her early film roles, portrays the young Corinne Walker. Her performance as the child version of the lead character is nothing short of captivating. Despite her age, Taissa already showcased her talent for conveying emotion and depth in her characters. Moreover, her portrayal adds a layer of innocence and vulnerability to the film, making young Corinne's experiences resonate deeply with the audience. Higher Ground serves as a testament to Farmiga's early promise as an actress and her ability to bring authenticity to her roles, even at a young age.

4 ‘Teen Titans: The Judas Contract’ (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 83%

Teen Titans: The Judas Contract is part of the DC Universe Original Movies series and brings together the beloved team of young heroes to face a formidable threat. The film's storyline revolves around the Titans as they confront the treacherous villain Deathstroke (Miguel Ferrer), who seeks to destroy them from within.

Farmiga lends her voice to the character of Raven in which her performance as the enigmatic and emotionally complex teen heroine adds depth and authenticity to the character. Farmiga captures Raven's inner struggles and her journey to control her mystical powers, all while being part of the tight-knit Titans family. Her voice acting skills shine, bringing Raven to life in a way that resonates with fans and adds a compelling layer to Teen Titans: The Judas Contract. It's a must-see for fans of both the Titans and Farmiga's talent in voice acting.

3 ‘50 States of Fright’ (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 86%

50 States of Fright is a horror anthology series, created by Sam Raimi, that explores the dark and eerie urban legends from each of the 50 states, offering a unique and frightful perspective on the supernatural. With each episode, the viewers are in for a suspenseful ride through haunted houses, vengeful spirits, and cryptic mysteries.

Farmiga, known for her exceptional talent in the horror genre, plays a pivotal role in this thrilling series. She gives riveting performances that increase the suspense of the show's captivating stories. Whether she's a young woman confronting a sinister presence or a key player in uncovering a town's dark secrets, Farmiga's presence is a treat for horror enthusiasts, leaving the audience eagerly anticipating her every spine-tingling appearance.

2 ‘What They Had’ (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 87%

Directed by Elizabeth Chomko, What They Had centers on the dysfunctional yet endearing Bridget family as they grapple with the challenges of Alzheimer's disease. When the family matriarch, Ruth (Blythe Danner), goes missing, it forces her children, Nick (Michael Shannon) and Bridget (Hilary Swank), to confront their own struggles and make difficult decisions.

Farmiga takes on the role of Emma, Bridget's daughter. Her performance brings a breath of fresh air to the film, as she portrays a young woman caught in the crossfire of her family's emotional turmoil. Her on-screen presence shines as she navigates the complexities of familial relationships, adding a youthful and heartfelt dimension to this remarkable family drama.

1 ‘We Have Always Lived in the Castle’ (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 88%

Directed by Stacie Passon and based on Shirley Jackson's novel, We Have Always Lived in the Castle follows Merricat (Farmiga) and her sister Constance (Alexandra Daddario), the remaining members of a family shunned by their community due to a mysterious tragedy. Their tranquil, albeit eccentric, existence is disrupted by the arrival of a distant cousin (Sebastian Stan), leading to a chilling chain of events that will keep fans guessing till the end.

Farmiga's portrayal of Merricat is nothing short of mesmerizing. She captures the character's haunting quirkiness, conveying both her innocence and her hidden darkness. Her ability to command the screen with her presence is truly captivating, immersing the audience in the film's eerie atmosphere. As Merricat, she navigates the fine line between reality and fantasy, making her a central and entrancing figure in We Have Always Lived in the Castle.

