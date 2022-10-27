Is there anything more thrilling than watching a high-speed chase unfold on the big screen? For many cinema-goers, the answer is a resounding no. A high-speed chase puts the audience behind the wheel, filling them with tension and adrenaline as they skid around corners and weave between passing cars.

The best car chases of all time are often debated, but the best drivers themselves don't seem to get the credit they deserve. Iconic and talented characters behind the wheel deserve more attention, with the best among them proving they have what it takes to pull off legendary action sequences and entertain fans.

Baby – 'Baby Driver' (2017)

Edgar Wright knows how to create incredibly memorable characters. Between Nicholas Angel and Scott Pilgrim, it seems that every leading character in an Edgar Wright film will simultaneously delight and intrigue audiences. Baby, the titular character from Baby Driver, is no exception.

Haunted by his grief for his mother and manipulated into being a getaway driver for a crime boss, the only thing keeping Baby alive is his aptitude behind the wheel. Baby is one of the most evasive high-speed drivers in the history of cinema, and fans are still waiting to see if Baby Driver 2 will ever see the light of day.

Lightning McQueen – 'Cars' (2006)

Image via Pixar

Maybe this is a little unorthodox given that the driver in question is also the car, but there's no denying that Lightning McQueen (Owen Wilson) is an incredible racer. The Cars trilogy tells the story of McQueen's journey through the racing circuit, from his arrogant beginnings all the way through to his humble retirement and acceptance that he isn't the best racer anymore.

McQueen's success in the Piston Cup speaks for itself. The acclaimed race car has won seven Piston Cups, ensuring his place in the racing hall of fame.

Fox – 'Wanted' (2008)

The only thing harder than driving at incredible speed is to drive at unbelievable speed whilst shooting the bad guys who are close behind. Yet Fox, one of the most lethal assassins on the planet, is able to do just that on multiple occasions. Wanted is a no-holds-barred, adrenaline-fueled action movie that keeps audiences on the edge of their seats throughout.

The car chase sequences in the film are brutal and exciting, with Fox easily the most competent driver of the group. Of course, viewers have learned to expect no less from Angelina Jolie.

Batman – The 'Batman' Franchise

A lot of money, talent, and skills are required in order to rid the streets of Gotham of crime. Heroes would need gadgets that even Iron Man would be jealous of, unparalleled fighting abilities, and the means required to chase down fleeing criminals. Of course, driving the Batmobile makes this a little easier and a whole lot cooler.

Across a great number of films and an equally high number of alternate takes on the Batmobile, Batman has used his seemingly indestructible car to hunt down Gotham's most sadistic villains. Fans often debate which Batmobile is the best, but rarely give Batman's driving ability the recognition it deserves.

The Driver – 'Drive' (2011)

The Driver (Ryan Gosling) is one of the great, modern-day, silent protagonists. Although he only says a handful of words across the entirety of Drive, the Driver uses his eyes and expressions to display his emotions. He may be stony when he's behind the wheel, focused only on evading the police and ensuring his clients escape safely, but he cares deeply about Irene and her son Benicio.

The Driver gets bonus points for having three separate car-related jobs. He's a mechanic, a stunt driver, and a getaway driver – now that's a commitment to his craft.

Brian O'Connor – 'The Fast and Furious' Saga (2001 - 2015)

Image via Universal

Brian O'Connor's (Paul Walker) incredible talent behind the wheel changed his life forever. First hired to infiltrate a gang of street racers, he quickly established a firm friendship with Dom Toretto and fell in love with his sister, Mia. Across the later films in the Fast and Furious saga, he joined the other side of the law, living as an outlaw among his new family.

Walker's tragic passing brought his journey in the franchise to a heartbreaking end, but Brian O'Connor will forever live on in fans' hearts as one of the most skillful and charismatic drivers ever seen on the big screen. His presence is still felt in the franchise and will surely be honored yet again in the upcoming Fast X.

James Bond – The 'James Bond' Franchise (1962 - 2021)

When James Bond (Daniel Craig) isn't sipping a martini, catching a bad guy, or foiling a villain's world-ending plot, he can often be found behind the wheel of an Aston Martin, chasing after a fleeing villain. The spy is almost as skilled behind the wheel as he is with a pistol in his hand, using the many gadgets on his Aston Martin to destroy any vehicle that gets in his way.

Of course, the old Bond films often took his vehicular mayhem a little too far, resulting in some rather silly stunts, but the Daniel Craig era toned them back and restored a sense of realism to the car chase sequences.

Ricky Bobby – 'Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby' (2006)

Ricky Bobby (Will Ferrell) personifies racing. The number one NASCAR driver seen in Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, manages to dominate the sport due to his close bond with teammate and best friend, Cal. When a new French driver appears on the track, however, Bobby's life is thrown into turmoil.

Though the racing scenes often take a backseat to the comedic brilliance of Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly, Ricky Bobby is undoubtedly a brilliant driver. How else would he have become the face of prune candies and pork rinds?

Max Rockatansky – The 'Mad Max' Franchise (1979 – Present)

Being known as the Road Warrior is a not-so-subtle hint that Max Rockatansky (Mel Gibson) can handle himself behind the wheel. In Mad Max, the vengeful Australian policeman sets out to stop a dangerous motorcycle gang armed with nothing but his wits and his driving prowess.

Max may not have driven quite so much in the reboot (in fact, he spent a lot of time chained to the front of a fast-moving vehicle), but everyone knows that Tom Hardy's Max will be just as capable as Gibson's take on the character.

Dom Toretto – The 'Fast and Furious' Saga (2001 - Present)

Image via Universal Pictures

No driving list can be complete without the Corona-drinking, Dodge-Charger-driving leader of the Fast and Furious franchise. From his humble beginnings as a street racer, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) has gone on to achieve incredible feats, saving the world on multiple occasions.

Between dropping his car out of a plane and parachuting down, swinging across a ravine attached to a broken bridge, and avoiding an army of remotely controlled cars, there seems to be simply nothing that Toretto can't do. With this in mind, fans are undoubtedly excited to see what incredible achievements Toretto pulls off in the hotly-anticipated Fast X.

